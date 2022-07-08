Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Petty Cash opens, a 'woke' HVAC ad, and an infused pizza party: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers were interested in this week

Fri, Jul 8, 2022

click to enlarge The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion. - LEE DEVITO
Lee DeVito
The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.
This week, our readers were most interested in a local ice cream shop's refusal to serve the men and women who protect and serve while they're wearing body armor.

A 2018 Metro Times story of a then-Michigan Senate candidate saying he wished The Handsmaid's Tale was real life saw quite the boost this week. It's safe to assume the recent state of political affairs has something to do with that.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership"

9. "Complaint alleges Detroit Institute of Arts does not qualify for reaccreditation"

8. "One of Detroit’s top cannabis chefs and journalists are throwing a secret THC-infused pizza party"

7. "Metro Detroit’s Cristy Lee revives Michigan homes in new HGTV series ‘Steal This House’"

6. "Video: Michigan Senate candidate wishes 'The Handmaid's Tale' was real life"

5. "Activists cover anti-abortion billboard with pro-choice message in Detroit"

4. "Detroit alternative July 4 event asks, ‘What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?’"

3. "New restaurant Petty Cash opens on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion"

2. "We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing"

1. "People are really trying to cancel Detroit's Cold Truth over refusing to serve police in body armor"

