Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Activists cover anti-abortion billboard with pro-choice message in Detroit

The anonymous group vows to ‘aid and abet abortion’

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge An anonymous group decided to cover an anti-abortion message with their own that reads: “WE WILL AID & ABET ABORTION.” - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
An anonymous group decided to cover an anti-abortion message with their own that reads: “WE WILL AID & ABET ABORTION.”

Reproductive rights activists weren’t having it after an anti-abortion billboard went up on Detroit’s west side.

An anonymous group decided to cover the anti-abortion message with their own that reads: “WE WILL AID & ABET ABORTION.”

Previously, the billboard read, “DO NOT SIGN THIS PETITION. Reproductive Freedom For All. PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN.”

The original advertisement was sponsored by Michigan Right to Life - LIFESPAN and included a photo of a doe-eyed Black baby with a pacifier in its mouth. An interesting (and also obnoxious) choice considering so-called pro-lifers seem to forget about the welfare of children after they are actually born.

It references the Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All petition to get reproductive rights on the November ballot.

The activists who covered the billboard said in an email to Metro Times they are an anonymous and unaffiliated group of individuals who believe that bodily autonomy is a fundamental human right.

“We refuse to stand by as radical evangelicals and political blowhards exploit birthing people in a shameful grab for power,” the email reads. “We refuse to acquiesce when the lives and futures of American families, children, and individuals hang in the balance. We will protest, disrupt, and will vote those out of power who do not fight for us.”

click to enlarge Michigan Right to Life - LIFESPAN's original billboard. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Michigan Right to Life - LIFESPAN's original billboard.

The group is calling for people to sign the Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All petition and fund organizations that provide travel, food, lodging, and other support for people seeking abortions. Those organizations are The Brigid Alliance, Midwest Acess Coalition, and the Apiary for Practical Support.

Michigan has pretty much been the wild, wild, west ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned a week ago, causing confusion over the state’s outdated 1931 abortion ban. Attorney General Dana Nessel has said that her office will not prosecute abortions, activists are taking to the streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pressing the Michigan Supreme Court to decide whether the state constitution protects abortion rights, and Reproductive Freedom for All has already gathered more than enough signatures to get on the November ballot.

In the meantime, a preliminary injunction issued by a Michigan Court of Claims judge against the 1931 law has kept abortion legal in the state. For now.

The anonymous billboard hijackers also demand that civil servants and healthcare providers comply with said injunction — clearly a callout to Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker, who said he would follow the 1931 abortion law and prosecute doctors who perform abortions.

“While we hope Michigan voters choose to protect abortion access should they get the opportunity to vote for the constitutional amendment — we are communicating absolute noncompliance with any abortion restriction regardless of what the courts rule and what prosecutors decide they will enforce,” the group wrote. “We don't need the permission of the state. We're going to have abortions using medication, safely, and on our own terms, forever. Unjust laws are meant to be broken. We will collectively create access — We will Aid and Abet Abortion!”

To locate the nearest abortion clinic, see inneedana.com. For confidential support for miscarriage and abortion with volunteer clinicians or information about abortion pulls, see mahotline.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

Oakland County Executive mulls legal action over libelous, homophobic billboard

By Steve Neavling

The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan’s first case of suspected monkeypox in Oakland County

By Randiah Camille Green

Electron microscopic image of monkeypox virion.

Mobile billboard makes baseless, homophobic ‘groomer’ claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter

By Steve Neavling

Mobile billboard makes baseless, homophobic ‘groomer’ claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter

State Senate Democrats walk out of hearing over bill to ban teaching about systemic racism

By Steve Neavling

Sens. Erika Geiss (left) and Dayna Polehanki.

Also in News & Views

FBI arrests Traverse City man accused of 'violent assault' on police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

By Steve Neavling

Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Michigan’s first case of suspected monkeypox in Oakland County

By Randiah Camille Green

Electron microscopic image of monkeypox virion.

Duggan throws support behind Hollier in crowded primary for Congress seat in Michigan’s 13th District

By Steve Neavling

Mayor Mike Duggan (right) embraces state Sen. Adam Hollier at a news conference.

Supreme Court wipes out ‘invalid’ Flint water crisis charges against Snyder, 8 others

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us