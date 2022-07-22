Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Local Starbucks workers strike and Sada Baby talks about his career: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week.

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas." - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas."

This week, our readers did a whole lotta clicking on this week's cover story about Detroit rapper Sada Baby.

Another Midtown staple permanently closing after three decades serving the area, and our readers clicked to find out more.

Our readers were also interested in a large medical insurance company that  faced backlash for donating to lawmakers who support voting restrictions.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Tudor Dixon PAC accepted ‘illegal donation’ from nonexistent group, complaint alleges"

9. "Three environmental companies barred from doing work with city of Detroit over abatement work"

8. "Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday"

7. "‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown"

6. "Midtown Detroit’s Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years"

5. "Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike, say company won’t cooperate with union"

4. "The inaugural Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street"

3. "Michigan Democrats call on DOJ to investigate GOP colleagues for ‘seditious conspiracy’"

2. " Blue Cross Blue Shield slammed for donating to Michigan lawmakers who push election lies, voting restrictions"

1. "Sada Baby’s wild ride"

