Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday

click to enlarge Emily J. Davis for Kura Sushi

International sushi chain Kura Sushi is opening another conveyor sushi spot in Michigan, where plates of sushi are delivered via a conveyor belts.

The company's second location in Michigan and 38th in the U.S. will open at noon on Saturday, July 16 at 26425 Novi Rd., Suite C, Novi.

Kura Sushi opened its first Michigan location in Troy in 2021. The company was founded in Japan in 1977 and has locations all over the world.

Besides the conveyor belt aspect, the company also recently introduced another high-tech element — drinks are ordered via a tablet and delivered to tables by a robot named Kur-B.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kura Sushi Kur-B, Kura Sushi's drink-delivering robot.

Kura Sushi is also known for partnering with different brands for its "Bikkura Pon Prize System," where diners get a prize for every 15 sushi plates ordered. The company has partnered with the anime Demon Slayer for exclusive prizes that include rubber keychains, lanyards, and badges, while supplies last.

The first 50 dine-in guests on Saturday, July 16 will receive a Demon Slayer x Kura Sushi graphic T-shirt.

