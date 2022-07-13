Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday

The new location features ‘Demon Slayer’ prizes and drinks delivered by robots

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 8:41 am

click to enlarge EMILY J. DAVIS FOR KURA SUSHI
Emily J. Davis for Kura Sushi

International sushi chain Kura Sushi is opening another conveyor sushi spot in Michigan, where plates of sushi are delivered via a conveyor belts.

The company's second location in Michigan and 38th in the U.S. will open at noon on Saturday, July 16 at 26425 Novi Rd., Suite C, Novi.

Kura Sushi opened its first Michigan location in Troy in 2021. The company was founded in Japan in 1977 and has locations all over the world.

Besides the conveyor belt aspect, the company also recently introduced another high-tech element — drinks are ordered via a tablet and delivered to tables by a robot named Kur-B.

click to enlarge Kur-B, Kura Sushi's drink-delivering robot. - COURTESY OF KURA SUSHI
Courtesy of Kura Sushi
Kur-B, Kura Sushi's drink-delivering robot.

Kura Sushi is also known for partnering with different brands for its "Bikkura Pon Prize System," where diners get a prize for every 15 sushi plates ordered. The company has partnered with the anime Demon Slayer for exclusive prizes that include rubber keychains, lanyards, and badges, while supplies last.

The first 50 dine-in guests on Saturday, July 16 will receive a Demon Slayer x Kura Sushi graphic T-shirt.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Trending

New Mediterranean restaurant Bohemia opens in Royal Oak

By Randiah Camille Green

Bohemia is located below Pinky’s Rooftop and adjacent to Pearl’s Deep Dive, all under the same ownership.

Yum Village’s second Motor City location is now open in former Detroit Vegan Soul space

By Randiah Camille Green

Yum Village owner and chef Godwin Ihentuge.

Street Beet’s Megan Shaw joins Ferndale’s Public House to oversee vegan kitchen

By Lee DeVito

Street Beet’s Megan Shaw joins Ferndale’s Public House to oversee vegan kitchen (2)

Insomnia Cookies opens in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Would you eat this at 1 a.m.?

Also in Food & Drink

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

By Jane Slaughter

Is Detroit’s Breadless the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Southwest Detroit’s El ArteSano serves up healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices

By Jane Slaughter

Turkey sandwich and smooth avocado smoothie.

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us