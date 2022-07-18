Tudor Dixon PAC accepted ‘illegal donation’ from nonexistent group, complaint alleges

click to enlarge Tudor Dixon campaign GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

A super PAC backing Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon accepted a $5,000 donation from a non-existent entity in violation of state law, according to a campaign finance complaint filed Monday.Michigan Strong received a $5,000 from Tudor PAC on Dec. 31, per campaign finance records.But no such group exists, according to the complaint from Grand Rapids resident Lisa Honeycutt.Records show Michigan Strong later removed the $5,000 donation without an explanation.“Michigan Strong accepted an anonymous contribution or a contribution by a person in a name other than the name under which that person is identified for legal purposes,” the complaint states. “Further, Michigan Strong knowingly filed an incomplete and inaccurate campaign statement by accepting and reporting an illegal donation from an unknown unregistered PAC.”Neither Dixon’s campaign nor Michigan Strong responded to' request for a comment.Michigan Democratic Party spokesperson Rodericka Applewhaite said the improper donation is a troubling sign and emblematic of a larger problem.“Tudor Dixon has made clear that as governor, she would be neither transparent nor accountable,” Applewhaite said in a statement. “After refusing to disclose her tax returns, she is facing questions over an improper donation to an affiliated PAC, and refusing to take any accountability for the violation. Michigan families deserve a responsible leader who will be transparent, not one who will dodge accountability at every turn.”The primary election is Aug. 2.