First annual Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street

Three Detroit galleries are teaming up to showcase art and local businesses along Grand Boulevard with a new annual event.The Grand Blvd. Art Stroll will feature the work of more than 75 visual artists with an all-day reception of live painting, music, cocktails, and, of course, artwork for sale. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 23 across Irwin House Gallery, Chroma, and Blackbird Gallery, which are all are located along the historic boulevard.Three metro Detroit women — Irwin House gallerist Misha McGlown, Chroma’s Stephanie León, and Donna Jackson of DMJStudio — curated the community art celebration.“We [women]were able to work together quickly and spontaneously to pull something together that connects the community and shines a light on the re-emerging energy taking place across the Boulevard,” McGlown said in a press release. “The event demonstrates not only our enthusiasm for each other, but also a desire to collaborate, partner, and build with our neighbors.”Things kick off at Chroma, a newly opend co-working and event space in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood with a cocktail reception between 12:30-6 p.m. The Stroll marks the close of Chroma’s inaugural exhibitionwhich features the work of 40 local artists. If you’re unsure where Chroma is, just look for the building with Sydney James’s “The Girl With the D Earring” mural outside.As they head further down the boulevard, art patrons can stop in at Blackbird Gallery located in the Fisher Building. The gallery boasts work from both emerging and established artists and will be open from noon-9 p.m.Finally, Irwin House will wrap up the evening with a festive closing reception and celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live painting and drinks. A selection of art from the gallery’s collection will be on view in addition to original works from Detroit artists and beyond.The event also recognizes and encourages visitors to stop in at other local businesses along the route including Submerge Records, Baobab Fare, the Motown Museum, and DABLS African Bead Museum.While the Grand Blvd. Art Stroll is starting small with only three galleries for its first installment, McGlown said they are planning for an even bigger event in 2023 that will include businesses and cultural spaces along the Blvd. all the way from I-75 to I-96.