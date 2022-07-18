‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green “Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit.

New pizza spot Pizza Cat Max officially opened Monday, in the former Ready Player One arcade owned by Bedrock in Greektown.

According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a “deliciously weird menu” that includes pizza, chicken, and more. Some of the toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, Carolina brisket, and other offbeat offerings. The spot also sells steamed bagels with pizza toppings.

For the Toledo-based restaurant chain, Detroit is its first location outside of Ohio. The company also plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida, though a date has not yet been announced.

Andre Robinson, a partner in Pizza Cat Max, says in 2017 he was such a fan of the pizza sauce he tried to buy it from the owner for another brand that he was working with at the time.

Instead, the owner offered Robinson the opportunity to own a franchise location. That’s how Robinson got the idea to open a location in Detroit.

“The owner and I created an unstoppable bond,” Robinson says. “We found a great location together inside of the Bedrock building, and it offers everything that we need.”

Pizza Cat Max has a full bar, arcade games, and even has a nightlife program curated by Hot 107.5’s DJBJ 3525.

“Me and Dre have been in the nightlife business for a long time,” says DJBJ 3525, whose real name is Brian Jackson. “We are happy to be able to curate a facility that we can create the vibe instead of add to it. I hate going to venues that’s hard to get in, maybe because of the overhead. So me controlling the nightlife is a long time coming, but well worth it.”

Pizza Cat’s menu offers different items to fit all dietary needs, including multiple dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free options.

“We want our customers to feel like this is the best pizza that they’ve ever eaten,” Robinson says. “The best thing that they put in their mouth beside their tongue is Pizza Cat pizza.”

Robinson says he sees all of the positive things happening throughout Detroit and he wants to be a part of it.

“Pizza Cat is placed in a walkable area,” Robinson says. “Detroit, I think, has come alive in the last five years, and it’s only going upward. We want to be a part of that fast, unstoppable growth.”

Starting next week Pizza Cat will be open 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday., and 10-2 a.m. Friday-Satuday at 407 E. Fort St. in Detroit. More information is available at pizzacat.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.