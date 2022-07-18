Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

Some of the offbeat toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, and Carolina brisket

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 1:25 pm

click to enlarge “Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit. - RANDIAH CAMILLE GREEN
Randiah Camille Green
“Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit.

New pizza spot Pizza Cat Max officially opened Monday, in the former Ready Player One arcade owned by Bedrock in Greektown.

According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a “deliciously weird menu” that includes pizza, chicken, and more. Some of the toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, Carolina brisket, and other offbeat offerings. The spot also sells steamed bagels with pizza toppings.

For the Toledo-based restaurant chain, Detroit is its first location outside of Ohio. The company also plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida, though a date has not yet been announced.

Andre Robinson, a partner in Pizza Cat Max, says in 2017 he was such a fan of the pizza sauce he tried to buy it from the owner for another brand that he was working with at the time.

Instead, the owner offered Robinson the opportunity to own a franchise location. That’s how Robinson got the idea to open a location in Detroit.

Related
Goodbye Ready Player One, hello Pizza Cat.

Ready Player One in downtown Detroit is closed and being replaced with Pizza Cat: The Toledo-based pizza chain is opening in the former bar arcade space

“The owner and I created an unstoppable bond,” Robinson says. “We found a great location together inside of the Bedrock building, and it offers everything that we need.”

Pizza Cat Max has a full bar, arcade games, and even has a nightlife program curated by Hot 107.5’s DJBJ 3525.

“Me and Dre have been in the nightlife business for a long time,” says DJBJ 3525, whose real name is Brian Jackson. “We are happy to be able to curate a facility that we can create the vibe instead of add to it. I hate going to venues that’s hard to get in, maybe because of the overhead. So me controlling the nightlife is a long time coming, but well worth it.”

Pizza Cat’s menu offers different items to fit all dietary needs, including multiple dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free options.

“We want our customers to feel like this is the best pizza that they’ve ever eaten,” Robinson says. “The best thing that they put in their mouth beside their tongue is Pizza Cat pizza.”

Robinson says he sees all of the positive things happening throughout Detroit and he wants to be a part of it.

“Pizza Cat is placed in a walkable area,” Robinson says. “Detroit, I think, has come alive in the last five years, and it’s only going upward. We want to be a part of that fast, unstoppable growth.”

Starting next week Pizza Cat will be open 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday., and 10-2 a.m. Friday-Satuday at 407 E. Fort St. in Detroit. More information is available at pizzacat.com.

Trending

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

