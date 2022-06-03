Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 3:44 pm

click to enlarge Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle. - MARC KLOCKOW
Marc Klockow
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

Soul songstress Anita Baker has been doing great performing a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, but our readers were most interested in the details about her first Detroit show since 1995. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was also in the news after a court ruled that he cannot appear on the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot due to an issue with the signatures his campaign collected.

But our readers were most interested in the devastating fire that destroyed one of Detroit's favorite restaurants, Traffic Jam & Snug.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules"

9. "Vernors is releasing a limited-edition black cherry flavor this summer"

8. "Pro-Israel PAC spends big money in campaign to unseat Tlaib in congressional race"

7. "Audio: Mayor Fouts allegedly mocks person with disabilities in latest leaked recording"

6. "Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint"

5. "Jeeter cannabis expands into Michigan with infused pre-rolls"

4. "James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules"

3. "Detroit’s African World Festival returns to Hart Plaza this year"

2. "Anita Baker announces Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena on Twitter"

1. "Detroit’s Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant damaged in fire"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

By Steve Neavling

The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

The Second Amendment means whatever you want it to mean

By Jeffrey C. Billman

We could — like every other developed nation on Earth — make atrocities like Uvalde vanishingly rare. We choose not to.

Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules

By Steve Neavling

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.

Also in News & Views

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

By Steve Neavling

The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

The Second Amendment means whatever you want it to mean

By Jeffrey C. Billman

We could — like every other developed nation on Earth — make atrocities like Uvalde vanishingly rare. We choose not to.

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules

By Steve Neavling

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us