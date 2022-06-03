Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

click to enlarge
Marc Klockow
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.
Soul songstress Anita Baker has been doing great performing a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, but our readers were most interested in the details about her first Detroit show since 1995. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was also in the news after a court ruled that he cannot appear on the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot due to an issue with the signatures his campaign collected.
But our readers were most interested in the devastating fire that destroyed one of Detroit's favorite restaurants, Traffic Jam & Snug.
All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.