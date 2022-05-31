Anita Baker announces Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena on Twitter

Ben Houdijk/ Shutterstock Anita Baker at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands in 2019.

Anita Baker is bringing her sweet love back to her hometown of Detroit. The soul singer announced an upcoming performance at Little Caesars Arena early Tuesday morning on Twitter.Well, she didn’t announce an actual date, and the tweet doesn't say much other than the venue and that tickets go on sale next week. Seeing as the songstress hasn’t played in legit Detroit since her 1995 show at the Fox Theatre, it’s a pretty big deal. Her last show in the area was at Pine Knob in 2010. (And, no Pine Knob is not Detroit. We will fight you on this.)The 64-year-old legend did a Farewell Concert series in 2019 before eventually returning to the stage for a residency at the Venetia Hotel in Las Vegas, where she currently performs.