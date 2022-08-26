Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

A smoother ride down the Belle Isle giant slide: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here's what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap. - Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.

The airborne rides from the initial opening of the giant slide on Belle Isle made national headlines this week, and our readers were interested in the tips from Michigan DNR about riding the slide safely.

Our readers were also interested in this week's cover story about Hazel Park, and how the suburb is changing and growing.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Detroit’s Third Man Records is releasing Sleep’s legendary ‘Dopesmoker’ LP with actual cannabis leaves encased inside"

9. "Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale"

8. "Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy to be honored with tribute show"

7. "The mystery behind a rash of dog deaths in central and northern Michigan has been solved"

6. "The Republican Party is destroying itself in its drift to the far right"

5. "After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan"

4. "Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died"

3. "Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control"

2. "A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance"

1. "You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says"

Trending

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

