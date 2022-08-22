Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died

Busby recently retired after 64 years, was known for inclusive casting policy

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 5:16 pm

click to enlarge Busby remained dedicated to the theatre for 64 years until 2021, when she retired at 88 years old. - Detroit Repertory Theatre
Detroit Repertory Theatre
Busby remained dedicated to the theatre for 64 years until 2021, when she retired at 88 years old.
Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the company announced Monday.

The Detroit Rep has been a staple in the city’s theatre community since Busby and a small group of radical artists started it in 1957. Busby remained dedicated to the theatre for 64 years until 2021, when she retired at 88 years old.

"She was our Fiscal Officer, managed the office and all of our outreach programs. She was the woman who gave you your tickets when you came to the theatre and served you drinks during intermission,” the company’s announcement read. “... She has been called the ‘Mother of the Rep.’ Barbara's wishes were that those who knew her and loved her would celebrate her and her love of theatre, music, art and performance.”

A cause of death could not be confirmed, but a Detroit Repertory Theatre public relations manager said Busby “died peacefully in her sleep.”

Busby and co-founder Bruce Millan were known for their inclusive casting policy, which meant casting the best actor for the role regardless of their skin color. This often saw Black actors playing traditionally white characters, garnering praise and criticism for the theatre.

The pair received several awards for their dedication to diversity and community service from the Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington D.C., Interfaith Leadership Council of Southeast Michigan, Michigan Coalition for Human Rights, Detroit Free Press, and beyond.

Busby directed more than 50 productions at the Rep and acted in more than 65 plays.

A celebration of her life and legacy is planned from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Detroit Rep. In lieu of flowers, according to the theatre, Busby requested that donations be made to the Detroit Rep or the Michigan Humane Society.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is located at 13103 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit; detroitreptheatre.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Trending

You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says

By Randiah Camille Green

This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022."

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

By Randiah Camille Green

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

Gucci opens its Detroit store

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit Gucci.

Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Also in Arts & Culture

Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Nathan Fielder’s HBO series ‘The Rehearsal’ is imaginative, original, and essential work

By George Elkind

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal.

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us