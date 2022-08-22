Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Third Man Records is releasing Sleep’s legendary ‘Dopesmoker’ LP with actual cannabis leaves encased inside

The deluxe ‘Weedian High-Fi’ pressing of the legendary stoner metal track only available at the Cass Corridor storefront

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 3:13 pm

click to enlarge Sleep's legendary “Dopesmoker” is being reissued by Detroit's Third Man Records with actual cannabis leaves inside. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Sleep's legendary “Dopesmoker” is being reissued by Detroit's Third Man Records with actual cannabis leaves inside.

We feel confident saying that there is absolutely nothing like San Jose, California-based stoner metal band Sleep’s landmark record “Dopesmoker,” a sprawling 63-minute ode to the sweet leaf that stretches across three LP sides, with doomy riffs of biblical proportions. Fittingly, the track, which was almost never released, has its own mythic backstory, and for a time was circulated among bootleggers. As The New York Times Magazine noted, “Religions have been founded on less.” You truly have to hear it to believe it, preferably while under the influence of a big bong rip.

Such an out-there track deserves an out-there release, and Detroit’s Third Man Records is delivering as much with what it’s calling a limited-edition “Weedian High-Fi” version. This version, only available to purchase from the label’s Detroit storefront on Friday, is made from “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” encapsulated in PVC, what the label describes as akin to a mosquito trapped in amber.

The releases also include the deep cut “Hot Lava Man,” available for the first time digitally.

“Recorded in 1996 and not released (in slightly different edit/mix) until 1999 under the title ‘Jerusalem,’ the legend and lore behind ‘Dopesmoker’ would overshadow an LP of any lesser significance,” Third Man says in a release. “But the 63-minute magnum opus dedicated exclusively to the sacrament of marijuana is not just the pinnacle of the stoner metal genre… it’s inarguably one of the most important and influential albums of all time.”

The track is set to be released to digital streaming platforms on Friday, and will also be available to pre-order on traditional black vinyl from Third Man Records. All versions are mastered from the original tapes for the first time ever.

The limited-edition record was made in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium finally has an octopus, and they need help naming him

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium finally has an octopus, and they need help naming him

Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale

By Steve Neavling

Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale (2)

It’s a golden age for marijuana users in their golden years

By Kianga J. Moore

It’s a golden age for marijuana users in their golden years

Opponents of Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance aim for ballot initiative in November

By Steve Neavling

Detroit still does not have a recreational marijuana dispensary.

Also in Weed

Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale

By Steve Neavling

Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale (2)

Where to score NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber’s weed brand in metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Former NBA player Chris Webber.

Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company launches in Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company launches in Michigan

Fight over Detroit’s recreational marijuana ordinance gets messier

By Steve Neavling

House of Dank sued the city of Detroit over its recreational marijuana ordinance.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us