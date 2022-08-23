Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy to be honored with tribute show

click to enlarge Doug Coombe Rachel Nagy died earlier this year.

In January, the rock band the Detroit Cobras announced that its frontwoman Rachel Nagy had suddenly died. No cause of death was given. “There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her,” the band wrote on Instagram. “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world.” While the Detroit Cobras primarily played covers of classic and obscure tracks, it transcended being a mere bar band, with Nagy, sporting Bettie Page bangs and tattoos, and her band bringing a rock ’n’ roll edge to the songs.As a celebration of Nagy’s life, the remaining members of her band — co-founder Mary Ramirez (guitar), Steve Nawara (guitar), Dale Wilson (bass), and Kenny Tudrick (drums) — are reunited to perform a tribute set. In Nagy’s place is guest vocalist Marcus Durant of San Francisco-based Zen Guerilla, who toured with the Detroit Cobras when he was part of the MC50 50th anniversary incarnation of Detroit’s MC5. The bill is rounded out by the Compulsive Gamblers of Memphis (featuring Detroit Cobras collaborator Greg Cartwright), with the Sugar Tradition of Detroit, and Johnny Walker of the Soledad Brothers of Ohio.