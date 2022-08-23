Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy to be honored with tribute show

In Nagy’s place is guest vocalist Marcus Durant of Zen Guerilla, who toured with the band as part of the MC50

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Rachel Nagy died earlier this year. - Doug Coombe
Doug Coombe
Rachel Nagy died earlier this year.

In January, the rock band the Detroit Cobras announced that its frontwoman Rachel Nagy had suddenly died. No cause of death was given. “There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her,” the band wrote on Instagram. “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world.” While the Detroit Cobras primarily played covers of classic and obscure tracks, it transcended being a mere bar band, with Nagy, sporting Bettie Page bangs and tattoos, and her band bringing a rock ’n’ roll edge to the songs.

As a celebration of Nagy’s life, the remaining members of her band — co-founder Mary Ramirez (guitar), Steve Nawara (guitar), Dale Wilson (bass), and Kenny Tudrick (drums) — are reunited to perform a tribute set. In Nagy’s place is guest vocalist Marcus Durant of San Francisco-based Zen Guerilla, who toured with the Detroit Cobras when he was part of the MC50 50th anniversary incarnation of Detroit’s MC5. The bill is rounded out by the Compulsive Gamblers of Memphis (featuring Detroit Cobras collaborator Greg Cartwright), with the Sugar Tradition of Detroit, and Johnny Walker of the Soledad Brothers of Ohio.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Magic Stick; 4120 Woodward Ave.,; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $10, with proceeds from the event donated in Nagy’s name to Detroit Animal Care.
Related
Detroit Cobras frontwoman Rachel Nagy has died, according to band

Detroit Cobras frontwoman Rachel Nagy has died, according to band


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Trending

Mexican rapper Bocafloja headlines Southwest Detroit’s SW Fest

By Lee DeVito

Mexican rapper Bocafloja.

The Detroit All-Star Garage Rock Punk Revue IV celebrates the scene’s past, present, and future

By Broccoli

Smitty E. Smitty and the Feztones.

PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family

By Lee DeVito

It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

Jack White drummer Daru Jones on hip-hop, rock ’n’ roll, and filling Meg’s shoes

By Lee DeVito

Daru Jones brings a hip-hop flavor to his performances with Jack White.

Also in Music

PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family

By Lee DeVito

It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier dies at 81

By Randiah Camille Green

Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier dies at 81

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more

By Lee DeVito

It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo signs to Quality Control Music

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo signs to Quality Control Music
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us