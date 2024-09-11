A selection of can’t-miss Detroit-area art events and exhibitions this fall and beyond

If you’re an art lover in Detroit, September is heaven.

It’s the city’s annual Month of Design, featuring over 80 exhibits, studio tours, activations, workshops, and panels happening across Detroit. This year’s theme, “Creative Currents,” honors Detroit’s legacy of artistry and innovation. It emphasizes the need for collaboration and creating spaces where information, opportunities, and creative solutions flow freely, in an effort to shape an equitable future for all.

Choosing from all the great art shows and events that Detroit’s creative minds produce can be overwhelming. We’re here to help.

We compiled a list of our top picks for upcoming exhibitions and art events. Read on for our recommendations.

Exhibitions

Breaking Down Walls: Addressing Mass Incarceration through Art and Design

Sept. 12-13; N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art, 52 E. Forest Ave., Detroit; bit.ly/breakingdownwalls24

The Michigan Justice Fund (MJF) — in partnership with the Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP), the Coldwater Kitchen documentary film, and local educator and artist Lauren Williams — is hosting this powerful exhibition that amplifies the voices of communities impacted by mass incarceration. The show delves into the harsh realities of incarceration and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit through art of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals and allies. The opening on Sept. 12 will include a conversation with PCAP staff and artists, Coldwater Kitchen cast and crew, and Williams. Guests will be encouraged to write letters to incarcerated artists. The exhibition will be open for viewing Sept. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adaptive Objects / or / Terms for Living

Sept. 13 from 6-9 p.m.; 1578 Belvidere St., Detroit; imweiss.gallery

Hosted at the I.M. Weiss Gallery’s Little Village showroom, this three-part exhibition of ceramic works by Benjamin Teague highlights different eras of his craft over time, as told in three “acts” rotated out every two weeks. Each phase reflects Teague’s evolving connection to his work and the passage of time.

Art In Motion

Sept. 28 from 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; 2463 Riopelle St., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

This multi-discipline installation merges art, fashion, and dance across three floors. Performances, vinyl soundscapes, fashion, and art displays will fill the space to showcase the diversity of Detroit’s artists. The event starts in the alley outside the venue with food trucks, seating, and beverages, while inside, you’ll find visual art installations, live DJs, and performances that cater to a range of sensory preferences. The rooftop offers views of Eastern Market and features a live DJ alongside mural painting by Pauly M. Everett. All ages are encouraged to attend.

Environment + Microclimates

Through Sept. 28; The Boyer Campbell Building, 6540 St. Antoine, Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

Botanical artist Lisa Waud, curator-artist Rosie Sharp, and Fiber Club*, a Detroit-based collective of fiber artists, are coming together for this immersive exhibition. The show offers mini solo-exhibitions from around 60 artists in one building, combining environmental and fiber-based art within various microclimate themes.

Constructing Futures AI

Through Sept. 28; 1001 Woodward Ave., Detroit; constructingfutures.design

The future of construction and design is the theme of this exhibition, focusing on robotics and AI. The installation, along with lectures and workshops, serves as a platform for conversations about emerging technologies, aiming to expand the discourse on construction innovation and how places could be more intelligently designed in the future.

Highrises Art Deco: Spectacular Skyscrapers in Detroit and Across America

Through Sept. 30; The Guardian Building, 500 Griswold St., Detroit; daads.org

Digital artist Chris Hytha and skyscraper historian Mark Houser bring their book, Highrises Art Deco, to life in this exhibition showcasing iconic Detroit Art Deco skyscrapers. The exhibit pairs Hytha’s imagery of architecture with Houser’s historical stories, offering a deep dive into the creation of each structure. The exhibit is open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

UNDERCURRENT

Through Sept. 30; Irwin House Gallery, 2351 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

Detroit photographer Elonte Davis leads this indoor-outdoor exhibition, turning the gallery into an immersive space filled with over 20,000 captured moments. The project, designed to celebrate Detroit culture, uses film, sound, spoken word, traditional prints, and installations to highlight Davis’s work. Other Detroit artists will respond to the images with their own creative interpretations for a multimedia experience.

The Motown Mile: Pushin’ Culture Forward

Through Oct. 1; Detroit Riverwalk; detroitmonthofdesign.org

Demonstrating how Motown’s music continues to be a creative influence for musicians of all genres and generations, this exhibit will take viewers on a walk down the riverfront. The show focuses on how artists of every kind and genre look to Motown Records for covers, samples, interpolations, and inspiration.

Superbloom: Quinn Faylor Solo Exhibition

Through Sept. 30; Playground Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

Local nonbinary artist Quinn Faylor presents this solo exhibition of abstract 3D sculptures and paintings that explore imaginative world-building. The pieces celebrate queerness and the extraordinary potential of relationships, both personal and collective, as they grow into new spaces.

Nest: A Reflection of Safe Spaces

Through Oct. 5; College for Creative Studies, 201 E. Kirby St., Detroit; ccsdetroit.edu

This exhibition at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, produced in partnership with Detroit Artists Market, delves into the human need for sanctuary. Drawing inspiration from the protective instincts of birds that build nests to shield their young, the artists explore and reveal their own safe spaces through a range of mediums.

The Art of Dining: Food Culture in the Islamic World

Sept. 22-Jan. 5; Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dia.org

One of the world’s biggest and best museums is presenting this exploration of the connections between art and cuisine from ancient times to the present. With over 200 works from the Middle East, Asia, and beyond, the exhibit is organized into themes like communal dining, coffee culture, and eating for health. As metro Detroit is home to a large concentration of communities from these regions, the exhibition holds even more relevance, celebrating the history and traditions of food cultures.

Parties & Events

Buffalo Prescott Launch

Sept. 14 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Buffalo Prescott, 11411 Buffalo St., Detroit; buffaloprescott.org

This new nonprofit artist incubator and hub, which offers a studio residency program, community workshops, and public programming, is holding its launch event this month. The family-friendly gathering will feature music and pancakes in the building’s backyard. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own art, plus meet and visit the studios of the hub’s first cohort of artist residents.

Unidos en Cultura: Design Build Green Hub Grand Opening

Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m.; 1326 18th St., Detroit; eventbrite.com

Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Design Build Green Hub is opening in Southwest Detroit. The space will serve as an innovative incubator for minority contractors and local stakeholders. The event will feature tours, storytelling about the building and community’s history, live music, entertainment, food, and more.

Punk Posters

Sept. 14 from 2-9 p.m.; Garage Cultural, 4670 Junction St., Detroit; facebook.com

Traveling artists from Colombia will be featured in this event curated by artist collective Mala Influencia. The anarchist group is part of an international movement of countercultural media, expressed through the punk aesthetic. The exhibit, which is touring globally, includes collaborations from dozens of artists connected to music and protest. Forty pieces, including fanzines, graphic art, and screen prints from the Latin American punk underground, will be on display. Prints will be available for purchase. The reception runs from 2-6 p.m., with live bands performing from 6-9 p.m., featuring Ann Arbor hardcore legends STATE, Boricua street punks Frente Norte from Toledo, and Detroit hardcore punks City Pleasure.

A Walk to Discover

Sept. 15 from 4-6:30 p.m.; Roosevelt Park, 115 Erskine St., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

This interactive photographer walk is aimed at enhancing the skills of local beginner to intermediate photographers. Participants will be encouraged to explore new perspectives and techniques to capture the world around them. The walk is designed to deepen attendees’ understanding of photography and help them refine their own shooting style.

Eastern Market After Dark

Sept. 19 from 6-11 p.m.; Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St., Detroit; easternmarket.org

Presented by the Gilbert Family Foundation, Eastern Market After Dark is the signature event of Detroit Month of Design. The evening will feature a district-wide night market and open studios, with galleries, retailers, brand activations, and live music. Since its inception in 2012, the event has become highly anticipated, drawing over 30,000 attendees annually and showcasing a range of emerging and established designers. This year, the event will also be celebrated at the Dequindre Cut’s Freight Yard.

A Conversation with Tiff Massey & dream hampton

Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m.; Detroit Film Theater, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dia.org/events

Two local icons are coming together for this conversation at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Internationally recognized artist Tiff Massey and award-winning filmmaker and writer dream hampton will explore the themes behind Massey’s celebrated exhibition Tiff Massey: 7 Mile + Livernois, which is on view at the museum through May 11, 2025.

ART FAIR

Sept. 27-29; various locations; artclvb.xyz/art-fair

Art Fair | Detroit, organized by ArtClvb, is a three-day event featuring contemporary works from over 180 emerging to mid-career artists, many of whom are from Detroit. The event celebrates art, culture, and community and will take place at seven locations across the city.

Murals in Islandview Block Party

Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m.; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

Spot Lite is hosting a block party to celebrate Detroit Month of Design’s closing weekend and to showcase the new murals in the Islandview neighborhood created the week leading up to the party. The event is a collaboration with the Gilbert Family Foundation, Design Core Detroit’s Maker’s Market, Hospitality Now, and ArtClvb. Guests will be able to enjoy music, food, art, and other activities.

Evening of Arts

Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.; Hunt Street Station, 2200 Hunt St., Detroit; eventbrite.com

This end-of-month event is super multifaceted. There will be visual art, a photography room, fashion, film screenings, an “Art of Food” experience, and an after party of music. There will also be an art scavenger hunt where guests can explore the building to search and collect digital art from featured artists and win a prize.

theJOYProject Public Kitchen

Sept. 29 from noon-6 p.m.; theJOYproject, 1105 Alger St., Detroit; detroitmonthofdesign.org

More than a community garden, theJOYproject is a living archive of Afro-Atlantic agriculture and foodways, aiming to be a place for the stories of Black and brown people’s relationships with seed and soil.This event will be a chance for the local community to learn more about the project with tours, a public kitchen exhibition, skillshares, installations, and theJOYProject’s design challenge concept.

Opera & Dance

La traviata

Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

An updated 20th century telling of Giuseppe Verdi’s popular 1853 opera, originally set circa 1700.

Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love

Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

A dance homage to the songs of Burt Bacharach, performed live with Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals backed by piano, trumpet, bass, and drums.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: 50th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

A troupe of all-male dancers known for parodying the conventions of classical ballet “while making serious statements about gender identity and equality.”

Complexions Contemporary Ballet: 30th Anniversary Tour

Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

A co-promotion with Music Hall making its Detroit Opera House debut, this contemporary ballet features classics like Bach, Beethoven, and Vivaldi, with a second act featuring the rock music of Lenny Kravitz.

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee featuring Third Coast Percussion

Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

The choreographer takes on Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations as well as a composer Philip Glass’s Aguas da Amazonia, accompanied live by Chicago-based Third Coast Percussion.

Rinaldo

Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; March 2 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

A reimagined version of George Frideric Handel’s opera, here told “through the lens of a child’s fantasy in a contemporary pediatric ward,” where “the young patients venture on a heroic journey, where knights, sorcerers, monsters, and magic are used as a salve for unimaginable challenges.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; March 16 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

After a now-legendary 1958 performance of a troupe of young Black dancers in New York City’s 92nd Street Y, the Ailey company has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed dance troupes in the world.

Così fan tutte

April 5 at 7:30 p.m.; April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; April 13 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

This sci-fi take on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s comedy, a tale of love and deception that swaps its characters out with a scientist and his robots.

Malandain Ballet Biarritz: The Seasons

April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; April 27 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

An original production combining Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and the works of Giovanni Antonio Guido.

The Central Park Five

May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; May 18 at 2:30 p.m.; 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

A 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning true story about the wrongful convictions of five Black and Latino teenagers in the assault of a white female jogger in Central Park.