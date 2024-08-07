Michigan’s largest South Asian street food festival returns to Royal Oak

Named after the beloved Indian condiment, the Chutney Festival is set to return to the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Friday, August 23 from 4-11 p.m.

Coined as Michigan’s largest South Asian and West Indian street food festival, this year’s event promises an even bigger experience than its debut last year, ending with an exclusive after-party at a secret location from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The festival will kick off with a yoga and meditation session open to all levels. The rest of the night will feature live DJs spinning Bollywood, Bhangra, South Indian, Dancehall, Afro Beats, and Reggaeton music. Attendees can also enjoy henna, shop from various vendors, and watch dosas being made fresh at a live dosa station.

Food vendors include Charminar Biryani House, Royal Oak Masala, Nu Deli, Delphine’s Jamaican Restaurant, Deccan Delights, and Nepal Flavors, among others.

This year, the festival is introducing a new “enhanced” VIP experience, offering skip-the-line entry, a VIP lounge, complimentary food samples, two free drink tickets, and exclusive chair massages. VIP ticket holders will also receive a Chutney Festival keepsake and entry to a VIP-only afterparty.

Tickets for the celebration are available now on Eventbrite, with free entry for children under 10.

More information is available at chutneyfestival.com.