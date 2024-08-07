  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Michigan’s largest South Asian street food festival returns to Royal Oak

The Chutney Festival promises an even bigger celebration than last year’s inaugural event

By
Aug 7, 2024 at 11:54 am
Nu Deli is one of the vendors for the Chutney Festival.
Nu Deli is one of the vendors for the Chutney Festival. Nu Deli, Instagram
Share on Nextdoor

Named after the beloved Indian condiment, the Chutney Festival is set to return to the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Friday, August 23 from 4-11 p.m.

Coined as Michigan’s largest South Asian and West Indian street food festival, this year’s event promises an even bigger experience than its debut last year, ending with an exclusive after-party at a secret location from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The festival will kick off with a yoga and meditation session open to all levels. The rest of the night will feature live DJs spinning Bollywood, Bhangra, South Indian, Dancehall, Afro Beats, and Reggaeton music. Attendees can also enjoy henna, shop from various vendors, and watch dosas being made fresh at a live dosa station.

Food vendors include Charminar Biryani House, Royal Oak Masala, Nu Deli, Delphine’s Jamaican Restaurant, Deccan Delights, and Nepal Flavors, among others.

This year, the festival is introducing a new “enhanced” VIP experience, offering skip-the-line entry, a VIP lounge, complimentary food samples, two free drink tickets, and exclusive chair massages. VIP ticket holders will also receive a Chutney Festival keepsake and entry to a VIP-only afterparty.

Tickets for the celebration are available now on Eventbrite, with free entry for children under 10.

More information is available at chutneyfestival.com.

Event Details
Chutney Festival

Chutney Festival

Fri., Aug. 23, 4-11 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market 316 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak Oakland County

Buy Tickets

$3 online
Slideshow

The 25 best Indian restaurants in metro Detroit

Phulkari 27707 Dequindre Rd., Madison Heights; 248-541-3562; phulkarikitchen.comFormerly known as Indo Pak Restaurant, this spot recently changed its name and renovated its interior. The family-owned eatery has been at the same location for over 28 years, serving up their personal cooking style.
Cardamom1739 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-662-2877; cardamoma2.comSince opening in 2013, this spot has had the goal of bringing together the East and West by merging traditional and modern flavors – a mission that is accomplished well. Also, the restaurant’s name comes from the “queen” of spices which is used in almost every dish. Midnight Temple2466 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-500-1053; midnighttemple.comFor a perfect blend of nightlife and great food, look no further. The beautiful decor makes the space feel welcoming. Whether you just want to play a game of pool and grab a drink, order food from the hidden kitchen, or both, this restaurant-bar has a versatile ambience perfect for every preference. Nu Deli22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thenudeli.comWith a name derived from a portmanteau of New Delhi, India, and deli sandwiches, this food truck does exactly that, serving up Detroit favorites with an “Indian twist.” Some of these delicacies include a hot dog with masala sauce, a Reuben topped with Indian slaw, a tuna sandwich tossed with cilantro mint chutney, and an egg salad sandwich with curry leaf and green chili. The company is open from May through September and can be found at events and festivals across the city. NeeHee’s Indian45656 Ford Rd., Canton; 734-737-9777; neehees.comIn 2018, two metro Detroit eateries were named among the nation’s top restaurants by Thrillist. NeeHee’s was one of them. In the write-up, Thrillist highlighted the Canton restaurants’ “expansive menu” of Indian street food and traditional classics. Jiti Indian Fusion5114 Rochester Rd., Troy; 248-432-2766; jitisfastfood.comThe owner of this fast-food spot makes his own hot sauces with awesome names: The Ass Reaper, The Ass Sizzler, Death Wish Sauce, and more. One of our reviewers did try The Ass Sizzler — and survived. Paradise Biryani Pointe22001 Michigan Ave., Unit 130, Dearborn; 313-406-2806 | 24305 Halsted Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-385-3451 | paradisebiryanipointe.comThis chain Indian restaurant serves up consistent food across the country at 40 locations in 16 states. Michigan is lucky to be home to two of them.
Click to View 25 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Sabrina Nelson brings the spirit of James Baldwin to Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

"Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin" is on display in Detroit through February 28, 2025.

Free Will Astrology (July 31-Aug. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe