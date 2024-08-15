  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Don't miss these Afro Nation Detroit parties and events to have fun beyond the festival

Start having fun tonight!

By
Aug 15, 2024 at 10:09 am
Jerk x Jollof.
Jerk x Jollof. Viola Klocko
Share on Nextdoor

Afro Nation Detroit is set for this weekend and the party has already started.

There’s a chance to catch Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other music from the Black diaspora outside of the festival all day and night around the city. We compiled a list of the best Afro Nation afterparties, pre-parties, and other events so the fun never ends.

Be safe and start having fun tonight!

Event Details
Afro Nation Detroit

Afro Nation Detroit

Sat., Aug. 17 and Sun., Aug. 18

Bedrock's Douglass Site Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$99

Thursday, Aug. 15

Afrobeats Takeover
From 4-8 p.m.; Remix Detroit, 1413 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Afro Nation Takeover DJ Series & Skating Showcase
From 7-11 p.m.; Next Level by RollerCade, 1201 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover
Sounds by Blakito and DJ Juls.

94 to East Africa
From 10 p.m.-2a.m.; Paramita Sound, 1517 Broadway St., Detroit
Sounds by Nick Speed and Problematic Black Hottie.

Friday, Aug. 16

Afrobeats Takeover
From 4-8 p.m.; Remix Detroit, 1413 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Afro Nation Takeover DJ Series & Skating Showcase
From 6-9 p.m.; Next Level by RollerCade, 1201 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover
Sounds by DJ Ethereal.

Jerk x Jollof: Welcome to Detroit
From 4-10 p.m.; The Skip, 1234 The Belt, Detroit; dice.fm; no cover with RSVP
Sounds by DJ Blakito.

Jerk x Jollof: After Dark
From 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66
Sounds by DJs Flygerian, High Energy Sound, Dynamiite, Blakito, Brian Henry, DJ Oreo, and K-Dirty. Hosted by Young Prince and Mysta Crooks. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite included with ticket while supplies last. Plates also available for purchase once complimentary cuisine finishes.

Afro Nation vs. Everybody Takeover
From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Shadow Gallery, 1533 Winder St., Detroit; instagram.com; no cover with RSVP
Hosted by MC Endowed with sounds by DJ Oba, DJ Freshyk, and DJ Marine.

Afro Nation Weekender Welcome Party
From 9 p.m.-3 a.m.; Club Dream, 440 E. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20
A welcome party hosted by Afro Nation founder Smade.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Afrobeats Takeover
From noon-8 p.m.; Remix Detroit, 1413 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Afro Nation Festival Pregame
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Brakeman, 22 John R. St., Detroit; thebrakemandetroit.com
Get ready for the festival with beer and cocktails, brunch by Penny Red's, and Afrobeats spun by Three AM.

Tucheze - Afrobeats, Amapiano, House
From 9 a.m.-2 a.m.; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; ra.co; $21.95
Sounds by DJs John Collins, Norm Talley, Ama Detroit, and Sincerely.

Afro Nation vs. Everybody Race to Detroit: The Final Lap
From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Lincoln Factory, 1331 Holden St., Detroit; events.eventnoire.com; $20

Afro Nation Weekender After Party
From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Niki’s Nightlife, 735 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20
Hosted by Afro Nation Founder Smade with top DJs and special guests.

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit Weekend Takeover
From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66
Hosted by Young Prince and Mysta Crooks. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite included with ticket purchase while supplies last.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Dark Night: The After Hour
From 2-5 a.m.; Liberian Hall, 13300 Puritan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20
Party until the sun comes out with a lineup of DJs and food by Little Lagos.

Afro Nation Festival Pregame
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Brakeman, 22 John R. St., Detroit; thebrakemandetroit.com
Get ready for the festival with beer and cocktails, brunch by Penny Red's, and Afrobeats spun by Three AM.

Jerk x Jollof Brunch
From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Love and Tequila, 20 Adams Ave., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66
Chef FTawio from Toronto is cooking up a unique African-inspired brunch menu. Sponsored by Tito's Vodka. Sounds by DJ Prince, Vic B, SuperSmashBros, and AudioToks.

Afrobeats Takeover
From noon-6 p.m.; Remix Detroit, 1413 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Piano Piano!
From 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66
Hosted by Young Prince. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite include with ticket purchase while supplies last – plates also available for purchase once complimentary cuisine finishes. Amapiano and world music all night long.

Afrobeats Fest After Party
From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Niki’s Nightlife, 735 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $15

Monday, Aug. 19

Dark Night: The After Hour
From 2-5 a.m.; Liberian Hall, 13300 Puritan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20
Party until the sun comes out with a lineup of DJs and food by Little Lagos.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Afro Nation festival in Detroit

Saturday, Aug. 19.
Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Click to View 215 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

How Passenger Recovery normalizes sobriety through music and art

By Layla McMurtrie

An open mic night at Passenger Recovery in Hamtramck.

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns with new attractions for 45th anniversary

By Layla McMurtrie

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is returning soon.

‘Suit Up Sunday’ event aims to empower Detroit men with free professional attire

By Layla McMurtrie

The “Suit Up Sunday” event has the goal to help local men thrive.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe