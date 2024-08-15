Don't miss these Afro Nation Detroit parties and events to have fun beyond the festival

Afro Nation Detroit is set for this weekend and the party has already started.

There’s a chance to catch Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other music from the Black diaspora outside of the festival all day and night around the city. We compiled a list of the best Afro Nation afterparties, pre-parties, and other events so the fun never ends.

Be safe and start having fun tonight!

Thursday, Aug. 15

Afrobeats Takeover

From 4-8 p.m.; Remix Detroit, 1413 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Afro Nation Takeover DJ Series & Skating Showcase

From 7-11 p.m.; Next Level by RollerCade, 1201 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Sounds by Blakito and DJ Juls.

94 to East Africa

From 10 p.m.-2a.m.; Paramita Sound, 1517 Broadway St., Detroit

Sounds by Nick Speed and Problematic Black Hottie.

Friday, Aug. 16

Afro Nation Takeover DJ Series & Skating Showcase

From 6-9 p.m.; Next Level by RollerCade, 1201 Woodward Ave., Detroit; no cover

Sounds by DJ Ethereal.

Jerk x Jollof: Welcome to Detroit

From 4-10 p.m.; The Skip, 1234 The Belt, Detroit; dice.fm; no cover with RSVP

Sounds by DJ Blakito.

Jerk x Jollof: After Dark

From 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66

Sounds by DJs Flygerian, High Energy Sound, Dynamiite, Blakito, Brian Henry, DJ Oreo, and K-Dirty. Hosted by Young Prince and Mysta Crooks. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite included with ticket while supplies last. Plates also available for purchase once complimentary cuisine finishes.

Afro Nation vs. Everybody Takeover

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Shadow Gallery, 1533 Winder St., Detroit; instagram.com; no cover with RSVP

Hosted by MC Endowed with sounds by DJ Oba, DJ Freshyk, and DJ Marine.

Afro Nation Weekender Welcome Party

From 9 p.m.-3 a.m.; Club Dream, 440 E. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20

A welcome party hosted by Afro Nation founder Smade.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Afro Nation Festival Pregame

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Brakeman, 22 John R. St., Detroit; thebrakemandetroit.com

Get ready for the festival with beer and cocktails, brunch by Penny Red's, and Afrobeats spun by Three AM.

Tucheze - Afrobeats, Amapiano, House

From 9 a.m.-2 a.m.; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; ra.co; $21.95

Sounds by DJs John Collins, Norm Talley, Ama Detroit, and Sincerely.

Afro Nation vs. Everybody Race to Detroit: The Final Lap

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Lincoln Factory, 1331 Holden St., Detroit; events.eventnoire.com; $20

Afro Nation Weekender After Party

From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Niki’s Nightlife, 735 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20

Hosted by Afro Nation Founder Smade with top DJs and special guests.

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit Weekend Takeover

From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66

Hosted by Young Prince and Mysta Crooks. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite included with ticket purchase while supplies last.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Dark Night: The After Hour

From 2-5 a.m.; Liberian Hall, 13300 Puritan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20

Party until the sun comes out with a lineup of DJs and food by Little Lagos.

Jerk x Jollof Brunch

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Love and Tequila, 20 Adams Ave., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66

Chef FTawio from Toronto is cooking up a unique African-inspired brunch menu. Sponsored by Tito's Vodka. Sounds by DJ Prince, Vic B, SuperSmashBros, and AudioToks.

Piano Piano!

From 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; dice.fm; $22.66

Hosted by Young Prince. Complimentary cuisine by Jerk @ Nite include with ticket purchase while supplies last – plates also available for purchase once complimentary cuisine finishes. Amapiano and world music all night long.

Afrobeats Fest After Party

From 10 p.m.-3 a.m.; Niki’s Nightlife, 735 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $15

Monday, Aug. 19

