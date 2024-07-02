  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit’s annual African World Festival is back at Hart Plaza to celebrate the African diaspora

Jamaican reggae-fusion band Third World and American hip-hop lyricist Rapsody are among headliners of the event

Jul 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm
The African World Festival is back from July 13-15.
The African World Festival is back from July 13-15. Courtesy photo
Nearly 20,000 people are expected to gather from July 12-14 at Detroit’s Hart Plaza to celebrate the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African diaspora at the 41st Annual African World Festival.

Presented by The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the festival will feature Afro-centric performances, vendors, food, clothing, health products, visual arts, live demonstrations, community resources, and more.

This year’s music headliners include internationally-recognized talent such as Jamaican reggae-fusion band Third World, American hip-hop lyricist Rapsody, South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai, and New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk.

Other performers include Fyütch, Mokoomba, Larry Lee, Vox Sambou, and Detroit talent Charity, Drey Skonie, Allen Dennard, and the Mosaic Youth Theatre. The TeMaTe Institute for Black Dance and Culture, an organization dedicated to dance justice and cultural equity, will also perform.

While the entire festival is family-friendly, performances by Fyütch, Mosaic Youth Theatre, and TeMaTe are specifically tailored for children.

Members of the Wright Museum receive free admission to the African World Festival. For non-members, tickets are available for purchase now, with daily passes priced at $10-15 and weekend passes at $20-35.

For more information on all featured artists, a schedule of performances, and tickets, see thewright.org/africanworldfestival.

