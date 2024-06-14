  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit graffiti artist BVIS has been caught

The artist turned heads by allegedly painting ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ characters in and around the city

Jun 14, 2024 at 10:54 am
A mystery man has been spraying Beavis and Butt-Head characters across Detroit.
BVIS is busted.

The graffiti artist known in recent months for allegedly spray-painting characters from the TV show Beavis and Butt-Head around Detroit and its suburbs was caught red-handed, so to speak.

According to Fox 2, the artist has been identified as Bryan Herrin of Hazel Park, who faces felony charges including six counts of malicious destruction of property.

He was released on a $50,000 personal bond.

“It was multiple situations where [we] had to have people from the city go out and clean this area up,” Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirlkill told Fox 2. “There’s a cost associated with having to go out and clean up each time this character is painted on structures.”

Metro Times spoke to the artist, who goes by the nickname BVIS, in April. He told us he liked to draw characters from his favorite TV show, particularly Beavis.

Despite Mayor Mike Duggan’s crackdown on graffiti, BVIS told Metro Times that he wasn’t afraid of getting caught.

“I love just getting away with shit,” BVIS told us. “But part of me is like, I know people like it. It feels good to make people smile. But it is mostly the adrenaline rush.”

He added, “I feel like Detroit’s got bigger fish to fry.”

He did not respond to a request for comment sent Friday.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

