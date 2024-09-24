Color-changing LED swings light up Beacon Park for Detroit Month of Design

Swings aren’t just for kids.

New color-changing LED swings have been installed at Beacon Park as part of Detroit’s annual Month of Design, inviting visitors of all ages to take a seat.

The illuminating, interactive light installation uniquely blends art and community engagement.

In partnership with Design Core Detroit and Prevail Activations, the swings are set up in the park’s green space for a limited time, providing free family fun, relaxation, and plenty of Instagrammable photo opportunities.

The experience is presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The LED swings are available to the public daily through Sunday, Oct. 6.