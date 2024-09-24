  1. Arts & Culture
Color-changing LED swings light up Beacon Park for Detroit Month of Design

Unleash your inner child in downtown Detroit

Sep 24, 2024
Swings aren’t just for kids.

New color-changing LED swings have been installed at Beacon Park as part of Detroit’s annual Month of Design, inviting visitors of all ages to take a seat.

The illuminating, interactive light installation uniquely blends art and community engagement.

In partnership with Design Core Detroit and Prevail Activations, the swings are set up in the park’s green space for a limited time, providing free family fun, relaxation, and plenty of Instagrammable photo opportunities.

The experience is presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The LED swings are available to the public daily through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Location Details

Beacon Park

1901 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

