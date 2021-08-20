El Club becomes latest Detroit venue to require proof of vaccination

The list of bars and venues that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination seems to be ever-growing.
El Club just celebrated its grand post-pandemic restriction re-opening at the beginning of this month with a jam packed concert line up.
Now, the all ages venue has joined Marble Bar, Magic Bag, Small’s Bar, and The Film Lab with requiring its patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The new requirements will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1 per the announcement made on El Club’s social media.
The venue is requiring that all staff and patrons show proof of full vaccination prior to entry. Unlike some of the other venues, El Club is allowing patrons to show a photo of their completed vaccination card that matches the I.D. used prior to entry. If a patron is not vaccinated, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed 72-hours prior to entry into the club.
Because El Club is an all ages venue, the new requirements extend to children as well. Any child under 12 who can not receive the vaccine must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.
El Club is also requiring unvaccinated attendees to wear masks inside of the venue.
