A fourth Detroit-area bar now requires proof of vaccination

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Film Lab

Beginning Friday, Aug. 13, The Film Lab in Hamtramck will require all patrons to show proof of vaccination. The venue is also requiring face masks be worn inside.

In the last few weeks a few Detroit-area bars and venues announced that they were going to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for staff and patrons.

Well, a fourth bar has entered the chat.

The Film Lab, a bar and microcinema in Hamtramck, has joined Marble Bar, The Magic Bag, and Small’s Bar on a growing list of venues requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

The spike in Michigan cases of COVID-19’s delta variant has been cited by all venues as a reason behind the new entry requirements. Marble Bar was the first to make the announcement at the end of July with The Magic Bag extending the requirement to artists scheduled to perform at the venue.