Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination

The Magic Bag in Ferndale is one of the latest venues to require the COVID-19 vaccine for patrons.

Local nightclub Marble Bar made headlines in July when it announced on social media that it would require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The club cited it was to address concern over the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Now, two additional bars have followed suit and now require proof to enter the venue.

The Magic Bag in Ferndale announced the new requirement is not just limited to its patrons, but to its staff and any artists that might be performing at the venue as well. The Magic Bag is only accepting the physical copy of a vaccination card or negative COVID test, no photocopies or camera phone picture will be accepted as proof.

The requirements at Small’s Bar in Hamtramck are a little more specific than the others. Small’s requires patrons to show proof of full vaccination with the last dose having been administered at least 14 days before the date of entry. The other option would be for bar patrons to show a negative COVID test that had been taken 48 hours prior, and those who show proof of a negative COVID test are required to wear masks at all times in the venue.