Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge The Magic Bag in Ferndale is one of the latest venues to require the COVID-19 vaccine for patrons. - JIM COHEN
  • Jim Cohen
  • The Magic Bag in Ferndale is one of the latest venues to require the COVID-19 vaccine for patrons.

Local nightclub Marble Bar made headlines in July when it announced on social media that it would require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The club cited it was to address concern over the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Now, two additional bars have followed suit and now require proof to enter the venue.

The Magic Bag in Ferndale announced the new requirement is not just limited to its patrons, but to its staff and any artists that might be performing at the venue as well. The Magic Bag is only accepting the physical copy of a vaccination card or negative COVID test, no photocopies or camera phone picture will be accepted as proof.


The requirements at Small’s Bar in Hamtramck are a little more specific than the others. Small’s requires patrons to show proof of full vaccination with the last dose having been administered at least 14 days before the date of entry. The other option would be for bar patrons to show a negative COVID test that had been taken 48 hours prior, and those who show proof of a negative COVID test are required to wear masks at all times in the venue.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Too late to vaccinate
Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule
How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit
ICYMI: Delta-plus COVID-19 variant emerges, handsy Cuomo should resign, and more headlines you might have missed
‘The Green Knight’ will get medieval on your ass
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Skinphorea opens second facial spa location in Corktown Read More

  2. Dave Chappelle adds three more shows at the Fillmore, will tape Netflix special in Detroit Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 4-10) Read More

  4. Belle Isle Art Fair, Guns N’ Roses, Motor City Car Crawl, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  5. ‘The Green Knight’ will get medieval on your ass Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation