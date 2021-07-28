City Slang

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's El Club prepares for week-long reopening celebratio with Danny Brown, Negative Approach, Sada Baby, and more

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade will kick off El Club's grand re-opening week on Aug. 1. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade will kick off El Club's grand re-opening week on Aug. 1.

We’ll never forget the day(s) music died, and no, we’re not referring to the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, though, like, still v sad.

Sometime in March of 2020 the future proved uncertain, as we had no idea when we might rage, sway, scream, sing, grind, twerk, freak, make out, and drink together, nor did we know when we might wait impatiently in bathroom lines, make new friends in between sets of live music, and honestly, we didn’t know if or when we would ever feel good again.

Well, the day the music was revived is nigh at Detroit’s El Club, which has remained mostly-closed since the start of the pandemic and served as a COVID-19 testing site earlier this year. The Southwest Detroit club, which touts itself as the city’s only all-ages music venue, has announced its formal reopening with a stacked weeklong lineup that includes some of Detroit’s heaviest hitters.

The weeklong reopening celebration kicks off with Danny Brown on Aug. 1, followed by Sada Baby and the Killa $quid (Aug. 2); Universal Eyes (Aug. 3); Jax Anderson and Curtis Roach (Aug. 4); Negative Approach, the Detroit Cobras, and Werewolf Jones (Aug. 5); and the Gories with the Stools (Aug. 6). Some shows are free, but require registration/waitlist, while others are ticketed.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1-Friday, Aug. 6 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Ticket prices vary, waiting list available for free performances.

