The Best Weed Edibles 2022: Top Rated Weed & Weed Edibles

THC edibles are popular because of their exceptional psychological and physical benefits. Problems like stress, soreness, pain in the body, anxiety, restlessness, and discomfort have become pretty standard due to busy schedules and chaotic life. Fortunately, weed edibles can help you improve your health and well-being.
The cannabis industry is growing rapidly. A quick search online will result in tons of THC and weed edibles on the market. However, some options are better and safer than others. So how can you tell which is safer and better?
This article highlights some of the safest marijuana edibles on the market. These products all go through third-party laboratory tests. They also use high-quality extraction processes to deliver great benefits with little to no side effects.
Lucky for you if you’re looking to detox post THC consumption there are plenty of THC detox drinks on the market and even THC detox shampoos.
Best Weed Edibles
- Sun State Hemp CBD Edibles Mystery Box - Best weed edible combination
- Sun State Hemp CBD Honey Sticks - Best CBD sweetener
- Sun State Hemp Vegan Gummies - Best vegan weed gummies
- Cannabidiol Life CBD Chocolate - Best chocolate with full-spectrum CBD oil
- Extract Labs Wolfhound CBD coffee - Best CBD coffee
- Extract Labs Delta 8 Chocolate - Best with a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 and CBD
- Extract Labs Delta 8 Gummies - Best THC gummies
- Pure Hemp Botanicals Tea - Best with the soothing properties of herbal tea and the healing benefits of hemp
- Kushfly Blueberry White Chocolate - Best chocolate bars with pure THC
- Kushfly Brownie - best chocolate brownie with no weird aftertaste
- Area 52 honey Sticks - Best with oure Delta-8 distillate
- Barneys Botanicals Delta 8 Tropical Punch Drink - Best THC drink additive
1. SunState Mystery Box: Best weed edible combination
SunState Hemp places quality and effectiveness at the top of its list. They carry a wide array of hemp products including gummies, tinctures, creams, beauty products, etc. These all can help with various issues including physical and mental ailments.
First-time buyers of CBD products may not know where to start and what products to get. The SunState Mystery Box solves this issue. The mystery box comes with a few premium CBD products from SunState.
The mystery box is available in five category options. After selecting the category, the company picks out a selection of CBD products for the user to try.
The best thing about the mystery box is that the user pays less than the retail value for each product. They get almost 50% off each product in the box.
Pros:
- Great for CBD beginners
- Available in 5 categories
- Pay less than retail value for products
Cons:
- All mystery box sale is final
- No return option
- The user has no idea what's in the box
2. SunState Hemp CBD Honey Sticks: Best CBD sweetener
SunState CBD honey sticks allow users to enjoy the benefits of CBD in a delicious honey stick. These honey sticks come in a pack of five. Each stick contains 10 mg of CBD hemp oil and all-natural ingredients with no artificial additives or sweeteners.
SunState CBD honey sticks come in a convenient and thin, translucent container. This makes it easy for consumption. All it requires is cutting the packaging and pouring the CBD honey into food, drink, or directly into the mouth.
Pros:
- Delicious honey flavor
- Organic ingredients
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Dry mouth
- Increased thirst
- Not as potent as other CBD products
3. SunState Hemp Vegan Gummies: Best vegan weed gummies
It can be quite difficult to find vegan gummies on the market. However, SunState was aware of this issue and now offers a vegan-friendly option to consumers. Their CBD vegan gummies come in a bag with six pieces.
These vegan gummies come in five delicious flavors. Each fruit slice contains 25 mg of CBD. They provide a refreshing taste and pure cannabidiol with every bite.
These gummies use organic CBD hemp oil and other organic ingredients that promote homeostasis and overall well-being. This is why they are different from the other gummies on the market.
SunState CBD Vegan Gummies come in easy-to-eat fruit slices. The manufacturer recommends eating one piece at a time and no more than four pieces over six hours.
Pros:
- Vegan friendly
- Available in Fruit flavors
- Easy to chew gummies
Cons:
- Dry mouth
- Loss of appetite
- Drowsiness
4. Cannabidiol Life CBD Chocolate: Best chocolate with full-spectrum CBD oil
Cannabidiol Life offers a wide collection of natural, holistic remedies and premium quality hemp products. The company uses an exclusive extraction method that guarantees higher cannabinoid percentages than the CO2 extraction method. All products in their line are unique, premium-grade, organic, and carry GMP certification.
Taking CBD doesn't have to be dull. Cannabidiol Life offers CBD chocolate treats to satisfy any sweet tooth. The combination of CBD oil and Dutch liquor infusion result in a decadent chocolate delight that tantalizes your taste buds.
The CBD chocolate features a unique terpene profile that delivers all the natural benefits of hemp CBD. It contains 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil per piece. They are 100% all-natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
This CBD chocolate bar comes in two options; CBD Peanut Butter Cup and CBD Chocolate. They may help to reduce stress, enhance mood, and promote relaxation which can lead to a good night's sleep.
Pros:
- CBD, Dutch liquor, and chocolate combination
- 100% natural, gluten-free and non-GMO
- Available in peanut butter and dark chocolate options
Cons:
- Unlike CBD oils, it takes a little longer to feel the effects
- Cannot take more than three a day
- Contains THC but less than 0.03%
3. Extract Labs
Extract Labs offers the purest and highest quality CBD products at incredibly low prices. They use higher technology and modern-day methods to free THC gummies from pesticides, contaminants, and heavy metals. The company has won several CBD awards like Indo Expo Best Extractor of 2018.
Extract Labs Wolfhound CBD Coffee
Extract Labs Wolfhound CBD Coffee is an exclusive product from the company. The coffee is a cinnamon blonde roast and features notes of cayenne pepper and vanilla. It comes in a 12 oz bag and contains 250 mg of CBD.
This signature blend comes with pure CBD isolate. However, the isolate does not affect the taste of the roasts.
The Extract Labs Wolfhound CBD Coffee brews the same way as regular coffee. Users can drink one to two cups a day to get their coffee fix and enjoy the benefits of CBD.
Pros:
- Delicious flavor
- Pure CBD isolates
- Easy to brew
Cons
- You may need to consult with a physician before using
- Can be hard to get a consistent dose of CBD every time
- Upset stomach
Extract Labs Chocolate Bar is great for anxiety. A single bar of chocolate contains a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 and CBD to create a truly delicious edible. It contains 52 mg of delta-8 and 52 mg of CBD per bar.
This chocolate bar includes a full spectrum CBD distillate with 70% dark chocolate coverture. It is a high-quality chocolate bar with extra cocoa butter for a smooth and creamy taste. Moreover, each bar is gluten-free and rich in antioxidants.
Take one to two squares up to two times daily.
Pros:
- Great for anxiety
- Contains a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 and CBD
- It is gluten-free and rich in antioxidants
Cons:
- Need to be in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight
- Consult with a doctor before using
- May cause drowsiness
7. Extract Labs Delta 8 Gummies: Best THC gummies
If you are looking for Delta 8 THC gummies, Extract Labs is the best place to find them. Consuming THC gummies helps to promote relaxation, maintain your calm and elevate your mood. The best part of these potent gummies is that they are gluten-free and go through lab testing for consumer safety.
The gummies feature a sugar coating so they taste great. A bag of gummies contains 1000 mg of Delta-8 in 40 apple ring gummies. Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta-8 distillate.
The manufacturer recommends taking 0.5 to one gummy up to two times daily.
Pros:
- Great for promoting relaxation, maintaining calm and elevating mood
- Gluten-free
- Great taste
Cons:
- Has to be in a cool place away from direct sunlight
- The manufacturer recommends seeing a doctor before using
- Can cause extreme drowsiness
Pure Hemp Botanicals serves a growing community of evolving minds with sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Their lineup includes CBD tinctures, gummies, soft gels, teas, etc. All Pure Hemp Botanicals facilities have ISO certification, FDA registration, and GMP certification to deliver high-quality products.
8. Pure Hemp Botanicals Hemptealicious Tea: Best with the soothing properties of herbal tea and the healing benefits of hemp
There's nothing quite like a cup of tea. It is better for you than soda and gentler than coffee. Pure Hemp Botanicals Hemptealicious Tea combines the soothing properties of herbal tea and the healing benefits of hemp.
This tea contains 100% organic hemp with the full spectrum of natural plant terpenes to soothe the senses. This tea blend is caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants.
Each eco-friendly canister of tea includes 16 teabags. One tea bag delivers 25 mg of CBD per serving. Usage directions say to brew like normal tea, flavor to taste and enjoy.
Pros:
- Contains the soothing properties of herbal tea and the healing benefits of hemp
- 100% natural ingredients
- Vegan friendly
Cons:
- It May contain less than 0.03% of THC
- Upset stomach if you're new to CBD tea
- If using prescription medication, consult a doctor before using
9. Blueberry White Chocolate: Best chocolate bars with pure THC
Move over milk chocolate, the Kushfly Smashed Blue Whale Blueberry White Chocolate is a delicious pure THC edible. It contains freeze-dried blueberries and rice crisps for a creamy and crispy treat. This chocolate bar is the perfect alternative if you want the benefits of THC without smoking.
Each 78.5 g chocolate bar contains 5,000 mg of THC. It comes in convenient packaging that makes it easy to munch on anywhere at any time.
Pros:
- Includes blueberries and rice crisps for a delicious treat
- Contains 5,000 mg of THC per bar
- Convenient packaging
Cons:
- It may take a while to feel the effects
- Can overdose due to the delayed kick-in
- Contains THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana
10. Brownie: best chocolate brownie with no weird aftertaste
Edibles can sometimes taste horrible. However, that is not the case with the Quarantine Brownie. This delicious chocolate treat includes 1000 mg of THC. Best of all, this brownie tastes just like a homemade brownie with no weird aftertaste. It can promote feelings of relaxation about 40 to 60 minutes after consumption.
Pros:
- Delicious chocolate flavor
- Contains 1000 mg of THC
- No weird aftertaste
Cons:
- Need to start slow and wait for it to kick in
- Contains the main psychoactive compound in marijuana
- Need to store away from sunlight
CBD.co.
CBD.co is an online marketplace that features CBD products from top brands and manufacturers. They also offer quick shipping, and a lightning-fast e-commerce shopping experience. CBD.co offers a fun and easy way to get your favorite CBD products from multiple brands together in one fast shipment.
11. Area 52 Delta 8 Honey Sticks: Best with our Delta-8 distillate
The Delta 8 Honey Sticks are the way to go if you have a sweet tooth. These honey sticks include manuka honey and pure Delta 8 distillate. All the ingredients are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and subject to third-party testing.
These honey sticks come in a pack of 30 with a total strength of 450 mg Delta 8 distillate. Each stick contains 15 mg of Delta 8 distillate. Using these honey sticks is as easy as cutting off the top and squeezing directly into the mouth. Other ways to use it include adding it to a cup of tea or coffee.
Pros:
- Contains all-natural ingredients including manuka honey
- Vegan friendly, gluten-free and Non-GMO
- Cleared third-party lab testing
Cons:
- Keep away from direct sunlight
- It May cause a psychotropic effect
- Not available for shipping to certain states
12. Barneys Botanicals - Delta 8 Tropical Punch Drink Additive: Best THC drink additive
The Delta 8 Tropical Punch drink additive is a great way to incorporate Delta 8 in food and drinks. It comes in a 20 ml bottle and contains a total of 500 mg Delta 8 THC. The manufacturer recommends using 1/2 teaspoon which equals 31.25mg of Delta 8 THC per serving.
This drink additive contains nano-sized Delta 8 THC. Due to its small size, The Delta 8 becomes water-soluble. This allows the human body to absorb it faster and as a result deliver the benefits of THC faster.
Pros:
- Great for incorporating into food and drinks
- Contains nano-sized Delta THC
- Absorbs faster in the human body
Cons:
- Cannot ship to certain states
- It may cause a psychotropic effect
- Tiredness, low blood pressure, and slowed heart rate
What are the Benefits of THC Edibles
Edibles have a few advantages over smoking. These include:
No Respiratory Risk
Cannabis smoke contains carcinogens and smoking regularly can lead to respiratory issues. These include lung inflammation and bronchitis. When taking edibles, you do not have to burn the marijuana and inhale the smoke.
Longer Lasting Effects
The effects of edibles last longer in your system than if you smoke or vape. This makes them ideal for medicinal purposes. Users who want long-lasting relief from physical and mental ailments are better off with edibles.
Discreet
Edibles are similar to medication in the way that you can take them without people noticing. Unlike smoking, Edibles have no odor and may simply look like a delicious treat.
Side Effects of Edibles
The side effects of edibles highly depend on the active ingredient.
THC Edibles Side Effects
- Agitation and anxiety
- Cognitive impairment
- Extreme sedation
- Psychosis
- Delusions
- Hallucinations
- Nausea and vomiting
- Increased heart rate
- Motor impairment
CBD Edibles Side Effects
- Tiredness
- Upset stomach
- Diarrhea
- Loss or changes in appetite
- Weight gain or loss
Factors to Consider Before Choosing THC Edibles THC Gummies
The huge variety of cannabis and THC edibles on the market can leave you feeling lost. This is especially true if you're now getting into edibles. Here are a few things to keep in mind when looking for the best cannabis edibles.
Brand Reputation
The most important factor when buying cannabis edibles is to consider the brand you're buying from. Reputable brands with good reviews from past customers are good options.
Do your research on the brand you're thinking of buying from. Check to see what people are saying about them, check their ratings, and choose a reputable brand based on that.
Sources
The second most important thing to check is the source of hemp. You want the source to be right. Oftentimes, brands will use second-rate local hemp sources.
Look for a brand that uses hemp from farms full of earthly nutrients. Be sure the hemp is ethically sourced and is free from harmful pesticides and pollutants.
Extraction Method
Some brands use chemical processes to extract CBD or THC. Products that use CBD or THC extracted using these methods may contain trace amounts of the chemicals used during extraction. This can lead to unnecessary side effects.
To be sure that the brand and products you're thinking of purchasing are safe, check the third-party lab reports.
Extraction methods that you should be looking for include Supercritical CO2 extraction, Nano-emulsion, Distillation, and others.
Ingredients
Since you'll be ingesting these products, you want to make sure you get the best ingredients possible. Try to go for marijuana gummies and edibles that use organic, vegan, non-GMO, and other healthy ingredients. Ensure the products do not include any artificial additives.
Flavor and Potency
Flavor and potency go hand in hand. No one wants a horrible tasting edible. If you're a beginner, go for an edible that includes a low dose of THC or CBD. Do this to see if the product will have any adverse effects on your health.
If you're a regular user of THC and CBD, then you can go for edibles with high doses.
Lab Testing and Results
Lab testing is yet another crucial factor when buying edibles. There is no reason why a THC or CBD edible shouldn't go through lab testing. You are going to be ingesting these products so you need to ensure that they are indeed safe for consumption.
There are various independent labs all over the country. This means there's no reason a brand shouldn't have its products tested. Look for a brand that shows lab results for microbes, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, mycotoxins, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Weed Edibles?
Edibles are any food or drink that contains THC or CBD. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. In other words, it is the compound that gets you high.
Edibles may also contain CBD which does not get you high. CBD offers medicinal benefits that can help with physical and mental ailments.
Cannabis is usually infused into a fat-soluble medium like butter or oil. This infusion is then made into brownies, chocolate, gummies, etc.
How Do They Make THC Edibles?
THC edibles begin with the extraction of cannabinoids from the hemp plant. The cannabinoids are then transformed into edible goods like isolate powder and premium distillates. Some are even made to be water-soluble so they can be put into drinks.
How is Eating THC Different From Smoking or Vaping?
Eating THC and smoking or vaping have one major difference. This major difference is the way the human body metabolizes cannabinoids.
The activation time, length of effects and general feeling differ when eating THC versus smoking or vaping. When smoking or vaping THC, the product goes straight to the bloodstream. From there, it is circulated throughout the body. It binds with the CB1 receptors in your endocannabinoid system(ECS).
However, when eating THC, the cannabinoids enter the stomach. In the stomach, they go through a two-stage metabolization process. The gut sends the cannabinoids to the liver via the portal vein. In the liver, the cannabinoid is transformed into 11-OH THC.
The major difference between the two is that ingested cannabinoid takes longer to activate and lasts longer in the system.
How Long Does it Take for Edibles to Kick in?
In general, edibles can take anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes before you start to feel the effects. The time varies and depends on the type of edible and its potency. Other factors include the user's age, gender, metabolism, and food intake.
Be sure to give the edible enough time before taking another. Although there are no reports of anyone dying from overdosing on edibles, doing so has unpleasant side effects.
How Long Do Edibles Last in the Body?
Edibles take longer to kick in when compared to smoking or vaping. However, the effects last much longer. The average dose from an edible can last up to six hours or more. The strongest effects may hit somewhere around three hours after eating it.
However, the exact time will vary depending on a few factors as well. These include dosage, metabolism, and tolerance levels.
What Are Some of the Different Types of Edibles Available?
Edibles are available in many forms. These include gummies, brownies, chocolates, drink additives, etc.
Bottom Line
Weed edibles are the best alternatives to smoking. They are great for helping people deal with physical and mental issues.
When looking for the best weed edibles on the market, consider a few of the options in this article. They all include cannabis products that deliver the right amount of THC or CBD in a delectable treat. Best of all, they are all third-party tested and safe to consume.