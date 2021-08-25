August 25, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Need to pass a hair follicle drug test? A hair detox shampoo might be your answer.
The common use of drug tests across various industries for different purposes has grown in popularity in recent years. Anything from routine medical examinations to a pre-employment stage could require a hair follicle drug test. While they might not be quite as common as a urinalysis, you could very well have one coming up. This guide will provide our top recommendations for the best detox shampoos to pass a hair follicle drug test.
We’ll also touch on how to pass the test, in general. You’ll learn it takes more than just the detox shampoo. If you implement a variety of our strategies, though, you have a real chance at passing. Ridding your body’s toxins to pass a hair follicle test in a fast amount of time isn’t an easy feat.
How can you pass a hair follicle drug test in less time than abstinence takes? If you know you’re going to be given a hair test soon, you still might have time to prepare.
These more advanced types of drug tests can detect drug use as far as 90 days back. If you’ve used any sort of substance within that time frame, you’ll need to cleanse your system before the test. Fortunately, there are different solutions depending on how much prep time you have.
Our biggest recommendation is to pair any strategy you use with a hair follicle detox shampoo. It will only increase your chances of passing. Likewise, you’ll be able to cleanse your body of any other potential toxins that could be lingering.
Along with detox shampoo, we recommend a natural route to go with it. Eat clean, including lots of fruits and veggies, and drink a constant supply of water. Incorporate a regular exercise routine into your day-to-day.
However, this only works effectively by itself if you have a couple of months to prepare. That might not be a convenience you can afford, though. You need your hair follicles cleaned quickly and thoroughly. On the bright side, that’s still possible.
In this guide, we’ll be touching on the top hair follicle detox shampoo for passing a drug test. These are the top 4 of the best hair follicle detox shampoos:
1. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best Detox Shampoo Overall
2. Ultra Clean Shampoo - Best Value Detox Shampoo
3. Folli-Clean Shampoo - Best for Color-Treated Hair
4. Ultra Cleanse Shampoo - Best Money-Back Policy
The best detox shampoo overall is the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. However, it’s harder to find nowadays. The brand brought out a new formula, so this one is hard to come by. Fortunately, Test Clear offers it in their own branded bottles.
It’s meant to be paired with the Ultra Clean Shampoo that comes with it. Tackling these in combination with each other will increase your odds of passing exponentially.
As a bonus, the Old Style also comes with a conditioner. Shampooing your hair so frequently can cause it to dry out. Make sure you pair the shampooing with the conditioner to prevent dryness! Your hair won’t suffer nearly as much if you moisturize it after each wash.
Every wash removes a wave of toxins on each hair strand, as well as your scalp. Through sustained use, you’ll amplify your chances of passing a hair follicle drug test.
The Test Clear website recommends that you use the detox shampoo at least 15 times before your drug test. This will give you the most effective results.
This is the add-on that actually comes with the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. Well-known independently in the cannabis world, it’s a simple, 3-part system.
After usage, it’s supposed to be effective for up to 24 hours. Ideally, you want to use this detox shampoo system the day before the test.
We don’t recommend you use this system on its own, but it does pair well with other detoxifiers. Pairing it with any of our other recommendations should give you the most effective results!
We love that Folli-Clean’s shampoo is pH balanced, so it’s safe for both color-treated and permed hair. There are some steps to help make the shampoo more effective, though.
First, avoid laying down after you’ve cleaned your hair and body. If you know they’ll pull from your scalp, just be sure to avoid any pillows.
Don’t wear any head coverings, including headscarves, headbands, or hats.
Don’t use anything that may have been contaminated with your hair before the cleanse.
They do provide a disclaimer that the product is not meant to be used to pass a drug test. Make sure you use it in combination with other products to ensure your body is cleansed. When used with other detox shampoos, Folli-Clean Shampoo is a reliable and effective option.
Last but certainly not least on our list is the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo. We were most impressed by their money-back policy. When you buy the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo from Pass USA, they offer a 500% money-back guarantee. It’s the industry’s one and only, so they’re pretty confident in their product.
Also, while it’s not the most affordable on our list, it does come close. Our second pick for the most budget-friendly option, the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo clocks in under 50 bucks.
With easy-to-use instructions, it doesn’t get easier to use a detox shampoo. We recommend pairing it with other options, but it’s a top pick for a reason.
We didn’t come to these four recommendations on a whim. Instead, we used a strategic buyer’s guide to narrow in on the best detox shampoos on the market.
Let’s take a look at the strategies we used to narrow it down. The best shampoo takes a gentle but moderate formula. It needs to cleanse the hair completely while not damaging the precious strands being washed. Consider these questions when you look for the best drug detox shampoo for your needs.
As technology and science progress, testing for the presence of drugs has gotten much easier. They’re considered one of the most accurate and effective methods for finding illegal substances in the body.
Typically, hair follicle tests are meant to reveal the use of:
Each of the countless hairs across our body is connected to the bloodstream. A hair follicle is in constant contact with the bloodstream.
Over time, toxins and impurities in the blood build up in the hair follicles they’re connected to. That’s why a hair follicle test can find drug residue as far back as three months.
If you have especially long hair and took medication or substances years ago, these can also show up on a hair follicle test. Your hair weaves a powerful history about you, which can be traced for testing purposes.
Technically, bleaching your hair is an effective method to potentially passing your test.
However, it’s not safe to bleach all the hair on your body. You’ll need to just bleach your head.
Then, because your bleached hair will look suspicious, many recommend dyeing the hair back to the color you had it. The bleaching process itself is what purifies the hair.
We also can’t recommend bleaching on its own to help detox your hair completely. Pair it with a detox shampoo or two to get the absolute best results possible.
Now that we’re getting to the end of our overall guide, you may still be wondering — which is the best? There’s just not a one-size-fits-all answer.
Drug tests are commonplace for yearly medical exams, pre-employment tests, and much more. If a hair follicle drug test is in your future, you need to pull out all the stops. Even all the detox shampoos we’ve listed have mentioned it takes more than just one product.
In reality, you’ll need to implement multiple strategies to detox your hair completely. And remember, it’s not just the hair on your scalp to watch out for. Using a variety of detox procedures and products, your body can be rid of toxins in no time.
Use a combination of products and introduce healthy habits to your day. Likewise, remember to avoid anything that might recontaminate your hair or skin. Wash or replace any hair-related goods like towels, combs, and hats/hair accessories
