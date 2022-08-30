Emotional Support Animal Letter: What is the best ESA Website?

A significant population of the world today - both adults and adolescents- struggle with mental and emotional disabilities. The good news is that there has been a growing acceptance and understanding of mental health struggles. There has also been an improvement in the mental health services available to people struggling. Among these services are emotional support animals. Mental health professionals have conducted countless studies that prove the effectiveness of emotional support animals. Emotional support animals provide much-needed comfort and companionship to people struggling with mental health conditions. Service animals offer support to people suffering from emotional disabilities. They have been a great tool in navigating through mental health disorders. There are certain rules and regulations that one needs to follow in order to own an emotional support animal. You must have the necessary paperwork for your ESA. The one thing that sets your emotional support animal apart from other pets is an ESA letter. There are many reputable emotional support letter services that offer valid ESA letters. Here is a list of the best emotional support animal letter services you can use to get a legit ESA letter. Best ESA Letter Website for 2022 ESA Pet - Best for both ESA and PSA letters CertaPet ESA - Overall best ESA letter provider CertaPet PSA - Best PSA letter provider SupportPets - Best for travel AmericanServicePets - Best for US-based therapists 1. ESA Pet - Best for Both ESA and PSA Letters



ESA Pet is a relatively newer ESA letter service provider but quite a game changer. It is one of the most efficient service providers you can use for ESA letter services. They offer bot ESA letters and Psychiatric service animal letters. The site helps you to understand the difference between the two letters. The medical professionals on the site will also recommend which one is best for you based on your emotional or mental disability. Is ESA Pet Legitimate? Yes, ESA pet is completely legitimate and complies with all state and federal laws. You can use the letters under the air carrier access act or the fair housing act. The company also only worse with licensed mental health professionals, so you know the letters are legitimate. How it Works You can get an ESA letter with ESApet in 3 easy steps; Step 1: Pre-screening The first step is a 2-minute pre-screening process. The assessment involves answering a few questions to determine if you are eligible for an ESA OR PSA letter. Step 2: Talk to a Therapist If you pass the first step, the company sets you up with a telehealth appointment with a mental health professional from your State. They will evaluate your emotional o mental health disability to determine if you need an emotional support animal letter. Step 3: Gets Your ESA Letter Once approved, you will get your ESA letter within 24 hours of service. Pros They offer a simple and quick process. Assessment only takes two minutes.

They only work with licensed mental health professionals who are ready to help.

They have a quick turnaround on the letters - you can get them within 24 hours.

They offer legal support to their clients should they have a run-in with the law. They have a team of experts that ensure their clients are treated fairly under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They also offer PSA letters.

They have a solid customer service team that works 24/7 and are pretty responsive.

They have great customer reviews.

They are relatively affordable. Cons The highest level of support is given only to people with the most expensive package. 2. CertaPet ESA - Overall Best ESA Letter Provider



CertaPet prides itself as the best ESA letter service provider. CertaPet is an online company that offers valid ESA letters to people struggling from mental or emotional disabilities. The company has many licensed mental health professionals and therapists who provide diagnostics services. They then evaluate a person's eligibility to receive an ESA letter and prescribe one if they pass. The company also offers services to patients seeking animal therapy. One can talk to the many mental health professionals available on the site. You can also find plenty of information on mental health that can help you navigate your struggles. Is CertaPet Legit? CertaPet is a legitimate ESA letter service provider. The company complies with all federal and State laws and follows all health information privacy protocols. How Does it Work? Certapet helps you get an ESA letter in easy and quick and easy steps. The website facilitates the transaction and lets you get your ESA letter in three simple steps. Here are the steps to follow to get an ESA letter with CertaPet; Step 1: Get a Free Pre-Screening Test The site requires you to get a pre-screening test when you get started. This will serve as your first assessment to determine whether you are viable for an ESA letter. It is given in the form of a questionnaire. The questionnaires are just basic questions about who you are and about your pet. There will also be questions to evaluate your emotions over the recent weeks. Your responses will determine your eligibility to get an ESA letter. Step 2: Speak to a Mental Health Professional If you qualify for the next step, you will need to pay a fee to speak to a mental health professional. CertaPet provides a list of all their services fees accordingly. They assure their customer's confidentiality on their payment information. After paying the fees, the company will assign you a licensed mental health professional in your state to assess your case. The medical professional will evaluate your mental health and determine if you need an emotional support animal. All this is done online or through the phone. You do not have to visit the medical professional physically. This takes about 20-30 minutes of your time. Step 3: Get an ESA Letter Once the licensed mental health professional approves your request, you can get an ESA letter. The letter can be sent to your address, or you can find it online. You can also get an information package about using your ESA letter. A bonus is that CertaPet sends you a custom treatment plan on how to address your particular mental or emotional disability. Pros Quick turnaround on ESA letters.

Their ESA letters are legally binding.

The company complies with the Fair housing act and Air carrier access act.

They have qualified mental health professionals in every State.

They have excellent customer service and are reachable through email or phone.

They provide plenty of information on ESA letters and emotional support animals.

They provide a custom treatment plan to their customers. Cons They are relatively expensive compared to other ESA letter providers.

The site requires you to pay all pet fees before finishing the evaluation process. 3. CertaPet PSA - Best PSA letter provider



People with psychiatric service animals know just how valuable these animals are. A psychiatric service animal has been trained to perform a specific task for an individual. PSAs are primarily dogs; in most cases, their owners cannot live without them. They perform unique tasks for their handlers and are crucial for people with a disability. CertaPet offers letter services for psychiatric service dogs. A psychiatric service dog can be trained to perform any task for their handlers. An animal like this needs to be with their owners all the time. To ensure this, you need to have the necessary paperwork for your PSA. Psychiatric Service dogs can help with many conditions, such as ; Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD

Bipolar disorders

Schizophrenia

Claustrophobia

Anxiety disorders

Panic disorders

Depression

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders

Autism People with these conditions can highly benefit from having a psychiatric Service animal. How to Get Started Step 1: Get a Free Pre-Screening Test Certapet requires you to undergo a brief but thorough pre-screening test. This involves answering a bunch of questions to evaluate whether you need a psychiatric service dog. The questions are mostly about revealing personal details about yourself and your disability, Step 2: Speak to a Mental Health Professional If you qualify for the next step, you must pay a fee to speak to a licensed mental health professional. The LMHP will determine whether a psychiatric service animal would benefit your treatment plan. If the medical professional finds you eligible for a psychiatric service dog, they will write a letter of recommendation. This confirms that you qualify for receiving a PSA animal. Step 3: Get your Psychiatric Service Dog With your letter of recommendation, you can move forward with getting a psychiatric service dog. The dog can already be part of your family, or you can adopt a new dog. It is much easier to get a service dog from specialized service dog organizations because they are already trained. Getting a new dog will require that it undergoes training. How to Train a Public Service Dog You can self-train a public service dog using the General Public Access Test guidelines. Another option is to hire dog trainers to train your dog for you. Most people do not have the energy or patience to train a dog for themselves. A trainer can help you ease that stress and has years of knowledge and experience handling dogs. A more convenient option is getting a service dog from specialized service dog organizations. These dogs are already trained to perform unique tasks and make your work easier. These particular dogs are relatively more expensive due to their extensive training. CertaPet helps to make work easier for you when it comes to training psychiatric service dogs. They work with dog trainers who coordinate with their mental health professionals to make the process easier. Working with dog trainers as CertaPet is cheaper, convenient and, best of all - hassle-free. They also have many Psychiatric service dog training options that you can take advantage of. Pros They work with licensed mental health professionals who offer medical or psychological advice.

They coordinate with dog trainers to help train your psychiatric service dog.

They provide many training options for psychiatric service dogs.

They are accredited to offer valid PSA letters. Cons The site requires you to pay all pet fees before finishing the evaluation process. 4. Support Pets - Best for Travel



If you highly depend on your pet for your emotional and mental well-being, then it is only prudent that you should carry it everywhere. Support Pets is probably the best Esa letter service provider for people who want to take their pets to different places they go. Many laws protect the right of people to have emotional support animals. However, some establishments, landlords and airlines may try to turn down that right. Support Pets ensures that your right to have an ESA is well protected. With Support Pets, you can carry your ESA to hotels, trains, buses, stores, airlines and more. Is Suppot Pets legit? Yes, Support Pets is legit as it adheres to all federal and State laws on emotional support animals. Pros It is a reputable company with many positive feedbacks.

Get your ESA letter approved by licensed mental health professionals.

They offer 100% money-back guarantee to applicants who do not get approved for emotional support animals.

They have a quick turnaround on ESA letters. You can get your letter between 24 -48 hours after approval.

They offer both travel and housing ESA letters.

Their ESA letters give you 99% acceptance chances in many different places.

The letter exempts you from paying certain pet fees, especially in housing-related pet fees.

They have an all-around customer care team seven days a week, and you can reach them on a toll-free line. Cons It is relatively expensive compared to other ESA providers

5. American Service Pets - Best for U.S.- Based Therapists

