Best Sex Toys for Women: Enhance Your Pleasure and Spice up Your Sex Life

However, choosing the perfect sex toy can indeed be a daunting task due to the array of options available. To help you navigate through these options, this article presents a list of the best sex toys for women. We hope to simplify your decision-making process and provide you with a starting point for exploring the sex toy market.

Sex toys for women have become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to intensify sexual pleasure. Incorporating toys into your intimate experiences can promote self-exploration and lead to a happier and more fulfilling sex life.

As a high-end sex toy, it comes at a premium price but offers exceptional value for your investment. Additionally, Kiiroo provides a 10% discount if you sign up for their newsletter, giving you the opportunity to enjoy even greater savings.

Cleaning is easy as the adapter can be washed with soap and water, and the dildo can be sanitized using your preferred method. The machine also features a rechargeable battery with a runtime of 30 minutes to two hours, depending on usage.

While not the most discreet option, the Keon Sex Machine is smaller and quieter compared to most sex machines. It's constructed from high-quality materials like medical-grade silicone, polycarbonate, and ABS plastic, ensuring safety and durability.

Controlling the machine is a breeze with the FeelConnect app. You can customize various settings to suit your preferences, such as angles, length, and depth. There's even an interactive feature where the machine synchronizes with performer actions on a video, heightening pleasure and facilitating immersive playtime. You can also pair it with the Keon Table Clamp for a hands-free experience.

The Keon Sex Machine is a top choice, equipped with a vacuum-lock-system dildo and adapter. It delivers powerful thrusting motions that simulate the sensations of penetrative sex.

The Keon Sex Machine by Kiiroo stands out as the best sex toy for women on our list. Kiiroo is an industry leader when it comes to interactive sex toys. The company is breaking barriers and revolutionizing the way people engage in sexual exploration, all thanks to their innovative features and utilization of safe materials.

The Enigma Cruise Sonic Massager is for women who want to experience intense pleasure. It offers both internal and external stimulation. So, if you cannot orgasm with clitorial play or penetration alone, there's no need to worry, as this toy does both.

In terms of pricing, the Enigma Massager is quite a bargain. It costs under $170, and Lelo often provides discounts and special promotions.

Crafted from premium silicone and ABS plastic, the Enigma Massager provides a warm and safe touch. It's also easy to clean, thanks to the high-quality materials. Additionally, this toy is 100% waterproof, allowing for indulgence in the bath or shower.

The massager is also equipped with a rechargeable battery. It requires an initial charge of up to two hours. Subsequent charges only take around 40 minutes and offer 1 to 2 hours of usage, depending on your chosen settings.

Designed for discretion, the Enigma Massager is lightweight, features a sleek design, and operates quietly. It also boasts eight vibration modes, ranging from gentle murmurs to intense pulsations. You have full control over the vibration patterns and suction power and can tailor the experience to your preferences.

The Enigma Cruise Sonic Massager is a favorite for solo sexual pleasure. With dual stimulation capabilities, it's specifically crafted to delight your most sensitive areas and deliver intense and gratifying orgasms.

Elevate your playtime with the Enigma Cruise Sonic Massager by Lelo, a leading brand renowned for luxurious pleasure. Offering some of the finest vibrators and sex toys available, Lelo empowers women to indulge in the satisfaction they desire and deserve.

If you're ready to experience leg-shaking euphoria, the Gigi 2 G Spot Vibrator is the perfect option for you. It will massage your G spot and deliver an intense orgasm. Feel free to enjoy alone or with a partner.

Another great feature is the travel lock. With this convenient function, you can travel with peace of mind, knowing that the vibrator won't accidentally turn on and cause any awkward situations.

The Gigi 2 G Spot Vibrator also offers an impressive battery life of up to 4 hours on just a 2-hour charge. When it comes to noise, this toy operates at a level below 50 dB. It's whisper-quiet, allowing you to enjoy your playtime discreetly without worrying about anyone hearing.

The toy comes in several color options, including turquoise blue, pink, deep rose, and cool gray. It is crafted from body-safe silicone and ABS plastic, ensuring your safety and comfort. This also makes cleaning the toy a breeze, as it only needs soap and water. Plus, it's waterproof, so you can seamlessly transition your playtime from the bedroom to the bath without any worries.

Along with its incredible vibration options, the Gigi 2 Vibrator boasts a perfect size. It measures slightly over 6 inches in length and weighs approximately 3 ounces. With an insertable length of 3.7 inches, it's specifically designed to target and stimulate the G-spot.

The Gigi 2 G Spot Vibrator is a fantastic choice for intense clitoral, G-spot, and nipple pleasure. It offers eight adjustable vibration modes to suit your desires. You can choose from continuous, extended, and intermediate vibrations, as well as short interval pulsations and wave pulsations. The remaining three modes give you full control over the vibration patterns.

Cleverly nicknamed the shiver maker, the Gigi 2 G Spot Vibrator from Lelo has a perfectly sculpted tip and flat head that will have you going over the edge every time you use it.

These clamps are the perfect option for women who love nipple stimulation. With remote-controlled functionality through the Lovense app, they're not only great for solo play but couple's play as well.

Since this is a high-quality sex toy, the Lovense Gemini Nipple Clamps are priced at a premium level. Nonetheless, they offer excellent value.

Additionally, the Gemini Nipple Clamps are equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be easily powered up using a USB charging cable. You can enjoy 1.5 to 2 hours of continuous playtime, depending on your selected settings.

Crafted from 100% body-safe materials, including non-porous silicone and ABS plastic, they prioritize your safety and comfort. And with IPX6 waterproofing, cleaning these clamps is a breeze.

It's important to note that the Gemini Nipple Clamps are not compact in size, so wearing loose-fitting clothing is recommended when using them in public. However, they operate quietly and are discreet enough for both home and public use.

In terms of convenience, the clamps can be clipped onto your bra using the optional bra clip or worn around your neck with the included black necklace. They can also sync with other Lovense sex toys, such as Nora, Max 2, or Calor, for enhanced pleasure.

While slightly larger than ordinary clamps due to the integrated vibrators, the Gemini Nipple Clamps don't have "teeth," which can cause discomfort. However, when tightened to their fullest, they provide a pleasurable pinch. You can easily adjust the tightness by rotating the screws on the clips to suit your desired level of sensation.

Featuring three sets of gradually intensifying vibrations and four pre-programmed patterns, the Gemini Nipple Clamps provide a range of sensations for ultimate pleasure. The control unit connected to the clamps powers the device on and allows you to switch between vibration patterns effortlessly. Moreover, the Lovense remote app also allows you to customize the vibrations according to your preferences and even has a distance control feature for exciting partner play.

Spice up your sex life with the Lovense Gemini Nipple Clamps . Lovense, a high-end sex toy brand, offers a range of innovative toys for women. Most of their sex toys, including the Gemini Nipple Clamps, feature remote controls for added excitement and pleasure.

While the Vibease Remote Control Vibrator can be used for solo play, it's best for long-distance couples who want to enjoy sexual intimacy.

Equipped with a rechargeable battery, the Vibease Vibrator requires an initial charge of around 3 hours, followed by 2 hours for subsequent charges. A full charge offers up to 3 hours of playtime.

The audio stories feature provides a stimulating multi-sensory experience, allowing you to explore various erotic fantasies. During the story, you can adjust the vibration intensity by moving the toy around. Some stories are free, while others may require payment.

It is discreet enough to be used in public settings as well. The vibrator offers five different manual settings: steady vibes, pulsations, revving up and down, quick pulses, and quicker steady vibes. However, within the app, you'll discover an additional 11 pulsation settings, erotic audios, and a chat feature for connecting with others.

While you can manually control the toy using the power and speed buttons on the unit, it's best used by slipping it into your panties and using the Vibease app for hands-free stimulation or long-distance play.

The Vibease Vibrator is a wearable smart vibrator that combines pleasure with cutting-edge technology. Created with women in mind, this clitoral stimulator features an ergonomic design and is made from non-porous body-safe silicone for easy cleaning. Its soft and smooth texture mimics the feel of skin-to-skin contact, and the rounded tip features an additional bend for enhanced reach and stimulation.

If you're in a long-distance relationship, you'll love the Vibease Remote Control Vibrator . Designed specifically to address the challenges of being physically apart, Vibease is dedicated to helping couples enjoy exciting and intimate moments regardless of the distance between them.

Introducing the Ferri Panty Vibrator, another long-distance-inspired sex toy by Lovense. This innovative wearable clitoral vibrator is designed to clip onto your panties, providing discreet and pleasurable stimulation wherever you go. With its small size, quiet operation, and secure magnetic clip, the Ferri Panty Vibrator offers comfort and convenience for both home and public use.

Features and Benefits

The Ferri Panty Vibrator is a wearable clitoral stimulator designed to provide discreet pleasure through panty play. Its strong magnetic clip securely attaches to your panties, ensuring it stays in place during daily or nightly activities.

This is a compact vibrator that's incredibly small, measuring just 2.93 inches long and 1 inch wide. Its curved shape and vertical ridges offer targeted stimulation, while the tapered tongue tip adds an extra level of pleasure. Plus, it's waterproof, so you can enjoy it in the bathtub or shower.

Made from quality ABS plastic and silicone, the Ferri Panty Vibrator is very easy to clean. It also offers three vibration levels and ten patterns, which can be adjusted using the Lovense Remote app. You can even sync it with music via Bluetooth.

Charging the vibrator is hassle-free with its magnetic charging feature. Plus, a 60-minute charge provides up to 3.5 hours of playtime or 100 hours on standby. Despite its notable power, this panty vibrator operates quietly, making it suitable for public use.

The best part? Lovense often offers special deals and seasonal sales, making the Ferri Panty Vibrator both affordable and accessible.

Pros

Discreet panty play

Strong magnetic clip that keeps it in place

Long battery life and usage time

App control for hands-free use

Cons

Only available in one color

Price

Sale price of under $100

Material

ABS plastic and silicone

Battery Life

3 1/2 hours

Type

Solo play, clitoral stimulation, couple play, long-distance play

Who It's For

This panty vibrator is another great option for long-distance couples, taking your video chats and phone calls to a whole different level. That said, you can also use this toy for solo play.

Types of Sex Toys for Women

Regarding sex toys for women, it's essential to know what type of stimulation you desire. Here are some categories of sex toys to explore:

Clitoral Stimulators

Many women require direct clitoral stimulation to achieve an orgasm. For example, one study showed 81.6% of women aren't capable of achieving orgasm through penetration alone without additional clitoral stimulation. So, most women opt for clitoral vibrators when looking for a sex toy.

Clitoral toys can create strong pulsating vibrations directly onto the clitoris, helping women achieve powerful and fast orgasms. These pulsating vibrations increase blood flow to the clitoral area, intensifying sensations and leading to heightened sexual pleasure.

While clitoral vibrators have been around for a while, manufacturers are just now tapping into the suction power of clitoral stimulators. The suction can mimic oral sex through contactless sonic wave technology. Look for a clitoral suction vibrator that has the ability to do both.

Vibrators

Vibrators are designed to help you orgasm by creating vibration patterns to stimulate various erogenous zones on or in your body. Here are some of the most common types of vibrators:

Finger Vibrators

Finger vibrators are mini vibrators that attach to your finger or between them. Their main purpose is to mimic the sensation of masturbating with your hands. The best finger vibrator can enhance solo sex play, which is great if you're new to the world of vibrators. They allow you to use your hand as you normally would when you masturbate. Plus, you can use a finger vibrator on any of the erogenous zones on your body, such as your nipples or clitoris.

Lipstick Vibrators

As the name suggests, lipstick vibrators are designed to look exactly like lipstick. They are discreet vibrators that seamlessly blend in with other beauty items, so there's no awkward moment if you forget to put it away. But don't let the small, compact size fool you. Lipstick vibrators offer targeted clitoral stimulation that can take you over the edge.

Bullet Vibrators

A bullet vibrator is a great option for beginners who want to gradually ease into the world of self-exportation. These vibrators are small, easy to use, and discreet. They have a smooth bullet-shaped design that vibrates and pulsates for ultimate pleasure.

Wand Vibrators

Wand vibrators are known as the powerhouse of all vibrators, delivering deep vibrations to help women achieve the big O. They feature a fairly large bulbous head and a wand for easy gripping. The design of a wand vibrator has not changed since it was first advertised as a body massager. They're not very discreet, but most women do not have a problem with that since it gets the job done.

Rabbit Vibrators

Rabbit vibrators are preferred by many women since they offer stimulation to two or even three parts of the body. A rabbit vibrator offers penetrative stimulation to the vaginal canal from the part of the toy that looks phallic, as well as G-Spot stimulation from the flexible rabbit-looking ears on the toy. Stimulating all these parts at the same time increases a woman's chances of experiencing and enjoying blended orgasms.

G-Spot Stimulators and G-Spot Vibrators

G-spot vibrators usually have a slightly curved design that allows them to target around that area. The G-spot isn't a specific place but rather a 5-8 cm sensitive sponge-like area at the front of the vaginal wall. It is often considered to be the internal clitoris, so these types of vibrators are designed to penetrate like a dildo but bend toward the vaginal wall.

Dildos

Dildos are penetrative toys for women that are somewhat phallic or elongated. They come in a wide range of sizes, textures, and designs and are made from safe materials. Some have additional features that allow them to vibrate or be strapped on. Dildos are best for women who enjoy the sensation of penetration. They can also be combined with other forms of stimulation as well.

Nipple Toys

Sex toys for nipple stimulation include nipple clamps and nipple suction toys. A nipple suction toy works like a suction cup and may include a screw or lever that allows you to control the amount of suction you prefer. On the other hand, nipple clamps pinch the nipple and restrict blood flow to the area. The main purpose of nipple clamps is the effect you feel after the clamps are removed. Once blood returns to the nipples, it creates a rush of sensations and endorphins.

If you haven't used nipple clamps before, look for a unit that has adjustable clamps that allow you to customize the pinch level. Tweezer clamps, alligator clamps, and butterfly clamps, for instance, are all adjustable and suitable for beginners.

Butt Plugs

Female sex toys are not exclusive to the nipples, clitoris, and vagina. There are a variety of female sex toys aimed at anal play. Butt plugs are one such toy that has seen a huge increase in popularity in recent years. They are designed to create a full feeling in the anus, providing extra sensations as your sphincter muscles tighten around the plug. Some even come with additional features like the vibrating butt plug, which adds vibration patterns for extra pleasure.

Anal Beads

If butt plugs seem a bit intimidating, you can try anal beads instead. Anal beads feature a chain of connected spheres to stimulate the nerve endings at the opening of the anus. The spheres start small and then gradually increase in size. This makes it a great sex toy for beginners since you have control over the size of the spheres and can go with whatever you feel most comfortable with.

Benefits of Using Sex Toys For Women

There are many benefits of using sex toys for women, such as:

Improved Self-Image and Body Confidence

The human body is a remarkable thing. Let's look at the clitoris as an example. This female body part has over 8000 nerve endings, and its sole purpose is to deliver pleasure. Sex toys allow you to explore your body without the fear of judgment. You can learn about the parts of your body that bring you joy and pleasure. This can be great for your self-image and the way you view your body.

Better Understanding of Your Sexual Desires

Sex toys allow you to explore your body and discover what types of sensations and stimulation you enjoy most. By trying different toys, you can better understand your unique sexual desires. This self-exploration can lead to a deeper understanding of your own pleasure.

Treat Sexual Dysfunctions

Sexual dysfunction can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or sexual orientation, causing frustration and difficulty in achieving orgasm. By incorporating sex toys into intimate activities, those experiencing sexual dysfunction can explore new forms of stimulation, increase arousal, and improve overall sexual function. According to one study, vibratory stimulation can lead to increased sexual desire and overall sexual function. It can also help with sexual arousal difficulties and pelvic floor dysfunction.

Communicate Better With Your Partner

Introducing sex toys with your partner can lead to better communication about your desires and preferences. Additionally, exploring new toys together can enhance intimacy and strengthen the bond between you two. It provides an opportunity to share fantasies, communicate desires, and experiment with different forms of pleasure.

What to Consider When Choosing a Sex Toy

Before diving into the exciting world of female sex toys, it's important you know exactly what you want. Here are some things you should consider before purchasing a sex toy:

Type of Stimulation

The first thing you want to do is think about which parts of your body you want to stimulate. If you're looking for clitoral stimulation, then a toy that mimics oral sex is best. If you prefer penetration, then a vibrator with internal stimulation features or a dildo may do the job. There are even some options that provide external and internal stimulation at the same time, so you don't need to settle for one or the other.

Strength, Size, and Shape

Female sex toys vary by strength, size, and shape. When choosing a sex toy, consider the strength of its vibrations or sensations, as some prefer gentle while others prefer intense stimulation. Size is also important for comfort and pleasure, whether for internal or external use. The shape of a toy should target specific erogenous zones, such as the clitoris or G-spot.

Power Source and Battery Life

Most sex toys these days come with a rechargeable battery, which is definitely more convenient than the ones that require batteries. As for battery life, this usually comes down to how you use the toy in terms of speed and vibrations patterns. Some sex toys can last for 30 minutes, while others can last for up to 3 hours. Some can even keep their charge on standby, so whenever the mood hits, they're ready to go.

Additional Features

Many sex toys come with high-tech features, such as the ability to stimulate more than one pleasure point at the same time and remote-controlled pleasure from miles away. Some even come with a travel lock, so you can pack them without any worries.

Noise Level

If you live in shared spaces, you may want something quiet so others won't hear the toy when it's on. In the past, you'd have to compromise on intensity and speed if you wanted a quieter sex toy. However, technology has come a long way, and sex toy manufacturers can now pack intense vibrations and speeds into small and quiet units. That way, you don't have to compromise if you live with other people.

Material

Make sure you pay close attention to what your sex toy is made of. Since these toys touch some of your most sensitive areas, it's better to be safe than sorry. Always prioritize body-safe materials and avoid any sex toy that contains porous or toxic materials. Silicone toys are some of the most popular on the market. This is because medical-grade silicone is a safe material and is easy to clean.

Price

Sex toys are available at a wide range of prices to accommodate different budgets. The cost often reflects the number of stimulation areas or additional features offered by the toy. Consider your preferences and desired features when deciding how much you are willing to spend.

How to Use Sex Toys Safely?

Cleaning and Maintenance

To use sex toys safely, it's important to clean and maintain them properly. After each use, clean your toy with antibacterial soap or a sex toy cleaner and warm water. Make sure it dries completely before storing it away. Use cleaners specifically recommended for the material of your toy to avoid any damage. These steps can help keep your toy clean and free from harmful bacteria.

Lubrication

Lubrication can enhance the safety and pleasure of using a sex toy. However, it's important to choose a lubricant that is compatible with the materials of your toy. For instance, silicone-based lubricants should not be used with silicone sex toys, as they can cause the toy's surface to deteriorate. Always be mindful of the type of lube you use to avoid any potential damage to your sex toy.

Safe Storage

To ensure the safety and longevity of your sex toy, it's important to store it in a clean, cool, and dry space. If a storage bag or case is provided by the manufacturer, use it. Alternatively, you can store the toy in a clean plastic or rubber storage bin to keep it free from dust and other contaminants.

Avoiding Sharing

Sharing sex toys is generally not recommended. It is best to use your sex toys exclusively for yourself. Additionally, ensure that the toy is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized immediately after each use to maintain hygiene standards and minimize the risk of any potential infections.

You may also like:

Sex Toys for Women FAQs

What Are the Best Women's Sex Toys for Beginners?

Some of the best women's sex toys for beginners include clitoral stimulation toys, bullet vibrators, and lipstick vibrators.

How Do I Clean My Sex Toys?

To clean your sex toy, start by reading the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance. For most sex toys, a simple blend of soap and water will do the trick.

What Materials Are Safe for Sex Toys?

Safe materials for sex toys include ABS plastic and premium-grade silicone.

Can Sex Toys Help With Sexual Dysfunction in Women?

Yes, sex toys can help with sexual dysfunction in women. Toys can increase sexual desire, arousal, and function.

Do I Need to Use Lubricant With Sex Toys?

Using lube with your sex toy can enhance your experience. However, you don't have to use lube unless the manufacturer specifically states that you should. If you do plan on using lube, be sure to use one that is best suited to the materials your sex toy is made up of.

Bottom Line

Sex toys can be valuable tools for exploring your body and enhancing your sexual pleasure, whether you're on your own or with a partner. Finding the right sex toy may involve some research and experimentation to discover what works best for you. This guide provides a range of sex toys suitable for those who are curious about their desires and seeking sexual satisfaction.

Remember, you're not limited to choosing just one toy—you can explore and incorporate as many as you like into your sex life. The key is to prioritize your pleasure and enjoy the journey of self-discovery.

References

Rullo, J. E., Lorenz, T., Ziegelmann, M. J., Meihofer, L., Herbenick, D., & Faubion, S. S. (2018). Genital vibration for sexual function and enhancement: a review of evidence. Sex Relation Ther, 33(3), 263–274. doi:10.1080/14681994.2017.1419557

White, F. (2022, October 27). Pleasure-producing human clitoris has more than 10,000 nerve fibers. First known count of human clitoral nerve fibers could improve health, sexual function. Miami, Florida.https://news.ohsu.edu/2022/10/27/pleasure-producing-human-clitoris-has-more-than-10-000-nerve-fibers