Free Dating Sites in the USA: Best Free Dating Services 2023

Let's face it. Dating has never been easy. These days, it's even more challenging to meet people organically. That's why dating sites are a convenient and safe way to meet people.
While dating sites are ideal for meeting people, many are questionable. How can you find the best free dating services that are legit? No worries — we've got a list of the best free dating sites in the USA. These sites are tried and true and can help you meet your match safely and efficiently. If you’re looking for no-cost dating you’ve come to the right place.
Below are our reviews for dating services that work, whether you're looking for casual dates, a serious relationship, or something different. Let's get started!
Best Free Dating Services 2023
In this busy world, finding the time to date is challenging. Fortunately, technology has made it possible to connect with like-minded singles for dating, relationships, casual encounters, and more.
Check out the following dating sites and dating apps to connect with matches, chat, go on dates, and see which one fits your lifestyle. Best of all, you can find dates on them for free!
AdultFriendFinder
AdultFriendFinder has been around for over 20 years, and it's by far one of the most popular dating sites. However, be aware that AFF is mostly for hookups and casual relationships.
AdultFriendFinder is one of the staple-free dating sites for adults. You can search for any relationship you want — dates, flings, and casual encounters. The usage you get from a free AFF account is pretty impressive. All you need is an email address to register. Then you'll be able to browse profiles, add people to your Hot List, and get your profile seen.
A free account will also give you access to the live cam and chat room function, and you'll be able to receive messages. However, you won't reply to messages unless you pay for a membership.
If you use it often enough, you may want to become a paid member. Also, you'll enjoy a lot more benefits when you pay to become a member – advanced searches, unlimited messaging, a personality test, and more.
Pros
- You can register for free
- The site has a pretty good search tool
- Tons of members
- Paid membership offers lots of features
- All types of relationships (mainly casual)
- The site is easy to navigate
- Great customer support
- You can get a free membership to try it out
Cons
- Not a dating site for serious relationships
- There's no accurate matching algorithm
- There are a lot of ads and pop-ups
- Some bots and fake accounts
- Free membership is limited
How much does AdultFriendFinder cost?
Consider a paid account if the free account isn't enough for your dating needs. A basic AFF membership costs $14.95 per month, which is well worth it if you plan to meet many dates from this site.
Seeking
Founded in 2006, Seeking is a unique online dating site that focuses on adventurous daters. To put it bluntly, it's a dating service that mixes elite singles with pleasure for everyone.
The initial sign-up for Seeking.com is very easy, but the verification process can take a bit of time because you need to verify your income. One good thing about Seeking has a very high ratio of women-to-men profiles. It's also free for women to use the app, which means there's less competition for males to talk to single women.
As per the site's nature, you need to verify your income as it's the only way to find matches. Men can sign up on Seeking for free. However, men can only send 10 messages before having to pay.
Pros
- Membership is free for women
- Expectations are pretty straightforward
- Lots of beautiful dates
- Mutual benefits
Cons
- Membership is quite expensive for men but worth the quality of dates
- You have to verify your income
- Serious daters need a paid membership
- Men only get 10 messages for free
Seeking Costs
Seeking is free for women. A paid membership is recommended to enjoy the app's features. With the free one, you get 10 messages that you can send. After that, you need to pay. A 30-day subscription to Seeking costs $19.99, or sign up for 90 days and pay $15.00/month.
Zoosk
Zoosk began as a Facebook app in 2007, and it's a great dating platform to use with a free account. Because of their photo verification tool, Zoosk is known as one of the safest dating apps.
Like many dating sites, Zoosk offers plenty of features with a free account. A free trial Zoosk account lets you set and customize your profile and add photos. You can also browse singles in your area with a free account and send unlimited likes and smiles.
Pros
- One of the safest dating apps
- Budget-friendly
- Verification system adds legitimacy
- A vast, diverse user base
- Informative blog
- Live support for subscribers
- Behavioural Matchmaking engine algorithm
Cons
- You can only use the Carousel feature with a paid membership
- Subscribers cannot cancel their subscriptions until after the subscription term is over.
- Paid subscription charges a one-time activation fee of $24.95
- You can't search by interest
Zoosk Prices
If you want to access more of Zoosk's features, you can get a 1-month membership for $29.95 a month, a 3-month membership for $19.98 per month, or a 6-month membership for $12.49 per month.
Ashley Madison
Ashley Madison is an adult dating site primarily for married people looking for a relationship outside of their marriage. Ashley is a great dating site to try out for free if you want to stay anonymous.
One of the classiest dating sites, Ashley Madison features attractive members and excellent communication tools. While free members cannot initiate emails or chats, they can receive them. And if you choose the paid membership, you can look at profiles and chat simultaneously.
Perhaps one of the best features about Ashley Madison is that it's very discreet. All the chats disappear within minutes, and your account is not linked to any social media pages. The site takes your privacy seriously, given the nature of the dating app's premise.
Pros
- Your privacy is taken very seriously
- It has an outstanding reputation
- Chat disappears
- Protects your info with good security features
- Great communication tools
- All payment transactions are anonymous
- The app has a modern user interface
Cons
- Women don't have to pay, but men do
- There's an uneven ratio of female and male members.
Cost to Use Ashley Madison
Ashley Madison utilizes credits to unlock certain features. A certain number of credits is needed to send a message, highlight your profile, and more. Get 100 credits for $49, or 500 credits for $149.
Tinder
First launched on college campuses in 2012, Tinder boasts an impressive more than 25 million matches daily. Used mainly by Gen Z singles, it's a good option for a free dating service.
Pretty much everyone has heard of Tinder, and for good reasons. It's one of the most popular dating sites and apps around, and it's helped millions of people meet and go on dates. Well-known for the swiping feature, Tinder is fun to use and free to browse. There's a fantastic LGBTQIA community here as well.
Tinder features ways to help boost your chances of getting matches. The site has a feature that curates matches based on your swipe history. You can send super likes to help your profile stand out and get someone's attention.
While you can sign up to Tinder for free, you need to be a Gold member to see who has liked you. A 6-month membership is a good value as it gives you access to most premium features.
Pros
- Solid reputation
- Quick, easy matches
- User-friendly
- LGBTQIA community
- Tinder Boost feature gets you dates
- Great for people in their 20s
- Most popular dating platform worldwide
- Android and iOS apps
- More than 25 million matches daily
Cons
- Has a reputation as a hookup site
- Free membership is limited
Bumble
Bumble is a legit dating and networking site where women make the first move. Whether you're looking for friends, dates, or a serious relationship, Bumble fits the bill.
With a free membership on Bumble, you can create a complete profile, get matches, and browse profiles. The site's gender demographics are roughly equal, which is good.
Bumble isn't only for dating, which makes this site very unique. They offer many other modes to meet people, including Bumble BFF (to meet friends) and Bumble Bizz (for networking). Choose from premium options and upgrades if you don't mind spending money on the site.
Pros
- Safe dating site & app
- Professional site
- More for serious relationships
- Good for extroverted women
- Also serves as a networking site
- Connected and intimate dating experiences
- Women message men first
- Fun to swipe through profiles
Cons
- Not ideal for casual dating or hookups
- Women message men first
- Men need to wait for women to make the first move
Match
Since 1995, Match.com has been one of the leaders in the dating scene. As the best free dating site for serious relationships, Match has helped countless couples meet and fall in love.
It is one of the top free dating sites in the USA and has been for literally decades. Anyone can sign up for a free membership for this pioneer dating site. A free account allows you to create a dating profile, upload photos, browse singles, receive messages, and send virtual winks.
With a simple, easy-to-use interface and excellent search filter options, Match serves millions of singles in 24 countries. Match.com continues to redefine the way single men and single women meet, flirt, date, and fall in love, proving time and again that you can make love happen through online dating and lasting relationships are possible. Match.com singles are serious about finding love.
Recently, Match added a 3-day trial option on top of the existing free account option implying you can interact with other members as if you had a paid subscription. You'll be able to send and receive messages and test out other site features.
Pros
- A reputable and successful site
- Free membership comes with many features
- Used by all age groups
- The interface is easy to use
- The site is truly free
- Traditional dating & relationships
- Quality singles
- For serious or casual dating
Cons
- Match isn't as in-depth as other sites
- You can't send messages with a free account
How much does Match.com paid membership cost?
If you want to access more of Match's features, they offer many different options. It all depends on how long you want your membership to last. For instance, 3 months of a Standard Plan on Match will cost you $31.99 per month. A 6-month Premium Plan costs $24.99 per month. There are also premium add-ons to consider with your paid membership.
Final Thoughts
These days, it's easy to find love and relationships online. With so many dating site choices available, you're sure to find plenty of dates. Most of these sites and apps even let you register for free, although many dating services require membership for the best results. Have fun!