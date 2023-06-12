7 Best New Sex Toys for Intense Pleasure and Fun

With cutting-edge designs and groundbreaking technology, the seven best new sex toys of 2023 are here to take your orgasms to new heights. These top-rated products are carefully selected to deliver unmatched satisfaction and enhance your intimate experiences. Get ready to explore a world of intensified pleasure with the best sex toys on the market.

Stay ahead of the game and unlock ultimate pleasure with the latest and most innovative sex toys. Whether you're enjoying some solo play or exploring new moves with a partner, these toys are designed to elevate your sex life and introduce you to mind-blowing pleasure and exhilarating fun.

Designed with strong and hypoallergenic materials, the Onyx Male Masturbator works well with any water-based lube. Additionally, it features built-in controls for easy operation and is powered by a strong lithium-ion polymer battery, offering USB rechargeability and simultaneous use.

The toy is compatible with various KIIROO products, allowing users to engage in intimate moments with partners, no matter where they are in the world. The Onyx Male Masturbator can also be used for solo sessions and paired with interactive media like erotic videos, virtual reality experiences, and webcam partner sites. With its high stroke speeds, virtually silent motor, and 10 contracting rings inside the canal, the device provides a range of sensations to mimic anal, oral, or vaginal sex in real-time through Bluetooth synchronization.

The Onyx Male Masturbator from KIIROO is the ultimate male sex toy. Designed with convenience in mind, this is a lightweight and discreet male masturbator that is perfect for travel. Its quiet operation ensures your privacy, and the unique rotating motor seamlessly moves in an up-down motion, replicating the sensations of real sex.

In group settings, the Long Distance Group Chat feature allows multiple contacts to join a single chat, enabling simultaneous communication using their respective toys. With synchronized control, each participant can take turns controlling the group's pleasure, creating a truly immersive and shared sexual experience. Lastly, the Control Links feature simplifies transferring control to someone else without the need for additional software downloads or complicated setups.

Long-distance relationships are taken to the next level with the Live Control feature. You can control your partner's toy from anywhere as long as both of you have a strong internet connection. Additionally, the Sync Feature allows for synchronized control, enabling you to enjoy simultaneous pleasure by linking your partner's toy with your own.

This versatile toy is designed for both solo play and couples' pleasure, offering a range of features to elevate your sex life. It automatically adjusts its vibration speed based on acceleration, allowing you to relax and fully immerse yourself. For discreet control, the Close Range Ninja Mode provides a covert interface that resembles a music player. This feature lets you discreetly operate the toy from your phone's lock screen or notification bar without attracting attention.

The Gravity Thrusting Dildo by Lovense is an app-controlled, automatic thrusting and vibrating dildo that delivers dual sensations. Equipped with a vibration motor at the tip, this device provides up to 140 strokes per minute. The hands-free design and strong suction cup allow for effortless enjoyment by securely attaching to smooth surfaces.

For advanced control and customization, connect the We-Vibe Sync 2 to the We-Vibe Connect app. The app offers unlimited stimulation patterns and provides video and chat functions, making it ideal for long-distance couples to indulge in sexual experiences together. The We-Vibe Sync 2 can even connect to your favorite music. You can feel the vibrations move in sync with the rhythm of the music, adding an extra layer of pleasure and intensity.

Operating the We-Vibe Sync 2 is a breeze, with several different options right at your fingertips. The single power button on the top of the device cycles through intensity levels and patterns, while the included remote allows you to select from 10 pre-set vibration modes.

This sex toy is not only perfect for couples but also versatile for individual play. You can tailor the vibrations to your liking, ranging from gentle murmurs for tantalizing sensations to mind-blowing external stimulation that will leave you breathless. Plus, it's completely waterproof, so you can enjoy Sync 2 anywhere, including in the water.

The We-Vibe Sync 2 is the ultimate couple's vibrator designed to heighten shared pleasure. With its unique adjustable fit, this vibrator stays in place while expertly targeting both the G-spot and clitoris.

This medium-sized vibrating massager is perfect for both solo and coupled play. It caters to all levels of experience, offering intense pleasure to beginners and pros alike. It's made from premium, extra-soft silicone that feels warm to the touch and is 100% waterproof, allowing you to enjoy bath or shower sex whenever you please.

It also includes a motion-controlled remote, providing more options than standard remote-controlled prostate massagers. Featuring six exciting settings, ranging from teasing murmurs to satisfying pulses, the toy allows you to explore different modes and find the perfect one for your pleasure.

The Hugo Remote Controlled Prostate Massager is one of the best sex toys for prostate pleasure. It features two vibrating motors located at the base and tip of the massager. This powerful combination intensifies your sensations and allows for hands-free orgasms.

The Local Connect feature enables remote control of compatible KIIROO sex toys, opening up exciting possibilities for shared pleasure. Whether you're in close proximity or far apart, you can use this feature to control and connect with other devices. Even if only one partner has the physical toy, the other person can still connect remotely and control it. To enhance intimacy even further, the app offers chat and video call features. You can communicate in real time with your partner while simultaneously controlling the device.

Whether you use it for solo play or pair it with Keon (KIIROO's interactive masturbator), the Feel Stroker Butt offers several versatile options. Thanks to its refined control capabilities, you can concentrate on specific stimulation zones, such as targeted or full-length strokes. Additionally, you can adjust the stroke speed and depth within the app.

The Feel Stroker Butt from KIIROO is a top-notch butt masturbator that delivers an incredibly realistic and pleasurable experience. Crafted with skin-like material and featuring internal ribs, nubs, and bumps, this innovative sex toy provides a lifelike feel during anal play.

Crafted from high-quality, body-safe silicone, this wand vibrator ensures a safe experience in your most sensitive areas. Plus, its whisper-quiet motor ensures discreet enjoyment without any distractions.

The ergonomic design of the Oscillation Wand features a curved shape, allowing you to target and stimulate your G-spot with precision. Its powerful oscillating motion provides deep and intense sensations, combining internal and external stimulation for mind-blowing orgasms.

The Oscillation Wand by Lovense is the ultimate vibrator explicitly designed for G-spot stimulation. With its versatile control options, including the Tap and Slide Remote Control, Close-Range Control, and Long-Distance Control through the app, this vibrator offers endless pleasure possibilities even when you're apart from your partner.

Features & Benefits

The Pulse Solo Interactive is a groundbreaking male masturbator that takes interactive adult content to a new level. Developed by Hot Octopuss and KIIROO, this innovative sex toy combines cutting-edge technology and expert craftsmanship to provide an unmatched level of pleasure.

You can experience intense stimulation with Turbo Mode, explore interactive porn with seamless compatibility, and discover a variety of vibration patterns to suit your sexual desires. You can also easily adjust the vibration intensity using the plus and minus buttons, giving you full control over the sensation and allowing you to find the perfect level of pleasure.

One of the standout benefits of the Pulse Solo Interactive is its hands-free functionality. You can simply relax and let the toy do the work, eliminating the need for manual stroking. Plus, the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit and accommodates both flaccid and erect penises. It's inclusive and accessible to all users.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Waterproof male masturbator

Compatible with interactive porn

User-friendly device

Strong motor feature

Cons

Specifically designed for solo play and may not be suitable for couples

Price

$180

Material

Silicone, ABS Plastic

Battery Life

1 hour

Type

Male masturbator

Who It’s For

People with penises

Benefits of Using New Sex Toys

There are several benefits to using new sex toys, including:

1. Enhanced Pleasure and Stimulation

High-quality sex toys are designed to provide targeted sensations that mimic oral sex, penetrative sex, anal pleasure, clitoral stimulation, nipple stimulation, and more. Research has shown that vibrator use can intensify pleasure for women especially. One study on vibrators and sexual satisfaction found that sex toys may increase the likelihood of orgasm for women. By providing targeted stimulation and promoting orgasmic experiences, vibrators can enhance pleasure in sexual relationships.

2. Realistic Sensations and Textures

High-quality materials, such as premium silicone, allow sex toys to mimic the natural textures and contours of the human body. When using a good sex toy with realistic sensations and textures, you can enjoy a more authentic experience. The lifelike feel of the toy against the skin can increase arousal and intensify pleasure.

3. Cutting-Edge Technologies and Features

Modern sex toys incorporate cutting-edge technologies and features that provide unprecedented levels of customization and enhance the overall experience. One example is pleasure air technology, which uses gentle air pulses to create a sucking or pulsating feeling on the clitoris. It's meant to mimic the sensation of oral sex. You can typically adjust the intensity and patterns of the air pulses and tailor the clitoral stimulation to your liking.

4. Innovative Designs and Shapes

Sex toys with innovative designs take pleasure to the next level. For example, rabbit vibrators feature dual stimulation, with a main shaft for internal stimulation and a flexible arm for clitoral stimulation. This combination allows for simultaneous pleasure across multiple erogenous zones.

Moreover, sex toys now come in various shapes and sizes, making it easier to find the perfect fit. From curved toys designed for G-spot stimulation to contoured shapes ideal for prostate play, there is a wide range of options available.

5. Variety and Exploration

The constantly evolving market of sex toys offers a world of variety and sexual exploration. With an array of shapes, sizes, textures, and functionalities, there is something to cater to every desire and preference. Between the iconic rabbit vibrator, compact and versatile bullet vibrator, and even vibrating cock ring, the options are vast. This means that you can explore and discover new and exciting sex toys tailored to your desires.

6. Increased Intimacy and Connection

Integrating sex toys can have a positive impact on intimacy and connection between couples. By introducing toys into the bedroom, couples can open up communication, explore new ways of pleasure, and build a deeper sense of trust. For example, one study looked at the effects of incorporating sex toys into sexual activities with a partner. The results showed that couples who used sex toys together reported higher levels of satisfaction and increased intimacy and connection.

7. Sexual Wellness and Self-Care

Sex toys can play a big role in improving sexual wellness and self-care. They offer a safe approach to self-exploration and self-pleasure. Through the use of sex toys, you can explore your body, understand your desires, and discover what brings you the most pleasure. This process can be empowering and contribute to better self-esteem.

Addressing Sexual Challenges

8. Sex toys can be valuable tools in addressing various sexual challenges and providing alternative avenues of pleasure. For those experiencing erectile dysfunction, there are toys specifically designed to assist with achieving and maintaining an erection. For example, toys like cock rings can improve blood flow and enhance sexual function. Similarly, for those who find it difficult to achieve orgasm, certain sex toys offer focused stimulation that can aid in reaching climax.

Popular New Sex Toy Categories

The world of sex toys is constantly introducing new and exciting categories of pleasure products. From innovative designs to advanced technologies, there is a wide range of popular new sex toy categories that cater to different desires.

Interactive Toys That Can Be Controlled Remotely

One of the most popular categories of sex toys is interactive toys that can be controlled remotely. These innovative devices use advanced technology to create an engaging experience for users. With remote control functionality, you can explore pleasure and play from a distance and connect with your partner in ways you never thought possible. From app-controlled vibrators to remote-controlled couples' toys, the options are vast and varied. Here are some of the top remote-controlled sex toys available:

Bluetooth-Enabled Vibrators

Bluetooth-enabled vibrators are a popular category of sex toys that bring convenience and excitement to intimate play. These toys are equipped with Bluetooth technology, allowing for remote control and customization of vibration settings. Users can typically adjust the intensity and pattern and even sync the vibrations to music, all from a distance. By pairing the vibrator with a smartphone or dedicated remote control device via Bluetooth, you have the power to explore pleasure in new and exciting ways. With the added features and versatility of Bluetooth connectivity, these vibrators offer much more convenience.

Remote-Controlled Prostate Massagers

Remote-controlled prostate massagers are a popular and stimulating toy designed specifically to target the prostate in male users. With a curved design, these massagers are perfectly shaped to reach and stimulate the prostate gland and deliver intense sensations. These toys usually feature a built-in controller that allows a partner to take control of the vibrations and patterns. Some can even be controlled from a distance using Bluetooth or wireless technology.

App-Controlled Suction Toys

App-controlled suction toys, also known as clitoral suction devices, provide a unique and satisfying way to stimulate the clitoris. These toys use suction and pulsation techniques to create intense sensations. What sets them apart is the ability to control them remotely using smartphones or other devices. With the dedicated app, partners can explore different vibration modes, patterns, and adjustable intensity settings. App-controlled suction toys offer a convenient way to enhance pleasure and arousal.

Wearable Couples' Vibrators

Wearable couples' vibrators are designed to elevate pleasure during intercourse for both partners. These innovative toys usually come in the form of U-shaped or C-shaped devices that can be worn by one or both partners. They are strategically designed to provide dual stimulation to the clitoris and G-spot in women while also offering vibrations for the other partner. Many wearable couples' vibrators are equipped with a remote control or smartphone app, allowing partners to easily customize the vibration patterns and synchronization modes. This level of control can enhance shared pleasure and intimacy in couples.

Wearable Toys That Can Be Discreetly Used in Public

Wearable toys that can be discreetly used in public have revolutionized the world of sexual pleasure. These innovative toys offer a tantalizing way to experience pleasure beyond the confines of the bedroom, thanks to their discreet form and whisper-quiet operation. Whether it's a vibrating panty or a remote-controlled love egg, these toys allow you to explore your desires and experience discreet pleasure in a variety of places.

Remote-Controlled Love Eggs

Remote-controlled love eggs are small, egg-shaped sex toys designed for internal stimulation. With their smooth surface and compact size, they provide a comfortable insertion and wearing experience. Love eggs can be operated remotely using a wireless remote or a smartphone app, allowing users to easily adjust the intensity and vibration patterns without any manual effort. They typically offer a range of vibration modes, pulsation patterns, and customizable settings for a truly personalized and pleasurable experience.

Discreet Panty Vibrators

Discreet panty vibrators are small and lightweight sex toys that are worn inside underwear, providing hands-free stimulation without being noticeable. They are designed to be discreet, allowing users to enjoy pleasure in a subtle manner. These vibrators offer a range of vibration modes, from gentle to intense, and some even include additional features like pulsation patterns or interactive modes for added variety. With the ability to be controlled remotely, you can discreetly adjust the vibration patterns and intensity. These toys are increasingly popular for public play or couples seeking to enhance their intimate experiences with some excitement.

Wireless Clitoral Stimulators

Wireless clitoral stimulators are specifically designed to provide targeted stimulation to the clitoris, a highly sensitive erogenous zone for many women. These vibrators are typically small in size, ergonomically shaped, and curved to fit comfortably against the body's contours. What sets them apart is their wireless functionality, allowing for remote control either through a wireless remote or a smartphone app. This enables users to easily adjust the vibration settings, patterns, and intensity levels according to their preferences. Some models even incorporate innovative air pulsation technology, which creates a gentle sucking or pulsating sensation around the clitoris without direct contact. They can be enjoyed for solo play or shared with a partner.

Smart Toys That Use AI and Machine Learning to Customize Your Experience

The landscape of interactive play has been forever changed by smart toys that harness the power of AI and machine learning. These remarkable sex toys leverage advanced technology to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind and immersive experience. Whether it's adjusting vibration patterns, exploring new sensations, or offering personalized recommendations, these smart toys really elevate pleasure.

AI-Powered Masturbators

Advanced sex toys that utilize artificial intelligence technology to enhance the solo sex experience are known as AI-powered masturbators. These devices are designed to replicate the sensation of real intercourse and often come with a realistic orifice for insertion. Equipped with sensors, motors, and internal mechanisms, these masturbators can intelligently adjust their movements, speed, and intensity based on the user's preferences. Some AI-powered masturbators can even analyze data and learn from the patterns to provide a personalized and more satisfying experience over time. Additional features may include interactive content, virtual reality integration, or connectivity to external devices for a more immersive and lifelike encounter.

Smart Dildos With Vibration Patterns

Innovative sex toys known as smart dildos go beyond traditional dildos by offering a variety of features. Sex toy devices typically come in different shapes and sizes made of body-safe silicone materials that cater to individual preferences. However, what makes smart dildos unique is their ability to provide customized vibration patterns. Smart dildos can be connected to a smartphone app or controlled remotely, allowing users to explore different settings. Additionally, some smart dildos come with extra features like temperature control, interactive modes, or sync with music or audio for an unforgettable sensory experience.

Toys With Voice-Activated Controls

Introducing voice-activated controls to intimate play can bring a new level of excitement and engagement. These toys come with advanced voice recognition technology that lets users control their settings and functions using voice commands. With a simple vocal prompt, users can adjust vibration intensity, change patterns, or even activate specific modes without having to use physical buttons or remote controls. Voice-activated toys offer a hands-free sex experience, allowing users to focus on pleasure and effortlessly explore an array of sensations. They also provide a convenient and effortless way to navigate through various settings and enhance the overall enjoyment of the toy.

App-Controlled Toys That Can Be Synced With Your Phone or Tablet

App-controlled sex toys offer an interactive way to improve intimate experiences by incorporating cutting-edge technology. These toys can be synced with your smartphone or tablet through a specialized app, allowing you to control them remotely and create a customized experience. The app serves as a remote control interface, offering a range of features and settings to explore. With virtual controls at your fingertips, you can effortlessly navigate through the various functions of the toy and find the perfect combination of sensations.

How to Choose the Best New Sex Toy for You

When selecting the best sex toys, consider the following tips:

Research the Latest Trends and Reviews

Stay updated on the latest trends and reviews in the adult toy industry by exploring reputable websites, blogs, and forums. These sources offer valuable insights and recommendations to help you find the perfect toys that suit your preferences.

Consider Personal Preferences and Interests

To find the perfect sex toy, take the time to assess your preferences and interests. Consider factors such as the size, shape, functionality, and type of stimulation you're seeking. By aligning your preferences with the features of the toy, you can ensure a more satisfying experience.

Set and Stick to a Budget

To make a more informed purchase and avoid overspending, it's important to set a budget for yourself. Keep in mind that high-quality sex toys can be found at various price ranges, so establishing a spending cap will help you narrow down your options and find a toy within budget.

Check for Safety and Quality Standards

Prioritize your safety by selecting sex toys made from body-safe materials, such as medical-grade silicone or ABS plastic. Opt for toys that are hypoallergenic and phthalate-free to minimize the risk of any adverse reactions. Additionally, look for quality seals like CE or RoHS certifications to ensure the toy meets certain safety standards.

Look for Warranties or Return Policies

Boost your confidence in your purchase by considering toys with satisfaction guarantees or return policies. Having the option to return or exchange a toy if it doesn't meet your expectations or if something goes wrong can provide reassurance. Before making a purchase, take the time to carefully read and understand the terms and conditions of the policy to ensure a hassle-free return.

Consider Your Experience Level

Start with beginner-friendly toys that are user-friendly and less intimidating. As you gain more experience and confidence, you can gradually explore more advanced and sophisticated toys with a wider range of features and capabilities.

Shop From Reputable Brands

To ensure the authenticity and quality of your sex toy, make your purchase from reputable companies. When shopping online, exercise caution and avoid unfamiliar or untrustworthy sellers. Reputable sources often provide detailed product information and may offer warranties or return policies for added peace of mind.

Experiment and Explore

Don't be afraid to explore different sex toy categories and experiment with cutting-edge features. Try to keep an open mind. You never know how it might positively impact your sexual experiences and bring new levels of pleasure and satisfaction.

You may also like:

Sex Toys FAQs

What Are the Latest Trends in Sex Toys?

The latest trends in sex toys focus on technology, innovation, and inclusivity, bringing new and exciting options for sexual pleasure. Here are a few notable examples:

Smart and app-connected toys allow for customizable patterns and intensities that can be controlled remotely through smartphone apps.

Couples' sex toys, such as dual-stimulation toys and remote-controlled vibrators, are gaining popularity and enhancing shared experiences.

Gender-inclusive designs are also on the rise, offering versatile options for people of any gender.

Suction and air-pulse technology in clitoral stimulators provide unique sensations without direct touch.

Customizable and modular toys allow users to tailor their experience by changing replaceable parts or features.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in sex toys offer immersive encounters for long-distance connections.

These trends bring fresh possibilities and further enhance the pleasure and fun of sex toys.

Are New Sex Toys Safe to Use?

New sex toys are safe to use if they are made from body-safe materials and manufactured by reputable brands. It's important to choose sex toys that are free from harmful substances, such as phthalates, and made from materials like medical-grade silicone, ABS plastic, or other non-porous materials. Look for toys that are labeled as hypoallergenic and phthalate-free.

Additionally, ensure that the toy has been tested for quality and safety. It's also advisable to follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper use, cleaning, and maintenance of the sex toy. By being mindful of these factors and making informed choices, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience with new sex toys.

Can I Use New Sex Toys With a Partner?

Yes, you can absolutely use new sex toys with a partner. In fact, incorporating sex toys into partnered activities can enhance intimacy, sexual communication, and pleasure for both people. By exploring new sex toys together, you can discover new sensations, stimulate erogenous zones, and add variety to your sex lives. From couples' toys to remote-controlled devices, there are numerous options available that can be enjoyed by both partners. Experimenting with sex toys can be a fun and exciting way to deepen your connection and enhance partner sex.

RELATED

Bottom Line

The world of sex toys has undergone a significant transformation, embracing inclusivity and accessibility. This shift has resulted in an extensive sex toy selection that caters to diverse preferences, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. From popular choices like rabbit vibrators, the magic wand, and classic bullet vibrators to a variety of dildos and anal toys, the market offers an abundance of options to suit different desires. This transformation breaks free from a one-size-fits-all approach, allowing everyone to explore and indulge in sex toy use.

Now it's your turn to explore and share your personal experiences with these amazing new sex toys. Join the discussion in the comments section and become part of a community that values experimentation and celebrates pleasure.

Sources

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20063237/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26228990/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8519170/