37 Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Featuring/With Male Celebrity OnlyFans in 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to get to know your favorite male celebrities a little better, our list of the top male celebrities on OnlyFans is here to help. From actors to retired Olympians to Ru Paul contestants, OnlyFans hosts a number of gorgeous guys.

1. Marston Hefner — Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Heir



Features:





Over 24.5k likes

133 videos

Over 650 photos

Free subscription

Where to Follow:





About Marston Hefner:

Nothing prepares you for a life as a male celebrity OnlyFans like growing up with the legendary Hugh Hefner. Marston Hefner, one of the Playboy founder’s sons, is a free-love kind of guy who uses his OnlyFans platform to express his sensual side.

In a stark but welcome contrast to the polished aesthetic of his father, Marston is a through-and-through geek, professional writer, and gamer who’s been known to marathon-read Lord of the Rings and splurge on rare Pokemon cards.

2. Mario Adrion — Funniest Male Celebrities with OnlyFans



Features:





Over 104.1k likes

Over 250 photos

$12.50 per month

Where to Follow:





About Mario Adrion:

German-born Mario Adrion is a studly comedian who made his name as a minor celebrity with his comedy club clips and a brief appearance alongside Katy Perry on American Idol. Since then, he’s merged his comedic and lusty personalities and showcased the most exclusive results of this endeavor on his male celeb OnlyFans page.

3. Trace Lehnhoff — Reality TV Star Male Celebs on OnlyFans



Features:





Over 54.2k likes

$14 per month

Top 0.05% of creators on OnlyFans

Where to Follow:





About Trace Lehnhoff:

Known for several seasons on the Emmy-winning reality show Flipping Out, Trace Lehnhoff has since transitioned his creative energy to his male celebs with OnlyFans page. Whereas in his previous life as a home flipper, he focused on interior design aesthetics, he’s now all about sexuality as an aesthetic.

4. Robbie Manson — Medal Winner Male Celeb OnlyFans



Features:





Over 7.5k likes

Over 100 videos

$14.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Robbie Manson:

A retired elite rowing athlete and one of the first openly gay men in New Zealand’s rowing culture, Robbie Manson has established himself as a gentleman of artistry and professionalism. While there are no gold medals to be won in male celebrities OnlyFans content, Robbie Manson’s gallery of tasteful and artistic portraits raises the bar and demonstrates his competitive nature.

5. Shaun T — Fitness Guru Male Celeb OnlyFans



Features:





Over 104.7k likes

Over 650 photos

$14.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Shaun T:

Best known as a celebrity fitness trainer who founded programs such as Insanity, Philadelphia-born Shaun T takes to OnlyFans to show off his abs, sculpted biceps, and brawny figure built from a lifetime in the gym. When he’s not posting steamy selfies of himself and his husband on social media, you can find his uplifting and uncensored content on his male celebrities OnlyFans page.

6. Benjamin Julian — Top Silly TikToker Male Celebs OnlyFans



Features:





93 videos

Over 44.8k likes

$14 per month

Top 0.9% of creators on OnlyFans

Where to Follow:





About Benjamin Julian

After months of teasing, Benjamin Julian joined OnlyFans in 2023, and the world rejoiced. Known on TikTok for his sculpted physique, baby blue eyes, and tattoos, Denmark-born Benjamin Julian has since catapulted to the top 0.9% of creators on OnlyFans. While his TikTok account offers more like “silly Benji content,” he reserves the spicy stuff for his male celeb OnlyFans. Regardless of which platform he’s operating from, he loves connecting with his followers and having fun.

7. Dan Benson — Celebrity Wavemaker Male Celebs on OnlyFans



Features:





Over 277.9k likes

Over 600 videos

Regular live streams

$20 per month

Where to Follow:





About Dan Benson:

Although once known for starring alongside Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place, Dan Benson has since pivoted to a much more spicy role in the adult entertainment industry. Following the release of his private photos, he took back his agency when he started as male celebrities on OnlyFans account, embracing practices of self-acceptance and earning adult entertainment awards in the process.

8. Ariel Versace — Life-Sized Bratz Doll Male Celebrity OnlyFans



Features:





Over 13.8k likes

84 videos

$9.90 per month

Where to Follow:





About Ariel Versace:

While a number of past contestants of Ru Paul’s Drag Race have debuted on OnlyFans, season 11’s Ariel Versace is one of the most sensational. Known as Bryan Neel when not in drag, Ariel Versace stuns, whether in casual wear or full queen formalwear with thigh-high boots, endless sequins, feather boas, gorgeous wigs, and more. And while her lip sync performance slip may have cost her a top spot on Ru Paul, her dancing skills are nothing short of outstanding.

9. Chris Salvatore — Charitable Content Creator Male Celeb OnlyFans



Features:





Over 550 photos

Regular live streams

Over 245.2k likes

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Chris Salvatore:

Singer, actor, gay rights activist, and male celebrity OnlyFans model — Chris Salvatore can do it all. Since his breakout performance in “Eating Out 3: All You Can Eat,” Chris Salavtore has catapulted to stardom and made it his mission to share his success through charity foundations and altruistic efforts. While his OnlyFans page isn’t an entirely altruistic effort (there are subscription fees, after all), the exclusive and spicy content is certainly at least a benevolent act.

10. Matthew Mitcham — Olympic Champ Male Celeb OnlyFans



Features:





Over 100 photos

$10 per month

Over 26.9k likes

Where to Follow:





About Matthew Mitcham:

As an Olympic champion, Matthew Mitcham is hailed in the sports world as one of the greatest divers of all time. His male celebrities OnlyFans page is quickly becoming a similarly successful endeavor — while he keeps things mostly on the tame side, he clearly enjoys testing his boundaries with what he’s comfortable sharing online.

Frequently Asked Questions About Male Celebrity OnlyFans OnlyFans Accounts

Who are the best male celebrities on OnlyFans today?

It’s tough to narrow it down to our favorites, but based on factors such as celebrity appeal, content offerings, pricing, and more, we’ve selected a few male celebrity OnlyFans that we think you’ll love.

The top male celebrity OnlyFans creators of 2024 are:

Marston Hefner

Mario Adrion

Trace Lehnhoff

Robbie Manson

Shaun T

Benjamin Julian

Dan Benson

Ariel Versace

Chris Salvatore

Matthew Mitcham

Who is the most famous male celebrity OnlyFans creator?

Many celebrities have come and gone on OnlyFans, but some of them stand out. Tyga created an OnlyFans account in September 2021 as an experiment in sharing exclusive and behind-the-scenes content with his fans, which ended up being mostly photosets of himself. He amassed a huge amount of following in just one day, but he deleted his account after just a few months.

How much do the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators make?

Tyga made the most money during his brief time on OnlyFans, reportedly $7.7 million in one day. In comparison, about 300 of the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators report up to $1 million per year.

What type of male celebrity OnlyFans creators can I find?

You can find all kinds of male celebrities on OnlyFans, such as past Ru Paul contestants, social media stars, actors, and musicians. Many creators don’t use it as a segue into the adult entertainment industry but rather simply to share exclusive content that may or may not be too steamy for social media policies.

Do you have to verify your age on OnlyFans?

All users have to verify their age on OnlyFans by stating their date of birth and providing a valid credit card in their name.

Male Celebrity OnlyFans - Male Celebrity OnlyFans In Conclusion

Fun-loving and eager to connect with fans and followers, the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators are just what you need. For everything from behind-the-scenes details to steamy secrets, keep checking back for more of our favorite male celebrities on OnlyFans.

