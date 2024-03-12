37 Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Featuring/With Male Celebrity OnlyFans in 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to get to know your favorite male celebrities a little better, our list of the top male celebrities on OnlyFans is here to help. From actors to retired Olympians to Ru Paul contestants, OnlyFans hosts a number of gorgeous guys.
Top Male Celebrity OnlyFans - Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans
Male Celebrity OnlyFans - Male Celebrity OnlyFans Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans
Marston Hefner — Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Heir
Mario Adrion — Funniest Male Celebrities with OnlyFans
Trace Lehnhoff — Reality TV Star Male Celebs on OnlyFans
Robbie Manson — Medal Winner Male Celeb OnlyFans
Shaun T — Fitness Guru Male Celeb OnlyFans
Benjamin Julian — Top Silly TikToker Male Celebs OnlyFans
Dan Benson — Celebrity Wavemaker Male Celebs on OnlyFans
Ariel Versace — Life-Sized Bratz Doll Male Celebrity OnlyFans
Chris Salvatore — Charitable Content Creator Male Celeb OnlyFans
Matthew Mitcham — Olympic Champ Male Celeb OnlyFans
The Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Accounts With Male Celebrity Only Fans Content
1. Marston Hefner — Best Male Celebrity OnlyFans Heir
Features:
Over 24.5k likes
133 videos
Over 650 photos
Free subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @marstonhefner
Instagram: @Marston101
TikTok: @marstonghefner
Snapchat: @hefner.marston
About Marston Hefner:
Nothing prepares you for a life as a male celebrity OnlyFans like growing up with the legendary Hugh Hefner. Marston Hefner, one of the Playboy founder’s sons, is a free-love kind of guy who uses his OnlyFans platform to express his sensual side.
In a stark but welcome contrast to the polished aesthetic of his father, Marston is a through-and-through geek, professional writer, and gamer who’s been known to marathon-read Lord of the Rings and splurge on rare Pokemon cards.
2. Mario Adrion — Funniest Male Celebrities with OnlyFans
Features:
Over 104.1k likes
Over 250 photos
$12.50 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @marioadrion
Instagram: @marioadrion
X: @marioadrion
TikTok: @themarioadrion
YouTube: @marioadrion
Facebook: @marioadrion
About Mario Adrion:
German-born Mario Adrion is a studly comedian who made his name as a minor celebrity with his comedy club clips and a brief appearance alongside Katy Perry on American Idol. Since then, he’s merged his comedic and lusty personalities and showcased the most exclusive results of this endeavor on his male celeb OnlyFans page.
3. Trace Lehnhoff — Reality TV Star Male Celebs on OnlyFans
Features:
Over 54.2k likes
$14 per month
Top 0.05% of creators on OnlyFans
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @tfortrace
Instagram: @tfortrace
X: @tfortrace
About Trace Lehnhoff:
Known for several seasons on the Emmy-winning reality show Flipping Out, Trace Lehnhoff has since transitioned his creative energy to his male celebs with OnlyFans page. Whereas in his previous life as a home flipper, he focused on interior design aesthetics, he’s now all about sexuality as an aesthetic.
4. Robbie Manson — Medal Winner Male Celeb OnlyFans
Features:
Over 7.5k likes
Over 100 videos
$14.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @robbie_manson
Instagram: @robbie_manson
Facebook: @robbie.manson1
About Robbie Manson:
A retired elite rowing athlete and one of the first openly gay men in New Zealand’s rowing culture, Robbie Manson has established himself as a gentleman of artistry and professionalism. While there are no gold medals to be won in male celebrities OnlyFans content, Robbie Manson’s gallery of tasteful and artistic portraits raises the bar and demonstrates his competitive nature.
5. Shaun T — Fitness Guru Male Celeb OnlyFans
Features:
Over 104.7k likes
Over 650 photos
$14.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @shauntlive
Instagram: @Shaunt
X: @Shaunt
TikTok: @shaunt
About Shaun T:
Best known as a celebrity fitness trainer who founded programs such as Insanity, Philadelphia-born Shaun T takes to OnlyFans to show off his abs, sculpted biceps, and brawny figure built from a lifetime in the gym. When he’s not posting steamy selfies of himself and his husband on social media, you can find his uplifting and uncensored content on his male celebrities OnlyFans page.
6. Benjamin Julian — Top Silly TikToker Male Celebs OnlyFans
Features:
93 videos
Over 44.8k likes
$14 per month
Top 0.9% of creators on OnlyFans
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @benjaminjulian
Instagram: @benjaminjuliandk
Threads: @benjaminjuliandk
YouTube: @benjaminjulian111
About Benjamin Julian
After months of teasing, Benjamin Julian joined OnlyFans in 2023, and the world rejoiced. Known on TikTok for his sculpted physique, baby blue eyes, and tattoos, Denmark-born Benjamin Julian has since catapulted to the top 0.9% of creators on OnlyFans. While his TikTok account offers more like “silly Benji content,” he reserves the spicy stuff for his male celeb OnlyFans. Regardless of which platform he’s operating from, he loves connecting with his followers and having fun.
7. Dan Benson — Celebrity Wavemaker Male Celebs on OnlyFans
Features:
Over 277.9k likes
Over 600 videos
Regular live streams
$20 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @danbenson
Instagram: @danleebenson
X: @_danbenson
TikTok: @danleebenson
YouTube: @DanBensonYT
About Dan Benson:
Although once known for starring alongside Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place, Dan Benson has since pivoted to a much more spicy role in the adult entertainment industry. Following the release of his private photos, he took back his agency when he started as male celebrities on OnlyFans account, embracing practices of self-acceptance and earning adult entertainment awards in the process.
8. Ariel Versace — Life-Sized Bratz Doll Male Celebrity OnlyFans
Features:
Over 13.8k likes
84 videos
$9.90 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @bryanphilip
Instagram: @arielversace
TikTok: @arielversaceofficial
YouTube: @arielversace
About Ariel Versace:
While a number of past contestants of Ru Paul’s Drag Race have debuted on OnlyFans, season 11’s Ariel Versace is one of the most sensational. Known as Bryan Neel when not in drag, Ariel Versace stuns, whether in casual wear or full queen formalwear with thigh-high boots, endless sequins, feather boas, gorgeous wigs, and more. And while her lip sync performance slip may have cost her a top spot on Ru Paul, her dancing skills are nothing short of outstanding.
9. Chris Salvatore — Charitable Content Creator Male Celeb OnlyFans
Features:
Over 550 photos
Regular live streams
Over 245.2k likes
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @chrissalvatore
Instagram: @chrissalvatore
X: @csalvatore
TikTok: @chrissalvatore
Facebook: @OfficialChrisSalvatore
About Chris Salvatore:
Singer, actor, gay rights activist, and male celebrity OnlyFans model — Chris Salvatore can do it all. Since his breakout performance in “Eating Out 3: All You Can Eat,” Chris Salavtore has catapulted to stardom and made it his mission to share his success through charity foundations and altruistic efforts. While his OnlyFans page isn’t an entirely altruistic effort (there are subscription fees, after all), the exclusive and spicy content is certainly at least a benevolent act.
10. Matthew Mitcham — Olympic Champ Male Celeb OnlyFans
Features:
Over 100 photos
$10 per month
Over 26.9k likes
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @matthewmitcham
Instagram: @matthewmitcham88
TikTok: @matthewmitcham88
About Matthew Mitcham:
As an Olympic champion, Matthew Mitcham is hailed in the sports world as one of the greatest divers of all time. His male celebrities OnlyFans page is quickly becoming a similarly successful endeavor — while he keeps things mostly on the tame side, he clearly enjoys testing his boundaries with what he’s comfortable sharing online.
Frequently Asked Questions About Male Celebrity OnlyFans OnlyFans Accounts
Who are the best male celebrities on OnlyFans today?
It’s tough to narrow it down to our favorites, but based on factors such as celebrity appeal, content offerings, pricing, and more, we’ve selected a few male celebrity OnlyFans that we think you’ll love.
The top male celebrity OnlyFans creators of 2024 are:
- Marston Hefner
- Mario Adrion
- Trace Lehnhoff
- Robbie Manson
- Shaun T
- Benjamin Julian
- Dan Benson
- Ariel Versace
- Chris Salvatore
- Matthew Mitcham
Who is the most famous male celebrity OnlyFans creator?
Many celebrities have come and gone on OnlyFans, but some of them stand out. Tyga created an OnlyFans account in September 2021 as an experiment in sharing exclusive and behind-the-scenes content with his fans, which ended up being mostly photosets of himself. He amassed a huge amount of following in just one day, but he deleted his account after just a few months.
How much do the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators make?
Tyga made the most money during his brief time on OnlyFans, reportedly $7.7 million in one day. In comparison, about 300 of the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators report up to $1 million per year.
What type of male celebrity OnlyFans creators can I find?
You can find all kinds of male celebrities on OnlyFans, such as past Ru Paul contestants, social media stars, actors, and musicians. Many creators don’t use it as a segue into the adult entertainment industry but rather simply to share exclusive content that may or may not be too steamy for social media policies.
Do you have to verify your age on OnlyFans?
All users have to verify their age on OnlyFans by stating their date of birth and providing a valid credit card in their name.
Male Celebrity OnlyFans - Male Celebrity OnlyFans In Conclusion
Fun-loving and eager to connect with fans and followers, the top male celebrity OnlyFans creators are just what you need. For everything from behind-the-scenes details to steamy secrets, keep checking back for more of our favorite male celebrities on OnlyFans.