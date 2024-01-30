14 Best Male OnlyFans Featuring Male OnlyFans in 2024

The old saying, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” has never been truer than when it comes to male OnlyFans models because a majority of their profiles include one one sentence — or even one word.

That’s not to say the photo accompanying that profile is anything less than intriguing, it just demonstrates a lot of confidence in their often stunning physical attributes.

Of course, men come in every shape and size, sexual preference, hair or no hair, and naughty ratings, though to tell you the truth, with their wild and steamy content, most of the OnlyFans guys who made our list are right up there near the top.

Note: there are tens of thousands of men on OnlyFans, so we saved you time by pouring over their profiles and photos to bring you these hot and handsome models. It’s tough work, but somebody’s gotta do it.

Top OnlyFans Men - Best Male OnlyFans

Best Male OnlyFans Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans

1. Blondie Paul — Best Male Only Fans Nudity Games

Features:



412,000+ likes

230 videos

602 photos

$5.50 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Paul:

Welcome to Paul’s life, where this handsome, muscular guy plays well with both men and women. With blonde hair and the innocent looks of the boy next door, this best male OnlyFans model is the poster boy for the saying, looks can be deceiving.

Paul makes his raw, explicit content himself, so there’s no editing or fake filters to sift through. Fetish-friendly, this OnlyFans male is obviously popular, with more than 412,000 likes to his page — and we can see why.

Paul likes to chat one-on-one with his fans, updates his page daily, and likes to play nudity games. What’s a nudity game, you ask? You’ll have to drop by his sexy page to find out for yourself.

2. Bruce Roldan — Most Handsome OnlyFans Male



Features:



Webcam model

1,700 likes

$9.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Bruce:



So, where were we? Sorry, we just got distracted by the dark eyes, full lips and smoldering good looks of this very well-endowed Latino OnlyFans male. At just 23-years old, Bruce promises he knows exactly what it is you need when it comes to romantic encounters and, from the look of him, we have no doubt he can deliver.

Bruce is into martial arts and it shows in the muscular contours of his smooth, hairless body — especially when it’s oiled up.



3. Straight Guy 20 — Best Straight OnlyFans Male



With his combination of good looks, sculpted body and stunning physical attributes, Bruce easily made our top male OnlyFans list. Seriously, you should see this guy on a horse. We’re also guessing he makes the naughty list each year, but you’ll have to ask the big guy at the North Pole about that.

Features:



13,900 likes

435 videos

138 photos

$5.09 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Straight Guy:

You know an OnlyFans guy is naughty when his Twitter (X) account gets suspended for violating its very loose rules when it comes to sexual content. So, you’ll just have to see all of this 23-year-old’s steamy content on his OnlyFans Page.



Straight Guy is of an age when exploring his sexuality is not unlike a competitive sport. It’s no-holds barred and can get a little rough. He’s also in training so his hairy body is muscular and he looks ready to jump in anytime, coach.



Straight Guy joins other OnlyFans guys who love making custom content. And, while he’s always exploring new experiences, his DMs are open to new ideas for trying even more possibilities.





4. Jakes — Best OnlyFans Male Straight Man Hunter



Features:



720,000 likes

869 videos

1,200 photos

$9.99 a month

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Jakes:



Jakes makes it very clear he has one goal and one goal only — he loves to pick up random straight men from the street and pay them cash to let him touch them. And, even though many of these men seem reluctant at first, he somehow manages to convince them to get down and dirty with him, so maybe not so straight after all.

Jakes also has a free men OnlyFans account where his username is Str8 guys hunter. Need we say more?



5. Logan Chase — Best Only Fans Male Firefighter



Of course, money talks and this male Only Fans model definitely lets the cash do the talking when it comes to meeting men and bringing them back to his place. Originally from the Czech Republic, Jakes now calls L.A. home, where the hunting seems to be plentiful.

Features:



Firefighter

206,000+ likes

1,100 photos

Free

Where to Follow:



About Logan:

You know a man is confident when he has the words “Lucky You,” tattooed on his hairless pubic area right above his well-endowed privates! While Logan describes himself as the “average straight guy next door,” we have questions — because this top male OnlyFans model is anything but average, especially down below.

With more than 1,000 steamy photos, videos and clips available on his men OnlyFans page, there’s a lot to keep followers interested and, straight or not, we have a feeling his fan base is made up of both men and women.

Tattooed, buff and handsome, it’s no wonder Logan likes to be naked and show off his muscular body. All we can say is, it’s lucky Logan is a firefighter because his content is sure to get you hot, hot, hot!



6. Black Panther — Nicest OnlyFans Male



Features:



26,900 likes

32 videos

61 photos

Free

Where to Follow:



About Black Panther:

Despite the fierce-looking mask Black Panther wears for his photo, we have a feeling there’s a real man looking for real connections hiding behind that façade. After all, with a profile that says he’s looking for love and fun — and doesn’t include any photos of his anatomy — this male OnlyFans male is giving off nice-guy vibes.

But don’t even think about putting Black Panther in the “friend zone,” because he also promises to wait for you in order to “fulfill your wildest wishes,” which we can imagine would include some pretty passionate experiences.

8. Brosian — Best Asian Gay male OnlyFans modelat



Subscribers to this male Only Fans model’s account receive access to steam photos and videos, custom orders and more! His account is free, so what are you waiting for, go have some fun.

Features:



Gay Asian

18,000+ likes

78 videos

187 photos

Free

Where to Follow:



About Brosian:



Brosian is a best male Only Fans model of mixed Asian/Caucasian descent. With a slim, muscular build and just enough body hair to let you know you’re dealing with a man and not a boy, Brosian is the gay Asian model you’ve been dreaming of.



And with more than 18,000 likes on his male OnlyFans page, apparently a lot of fans have been looking. And, no wonder. Brosian is an adventurous model who creates lots of wild gay content complete with passionate experiences.



Brosian’s Onlyfans men page is free, so there’s no need to seek him out on those sketchy, secondary sites. So, keep your credit card safe and check him out on OnlyFans.



8. Oscar Jenson — Naughtiest male OnlyFans model

Features:



330,000 likes

475 videos

685 photos

$3.20 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Oscar:

Oscar wants you to know he’s 6’3”, is a Sagittarius and has a big, well let’s just say he’s well endowed. This British looker is one of the OnlyFans guys who are seriously into working out and his rock-hard, six-pack is proof of that.



Subscribers looking for wild and steamy content have come to the right place, because Oscar is a free spirit who loves to get naked and have a good time with men and women — and it makes for some pretty arousing multiplayer content.

9. Diego Barros — Male OnlyFans in the top 0.01% creators



This best male OnlyFans model also offers followers steamy sex tapes of his “private moments” — let’s just say it’s not video of him walking quietly along a beach — and spicy intimate encounters with like-minded partners seeking sensual experiences.

Features:



307,000+ likes

475 videos

684 photos

$15

Where to Follow:



About Diego:



On his profile, Diego says his content doesn’t include any hardcore videos or photos, but after checking out his Twitter profile, we think he might be playing down his steamy offerings just a little bit.



Diego is a best male Only Fans model who qualifies as being one of the 0.01% of all creators, which is likely why he has more than 307,000 likes on his page — hardcore content or not. Of course, it could also be the fact Diego is extremely well endowed, so draws a lot of attention by simply slipping off his pants.



Diego posts daily and loves to tantalize his fans with a good strip tease and some role playing. This Brazilian OnlyFans male also likes to interact with fans, so drop him a DM to get to know him on a more intimate level.



10. Peachy Boy — Best OnlyFans Male with Boy Next Door Looks

Features:



582,000+ likes

524 videos

965 photos

$6.99 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:



About Peachy:

With short blonde hair and big blue eyes, Peachy has the innocent looks of a school boy, but once you get a peak at his wild and steamy content, you’ll see why he ends up in the principal’s office so often.



Peachy is really into fitness and, despite the fact we keep counting, we’re not sure if that’s a six or an eight-pack this male OnlyFans model is rocking. Maybe we better take another look. You’ll want to take a look too, but maybe also let your eyes drift down to his well-endowed privates!



Peachy loves to interact with his fans and promises to always message every one of his subscribers. This best male OnlyFans boy also accepts personal requests. Peachy’s OnlyFans page is full of sexy photos of him posing with other muscle men and long naughty videos of him getting down and dirty with those same guys.



We have to say, for a bunch of muscle men, they’re all pretty flexible.

Frequently Asked Questions About OnlyFans Men Accounts

Where should a male Only Fans model promote their account?

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram are great places for posting fun “safe for work,” photos and videos with a teaser to suggest if a fan wants to see more intimate content they should head to your OnlyFans page.



Meanwhile, Reddit has dozens of subreddits, where fans gather to discuss nothing but OnlyFans, but there’s no holding back on this platform and all and anything seems to be welcome, no matter how steamy the content is.



But it’s Twitter where the majority of Male OnlyFans models seem to do their best work, while teasing their OF accounts. But make sure to follow the platform’s guidelines because while researching this article, we came across several Twitter accounts which had been suspended for not following the rules.

What does “PPV” mean on a best male Only Fans page?

PPV or pay-per-view messages are exactly as described — content that’s shared via message, which subscribers then pay to view.



So, PPV is basically an added service at an extra charge over and above the content monthly subscribers have access to. PPV messages are popular with creators too, because it helps them maximize their earnings.



PPV posts are very popular because the content is exclusive. Male OnlyFans PPV typically includes a special, personal or particularly racy photo or video sent as a message, which remains locked until the follower pays an additional charge.

How does a Male OnlyFans model create an Amazon account for tips?

We noticed several of the OnlyFans guys we profiled had links on their page to Amazon, where fans can send them gifts as a tip instead of cash. One of the bonuses of receiving gifts, such as skin care products, clothing, food or sexy underwear, is that in most countries they don’t have to be declared at income tax time.



Another plus is, if an OnlyFans male model has an account through Amazon, they can have gifts delivered right to their door, without sharing their address with the person buying the gift. According to Amazon, it’s easy to get started.

Go to Account & Lists and select “Your Lists.”

Select “Create a List” and insert a list name.

Select “Create List. “

Select the three-dot menu and go to “Manage List” to add your shipping address and other preferences.

Select “Save Changes.”

Repeat as needed.

What mistakes can a male OnlyFans model avoid while running their account?

A lack of consistency in posting is the number one mistake Only Fans men can make, because in today’s world, fans have short attention spans so they are likely to move on if they’re not entertained, especially if they’re paying for your content. If you need a break or to take some time off, let your fans know. You don’t have to tell them why, but you’d be surprised at just how sympathetic they can be if you’re facing a personal problem.



Another mistake is when OnlyFans male creators don’t market themselves properly. Reddit is a great place to start and Facebook, TikTok and Instagram are ideal for teasing your explicit content on OnlyFans.

So, our advice is to treat OnlyFans like it’s your day job, even if it's just a side gig. Your fans pay to see your content — that’s why they subscribed in the first place,

Can OnlyFans men earn money by referring other creators?

From the look of some of our male Only Fans models, we’re convinced they have the confidence to be pretty darn persuasive when needed, which is important if they want to make money by referring other creators.



The OnlyFans Referral Program can pay well, because the more creators who join OF as a result of your referral, the more money you’ll make.



Established male OnlyFans content creators earn 5% of each new content creator’s profits for 12 months, which is paid directly by OnlyFans and not the new user — and is limited to $1 million.



More realistically, if they persuade 100 new creators to join OnlyFans, that could mean an extra $900 a month, even if the newbie is only making the average of $1,800 a month.

Top Male OnlyFans in Conclusion

Men, guys, male, bro, dude — it doesn’t matter what you call them, the gentlemen who made our Best Male OnlyFans list are not only enticing and sexy, they also promise romantic encounters and sensual experiences you don’t want to miss.



Take Latino lover Bruce Roldan for example. We had to go over his profile photos several, well maybe numerous times, to ensure we got his details right. Then there’s Logan Chase, a firefighter so confident in his hotness, he has the words “Lucky You,” tattooed on his hairless pubic area. And, we could never forget Diego Barros who is so well endowed he has more than 307,000 likes on his page and he doesn’t even produce hardcore content.



We could go on and on, but we’re too excited about searching the globe for our next group of gorgeous OnlyFans guys. In the meanwhile, we hope you enjoy checking (drooling) over these men as much as we did.