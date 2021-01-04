15 Best Free Hookup Apps 2022: Meet Local Singles in Your Area

If you haven't been in the online dating scene for a while, you may be surprised by how many options there are. You probably remember back in the day when Tinder reigned supreme as the only hookup app out there.
Well, luckily for all of us, the world of hookup apps has grown a whole lot. There are dating apps for everything from one night stands to long term relationships. The best part about these platforms is that you can access them all right from your phone.
Now, if you're reading this article, my guess is that you're looking for an easy hookup. We've put together a list of the best hookup apps out there that really work. In this article, you'll find out a few quick tips on how to use these apps and the pros and cons of each hookup app.
Let's get started.
Quick Tips for Using Hookup Apps
Before we get into each dating app, I want to give you guys some pro tips on how to succeed and what hookup mistakes you need to avoid. If you're not used to online hookups, looking through these apps can be a little overwhelming. No need to worry— if you follow these simple tips, you'll find your perfect hookup in no time.
Tip #1: Fill Out Your User Bio
If there is one major mistake you can make on a hookup site or app, it's ignoring your user bio. While filling out your bio might seem tedious, it can really help you find a good match. If you're looking for something specific, it's best to put it in your bio so that like-minded users can understand what you're all about.
Tip #2: Choose the Right Profile Pictures
Another big mistake is choosing bad profile pictures. By "bad" I mean poorly lit, blurry photos. Make sure to take your pictures in a well-lit area so that other users can clearly see what you look like. You'll want to post at least three pictures and be sure that at least one photo is of you, by yourself.
Tip #3: Be Clear About What You Want
Here's the last quick tip— don't beat around the bush. Many times, people are worried about getting judged for seeking a causal connection or one night-stand. If you're on a hookup platform because you want a one night stand, there is no need to be ashamed of that. The best way to find exactly what you're looking for is to be straightforward from the jump.
Now that the basics are covered, let's get into these apps. Read below to learn all about the best free hookup apps for finding casual matches.
1. AdultFriendFinder
Pros:
• Open-minded community
• Massive user base
Cons:
• Old school website design
• No matching algorithm
If you're looking for casual hookup, AdultFriendFinder is a great place to start. This option is catered to people looking for casual dates and alternative relationship styles. In fact, AFF is one of the largest swinging apps out there. So, if you're a couple looking for a hookup app, this is the best option for the two of you. As promised, AFF is totally free to sign up for. Of course, there is always an opportunity to upgrade to a premium account, but you can enjoy the site without paying a dime.
Now, one thing to be aware of is the lack of a matching algorithm. Lots of apps use an algorithm to help you find potential matches. That is not the case here. On AFF you can browse through each profile to find someone interesting. If you enjoy having a little bit more control in finding matches, you may enjoy this platform.
2. Ashley Madison
Pros:
• User security is prioritized
• Large and established user base
Cons:
• Controversial reputation
• No matching system
Ashley Madison has been around for a very long time, and it's created quite the reputation for itself. This super-successful platform was created exclusively for married dating. If you're wondering what married dating is, it's just another term for an extramarital affair. That's right— Ashley Madison was created just for people who are looking for a discreet affair. Whether you agree with it or not, the online platform has experienced massive popularity.
Because of the nature of this app, Ashley Madison takes user security extremely seriously. Admittedly, the site did have a pretty major breach of security a few years back, but they've really tightened up their site security since then. In other words, if you decide to take advantage of this site, you don't have to worry about your personal information leaking out to the world. Users can sign up for Ashley Madison at no cost to start browsing through local users.
3. Seeking
Pros:
• Ideal for older men and younger women
• High match success rate
Cons:
• The free features are pretty limited
• Upgrading to premium is pricey
Seeking aka Seeking Arrangement is a niche dating app made for people seeking sugar relationships. Never heard of a sugar relationship? Allow me to explain. Sugar relationships involve a younger, attractive sugar baby and an older, financially successful sugar daddy or momma. In this mutually beneficial arrangement, the younger partner enjoys the comfortable lifestyle of the sugar daddy, and the older partner gets to have a hot, young partner on their arm.
If this sounds like your cup of tea, Seeking is the best app for you. If you're a financially successful partner in this situation, Seeking does require income verification. This process helps to weed out people who are not serious about the process. Signing up for Seeking is free, but there is a catch. Most of the features are only accessible to paid members. That being said, you can sign up for free to see if the site is a good match for you.
4. WhatsYourPrice
[image-15]
Pros:
• Superfast match rate
• Unique matching system
Cons:
• It's all about the money
• Some fake profiles
WhatsYourPrice is a super unique app that has a fun way of finding matches. Here's how it works. Users on WhatsYourPrice can browse through other profiles to find potential matches. If you see someone who you want to meet, you can place a bid to win a date with them. The highest bidder gets to go on a date with that user.
Now, anyone choosing to use this site should exercise some caution. If you choose to spend money to bid on a date, there's always the possibility that nothing comes of the bid. Being the internet, there is always the possibility for scammers and fake accounts, so stay sharp.
That being said, most users actually find a match in about three days or less, so the site is doing something right. Signing up for WhatsYourPrice is totally free, but you'll likely be spending some money due to the nature of the app.
5. Feeld
Pros:
• Made for alternative relationship styles
• Great for both straight and LGBTQ users
Cons:
• Sometimes the app glitches
• Smaller user base
Feeld is a very cool option out there for those of you looking for an alternative relationship or hookup. So, what are alternative relationships? Think open relationships, threesomes, and polyamory. Feeld was made exclusively for people who are sick of traditional, monogamous relationships.
This is one of the only dating apps out there that is made for couples. That means, if you're a couple who is seeking a third for a threesome, or platforms for ethical non-monogamy, Feeld has you covered.
Feeld is relatively new compared to some of the other options on this list. That means that the user base is a little smaller than a major app like Tinder. Despite that setback, the users on this app are likely to be on the same page as you. You can expect an open-minded community of people who are welcoming of all relationship types.
6. Grindr
Pros:
• Made specifically for the LGBTQ community
• Great for finding no-strings-attached hookups
Cons:
• Weak verification process
• Limited options for gay women
Grindr is a very well known hookup app made for gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people. The app has earned a reputation as the Tinder for gay people. In other words, it's great for hook ups, casual encounters, and friends with benefits. If your goal is to find a match in your city, Grinder is the way to go. The app relies on location technology to suggest local users who are close to your location.
The app is sleek and easy to use so that you're able to find a casual sexual encounter quickly and easily. Grindr is totally free to use and you don't need to upgrade to enjoy the app. Once you create an account, you can begin browsing through user profiles to find a match. Because the app suggests local singles, it's possible to find a match in as little as 24 hours. Grindr is available as an app for both iPhone and Android.
7. The League[image-14]
Pros:
• Great for finding young professionals
• Excellent user verification
Cons:
• Limited daily matches
• Upgrading is expensive
The League is a hookup app made specifically for young professionals. The basis of The League is to help professionally driven individuals find like-minded matches. If you've been using other dating apps, like Tinder, and struggling to find users who live a similar lifestyle to you, this might be a smart option. In fact, The League markets itself as an app for people with high standards.
To maintain a user base made of young professionals, this app has a pretty in-depth verification process. In order to sign-up, be prepared to submit your LinkedIn profile. This ensures that each user is who they say they are. As soon as you get on the app, you'll see that most of the users have some pretty impressive qualifications. There are a whole lot of ivy league alumni and successful techies looking for potential matches. If you're strictly looking for a casual hookup encounter, you can find that on this app. The app is totally enjoyable without upgrading, which is a big plus.
8. Hinge
Pros:
• Excellent matching algorithm
• User-friendly app design
Cons:
• Requires a Facebook sign up
• Uses your Facebook info in the app
Hinge is called "the app designed to be deleted." In other words, these app designers really want users to find a great match. The users of Hinge typically have a very successful experience. The reason behind this success is the unique matching system. Instead of matching its users with completely random strangers, Hinge only connects you to people who have mutual friends. Of course, this means they'll be using social media login to find out who your friends are.
Whether you are looking for a no-strings-attached, strictly platonic encounter, or a long-term romance, Hinge has proven to be quite effective. According to the app's own data, 3 out of 4 users want to go on a second date. Hinge is free to use and available to both iPhone and Android users.
9. Tinder
Pros:
• The app is extremely easy to navigate
• Lots of users looking for something casual
Cons:
• Be on the lookout for catfish
• It's geared towards younger members
Well, if you want to find a one-night stand, Tinder is the place to go. Tinder is one of the most established apps on this list. The popular app has earned a reputation as the place to find hookups, and no strings attached encounters. Tinder is one of the first apps to use the "swiping" feature to connect members. Members swipe left or right on other profiles, depending on if they're interested. If both members swipe right, that means they've matched. Once two people have matched, they are free to chat with each other via the app. Despite its rather infamous reputation, Tinder is one of the best hookup apps out there because it actually works. While there is an option to upgrade, you can enjoy the platform and its features without paying a dime.
10. Happn
Pros:
• Good verification system
• Location-based matching algorithm
Cons:
• The matching system raises some safety concerns
• You have to include your job title in your bio
Happn is one of the more unique options on this list. Instead of matching members based on interests or preferences, the app uses proximity to connect its members. In other words, if you've noticed an attractive person that frequents your favorite cafe, Happn could give you the opportunity to get to know them.
This location-based matching system gives members more of a spontaneous experience than the traditional online dating platform. The downside to this system is that you might run into failed matches every now and then since it's based on location. That being said, if you're looking for something new and exciting, Happn is a refreshing option.
11. Coffee Meets Bagel
Pros:
• High woman to man ratio
• Super effective algorithm
Cons:
• Most people are looking for something serious
• Profile set-up is tedious
Coffee Meets Bagel has secured a spot as one of the best online hookup apps available. The simple app connects its users with friends-of-friends in order to make "meaningful connections." Now, if you're looking for something more, this option might not be the one for you. Many of the users are seeking something a little bit more serious. However, that doesn't mean you can't use it as a hookup platform Coffee Meets Bagel uses in-depth user profiles that you can use to find a friend with benefits. If you're just trying to meet someone for a night of fun, be clear about that in your bio. Coffee Meets Bagel can work for all types of relationships, so use this app to your advantage.
13. Facebook Dating
Pros:
• If you have a FB account, signup is easy
• You can access it through the FB app
Cons:
• It's pretty much impossible to be anonymous
• No video chat feature
If you're trying to meet someone online, what better place to look than Facebook? While most people know about the super-popular social media site, many people aren't aware of the built-in dating platform. Facebook Dating comes with all of the ease and convenience associated with the social media platform.
If you already have a FB account, you don't have to do much to set up your profile. Members can chat and connect and it's all completely free. Now, if you're worried about your FB friends seeing your dating life online, you don't have to worry. The dating section of the site is kept separate from your regular feed. All in all, this is probably the most convenient option on the list.
14. Luxy
Pros:
• Member incomes are verified
• Lots of very attractive women
Cons:
• Its extremely exclusive
• The membership size is fairly small
Luxy is a little bit different than the other options on this list. This online dating platform is based on matching wealthy members with attractive members. Sure, it's a bit on the shallow side, but this app actually works. Now, this isn't your average sugar dating site. The wealthy users on Luxy are expected to make at least $200,000 a year, and they go through a vetting process to verify their income.
Because of the extremely exclusive nature of the app, you may find that there are fewer members in comparison to other options. That being said, there are still about 4 million members to choose from, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a good match. Luxy is free to use, but there is the option to upgrade to Luxy Black for a premium experience.
15. Badoo
Pros:
• All accounts are verified
• Connects you with people you've met in real life
Cons:
• Limited free features
• Location-based matching can make for awkward encounters
Badoo is one of the lesser-known online dating platforms, but it's a good option for finding local buddies. Much like Happn, this option uses location-based matching. Badoo is able to pinpoint other members that you may have met in real life and connect you through its platform. Badoo is good for finding someone in your location who is down to meet up or just chat. So, if you're looking for a night of fun or a sexual encounter with no strings attached, Badoo might work well for you.
