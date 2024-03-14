11 Best Male Pornstar OnlyFans With Gorgeous Male Pornstar OnlyFans Models in 2024

Male adult entertainers are sometimes faceless and underappreciated, creating content with their fellow actors or actresses but never showing their face or getting much screen time than is necessary. Some gay male adult stars might get some more attention but even when they are featured in the content the industry retains all rights to the edits and distribution of their content. That’s where OnlyFans steps in.

OnlyFans has given male entertainers a platform to shine in their own spotlight, create and distribute their own content, and have complete agency over what they choose to share. It also humanizes the stars and allows for a rare experience in which adult stars and fans get to meet virtually and communicate one-on-one. Male OnlyFans creators, perhaps more than any other type of creator, use the platform to it’s fullest potential and have the most to gain by using its many advantages.

1. Josh Moore — International Male Pornstar OnlyFans Account



Features:





Almost 120,000 likes

Hundreds of video to watch

Subscription bundles and deals

Where to Follow:





About Josh Moore:

It won’t take you longer than ten seconds to notice Josh Moore’s incredible abs. Moore has got a 6 pack and then some, and he is proud to show it off on his male pornstar OnlyFans account. He collaborates with some of the best adult stars around in his full-length videos so this is one account you won’t want to miss.

2. SexyMunda — Top Male Pornstar OnlyFans in India



Features:





Subscription bundles and deals

Over 109,000 likes

500+ pics and videos

Where to Follow:





About SexyMunda:

Secret boyfriend extraordinaire and all-around hunk, SexyMunda uses his status as the top sultry male entertainer in India well. His male pornstar OnlyFans page leaves nothing to be desired, and he consistently travels around the world, finding new stars to join in on his videos. Take advantage of his subscription deals and traverse into SexyMunda’s OnlyFans world.

3. Alejo — Hot Roleplaying Male Pornstar Onlyfans



Features:





Approaching 300,000 likes

Subscription deals and bundles

1,200+ media items

Where to Follow:





About Alejo:

Alejo loves the industry he’s in, and he’s eager to show you why. Beyond the typical content you might find on a male pornstar OnlyFans page, Alejo takes it further, showing real-life interactions and costumed adventures. Subscribing will get you instant access to hundreds of pictures, from all angles, so get ready to spend some time exploring his page.

4. Emmet Charm — Male Pornstar OnlyFans with Daily Posts



Features:





320,000 likes

1,500+ pics and counting

Personal replies to DMs

Where to Follow:





About Emmet Charm:

Emmet is back in the world of adult entertainment, and this time with a focus on his male pornstar OnlyFans page. Boasting an impressive rank in the top 0.2% of OnlyFans creators, Emmet definitely has some tricks up his sleeves or under his pants. Find tons of VIP content on his page, including collaborations with other creators and spicy posts every day.

5. James Yalch — Best Male Pornstar OnlyFans Gay Content



Features:





Almost 330,000 likes

$9.99 / month and subscription deals

1,200+ pics and videos to view

Where to Follow:





About James Yalch:

An award winner for his content, James Yalch is at the peak of his male pornstar OnlyFans career. He posts lots of multiplayer content with other gay stars and doesn’t often hold anything back. James also frequently livestreams to better connect with his fans and takes requests for custom content.

6. Tayo Rich — Uber Popular Male Pornstar OnlyFans Creator



Features:





Almost 520,000 likes

Hundreds of pictures to see

Subscription discounts and deals

Where to Follow:





About Tayo Rich:

For exclusive content of a fan-favorite male adult star, look no further than Tayo Rich’s male pornstar OnlyFans page. Almost everything Tayo posts is never-before-seen content, with many surprises along the way. He does solo videos, multiplayer collaborations, and tons of custom requests, so you’ll never get bored of his media. After subscribing, make sure you message Tayo for some extra special love in your DMs.

7. Reno Gold — Highly Flexible Male Pornstar OnlyFans Babe



Features:





Just under 550,000 likes

Over 2,000 pictures to unlock

Personal one-on-one messaging

Where to Follow:





About Reno Gold:

He’s flexible in all the right ways, including the ability to fold himself in half with a bend of the hips. Reno Gold doesn’t shy away from getting a little naughty on his male pornstar OnlyFans profile, which is incredible for all of his subscribers. Every day, you’ll see at least one new post on his page, and you’ll be blessed frequently with live streams to get to know Reno even more.

8. Paul Wagner — Male Pornstar OnlyFans Creator with Intimate Content



Features:





183,000+ likes

Almost 600 hot pictures

300 videos to watch

Where to Follow:





About Paul Wagner:

An ex-adult entertainer who’s looking to make a comeback in the male pornstar OnlyFans world, Paul Wagner wants to really connect with his fans and subscribers. He focuses on posting intimate looks into his personal life along with some explicit content that will surely make your jaw drop. With new posts every day, your subscription will be a worthwhile investment.

9. Maximo Garcia — Free to Subscribe Male Pornstar OnlyFans Account



Features:





Almost 200,000 likes

Free to subscribe

1,600+ pics and videos

Where to Follow:





About Maximo Garcia:

As a professional with the ladies, Maximo Garcia loves to show off his skills on camera for his fanbase to enjoy. He likes to film with other well-known adult stars but also loves to highlight some up-and-coming stars in the industry. On his free male pornstar OnlyFans page, there are tons of spicy previews of his full-length videos as well as unrestricted access to many hot PPV pictures.

10. Ivan Fernandez — Extra Beefy Male Pornstar OnlyFans Member



Features:





Just under 230,000 likes

Thousands of pictures to view

Over 850 videos to watch

Where to Follow:





About Ivan Fernandez:

20cm is about the size of half a standard bowling pin, and it’s also something Ivan Fernandez has that could knock you over. Ivan is a beefy guy, both in muscles and other places, which is the focus of his male pornstar OnlyFans account. A subscription will give you access to thousands of HD pictures and videos, much of which are collaborations with other stars.

Frequently Asked Questions About Male Pornstar OnlyFans Accounts

Who are the best male pornstar OnlyFans accounts?

We’ve chosen the best male pornstar OnlyFans accounts for you and put them all on one convenient list. If you’ve seen any notable male adult stars on other sites, chances are they likely have an OnlyFans account as well. However, the best male pornstar OnlyFans accounts are not always the most popular adult entertainers in the industry. To be a great OnlyFans creator, you need to interact with your fanbase, create unique content often, and be somewhat accessible to your fans, and the best accounts do this well.

How much do the best male pornstar OnlyFans creators make?

It’s difficult to know exactly how much the best male pornstar OnlyFans creators make per year, but the average creator on the site earns around $200 a month. As 70% of all subscribers on OnlyFans are male, with about 37% being gay or bisexual and only 1.5% homosexual, male pornstar OnlyFans have a small slice of the OnlyFans pie to work with—but they can still make a lot of income from the site.

The best male adult stars tend to have more than the average number of subscribers by gaining traffic from their adult film careers. They come to OnlyFans with a large following already, which can skyrocket them to the top of the earnings lists. Those at the very top of OnlyFans creators can earn into the millions per year.

Do male pornstar OnlyFans accounts just repost their content from other sites?

The adult entertainment industry holds the rights to a lot, if not all, of its actors' content so it can be incredibly difficult for them to post copyrighted content even though it’s of them. Many male adult entertainers turn to OnlyFans because of this so that they can have some autonomy and control over their own content. As a result, subscribing to a male pornstar OnlyFans account will actually yield all sorts of new content that the creator themselves chose to post.

Male Pornstar OnlyFans - The Best Male Pornstar OnlyFans Accounts In Conclusion

Get to know the erotic entertainers behind the camera and subscribe to the best male pornstar OnlyFans accounts the site has to offer. The site has given them the opportunity to reclaim their adult content and rebrand it as their own, engage intimately with their fanbase, and earn a healthy income all at the same time. If you’re curious for more of the best male pornstar OnlyFans check out our related articles below.

