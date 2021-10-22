11 Best Chat Lines (Free Trials Included): Top Phone Chat Sites 2022

Trust us, whichever version of chat line tickles your fancy, you'll be able to find it with one of the amazing lines we've rounded up. We’ve compiled a list of the best phone chat line numbers available that offer free trials. So go ahead, call them all, use the free trial and see which one suits you best. The options are out there!

Phone chat lines have changed dramatically over the last few years and there are more options to choose from than ever before. Most numbers can connect you directly with like-minded people in your area who are looking for members of the opposite sex to play with. Any one of these lines is sure to help get what you are looking for.

While there are a lot of prominent hookup sites out there it can be draining to sit and swipe and sit and swipe without seeing any real results for your efforts. Dialing into phone chat lines, on the other hand, is one of the fastest and easiest ways to connect with other horny adults for a sexy conversation. When you’re in the mood for some dirty talk with a stranger, it can be hard to know where to call.

The line itself connects singles and allows them to have a sexy phone date. The free trial period is pretty short, but trust us, your wildest fantasies can be yours after only a few exciting moments chatting with other users.

JustDate Chat is an adult chat line that allows you to flirt with hot local strangers. This way of phone dating is exciting. Just dial the number and have phone conversations with plenty of naughty fun male or female callers.

This is not a free chat line, however, this line has one of the better free trials which gives you enough time to decide if this is the phone chat line is for you!

This next chatline number is a great option for those looking to speak with experienced paid operators. Americas Hottest Chatline takes the struggle out of trying to find your perfect match by instead connecting you with sexy and experienced professional phone sex operators. You can send sexy voicemails on this chatline as well for an added layer of fun.

Dial the number and follow the instructions as they are given. You’ll be guided to set yourself up with a greeting to find you people flirt with. It’s a nice way to get yourself introduced to whatever callers might be on the other line.

Next up is Chatline USA at 800-959-4446 . This line is a great way to find fun and exciting voice conversations with other local singles looking for phone sex. Unlike online dating, Chatline USA takes out the pressure and guesswork by connecting active callers looking for a fun time.

Phone & Flirt follows the typical phone chat line structure. After dialing into Phone & Flirt, you’ll be walked through the automated system which will guide you to record a flirty greeting so that the other Phone & Flirt callers can get to know you and what turns you on. After that, it's as simple as connecting and chatting with other hotties in your area. It really couldn’t be easier to connect with singles.

This particular chat line is another option that connects local singles. This site is called Phone & Flirt and it's designed for just that purpose. Many members of the Phone & Flirt community report that in addition to finding fun and sexy conversations they have managed to form friendships as well.

Pros

Free Chat Line

Cons

Prank Callers

30-minute free trial

Flirt Free is our most affordable pick on this list as it is a truly free line. This chat line offers the opportunity to connect with other callers who are looking for a local chat.

Most chat lines charge by the minute but not Flirt Free! The site offers a trial of 30 minutes before asking you to reach for your wallet. While other lines offer longer trials this line is fun and flirty, just like you! Dial the number for a fun phone date that can last a few minutes or a few hours, the choice is yours.

Pros

Lots of additional options

Cons

Upgrades to video and chat cost extra

The next phone chat line that we suggest is Sexy Live Connections. This exciting phone sex number is more than just a phone chat service. Sexy Live Connections offers a large variety in terms of communication methods. From calls to cams to text, the fun does not have to stop when you hang up the phone!

The best part? You can save yourself time by recording a chat line greeting. That way other callers can listen to see if they want to chat with you. You can also send sexy hello messages to callers via a voice greeting after hearing their prerecorded messages.

Pros

Girls flirt free

Reasonable rates after free trial

Cons

Should have a longer free trial

Girls Party Line is next up on our amazing list of phone chat offerings. This phone chat service tries to solve the age-old chatline problem of having to filter through hundreds of unwanted callers, and instead brings you one of their numerous available female callers. This is not a line full of professionals; we’re talking about real women from all around the United States.

Girls Party Line is the perfect option if you’re only looking to talk with women on a party line. Simply record a flirty message and wait for the messages to roll in. This line does have an accompanying site you can visit with more features to explore, for a fee.

Pros

Girls flirt Free

Cons

Very short trial

College Party lines is another great phone chat line with a free trial period. This line promises to link callers with hot young (legal) college-age coeds who are looking to chat on the phone. The site has a shorter free trial than some but is very popular among users.

At the end of the day by utilizing the trial period you can enjoy some quality and sexy free phone sex, but be warned and know that there’s a really good chance you’ll get hooked.

Pros

Girls flirt Free

Locals only

Cons

30-minute free trial

Next is the Azul Chat line. This line is a little different than the others in that it touts the possibility of being used as a bit of a dating service. Azul says that the possibilities "range from meeting new friends, flirting a little, or finding a date for the weekend."

This is a local-only line and promises to help people connect with like-minded people near them. Women and girls flirt for free always making this a great option if you're a man looking for a lot of possible matches. Who knows? Any one of the fun phone dates enjoyed on Azul could lead to something more.

Pros

Tons of customizable categories to choose from

Cons

60-minute free trial

Desires Chat calls itself a "naughty phone chat line" that encourages meetups and hookups between all the hot singles who call into its line. This is one of the best chat lines because it is always discreet and anonymous. The line tends to hit its highest call volume in the evening and that is when taboo chat and play takes hold of the phone lines.

Women can always enjoy a free phone chat on Desires Chat and men can get a lot of free action by signing up for the 60-minute free trial. Keep in mind that Desires was created so that people with sexy desires could meet locals who share their interests. It's quite likely that some of these phone dates could lead to something more.

Pros

Tons of customizable categories to choose from

Cons

60-minute free trial

If you are looking to speak with local horny women, you have come to the right place. Local Hot Chat says it all in the name: start chatting with local hotties. Like other chat lines, you’ll be walked through the automated system which will guide you to record a filthy and fun greeting message so that the other callers can get to know you and what turns you on.

After that, it's as simple as connecting and chatting with other locals. It really couldn’t be easier to connect with singles.

Not satisfied with 11 choices? Here are even more phone sex numbers that offer free minutes for you to consider:

Gay:

If you're gay and looking these numbers are for you! These days, so many things from phones to chat lines are truly very straight-centric. And let's be honest, the last thing you want is to spend unnecessary time flipping through phone numbers to find what you're looking for. Dial-up any of these numbers to be connected directly with a hunky hottie who is ready to make all of your fantasies come alive in one quick phone call.

Gay Hotline: (800) 330-7699

Gay Phone & Flirt: (888) 690-2866

Gay Males Line: (888) 525-6366

Latin Chat Lines:

Are you specifically looking to chat with Hispanic singles? Check out these additional lines for some more sexy fun. Each of these phone numbers will connect you with either a lovely Latin operator or any number of local Hispanic singles. With most of these lines, you'll have the option to be spoken to in either English or Spanish, and will have your steamiest fantasies come alive. Do keep in mind that some of these lines like Espanol Chat and Espanola Chat are exclusively available in Spanish.

Espanol Chat: (877)767-7779

Latino Phone Chat: (800) 371-8327

Hot Latinas Chat: (877) 865-3338

Espanola Chat: (877) 832-2668

Black Chat Lines:

If sexy black singles are who you're looking for, look no further. These phone chat lines are sure to connect you with black singles and operators from around the area who are ready for naughty times.

These phone chat services guarantee that you'll be connected with a sexy black single within moments of calling. Real and valuable connections are also attainable through high-volume chat lines like Black Singles Chat and Black Phone Chat. The choice to make genuine connections is entirely up to you!

Black Phone Chat: (888) 666-7792

Black Singles Chat: (866) 979-7883

Hollar Line: (888) 520-7511

Black Singles: (877) 588-8889

Howl Line: (888) 553-0755