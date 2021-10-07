Best Phone Sex Numbers to Call in 2023 (Free Trials Included)

With the growth of dating apps and online porn, you might think phone sex is a little antiquated but the truth is you might just not know where to get the best numbers.
Phone sex can transport you to a total fantasy and requires a live person to take you on a personalized journey.
What could be better than having a steamy conversation with a stranger that plays into your wildest dreams? Get off the computer and online dating apps and get onto the phone to enjoy an erotic call with the person of your dreams.
Not all phone sex lines are created equal but we've scoured the web to bring you the most seductive phone sex numbers out there. These phone numbers all offer an incredible deal with real women or paid operators who match your sexual preference. Many offer free minutes or a free trial so that you can spend more time on sexy chat lines with phone sex operators and less time worrying about your phone bill.
12 Hottest Phone Sex Lines:
- Just Phone Sex: (888) 871-2280
- Phone & Flirt: (888) 982-4622
- Talk Dirty Chatline: (888) 769-3699
- Barely Legal Chat: (888) 577-7764
- Sex Chat: (888) 433-7088
- Sexy Live Connections: (888) 565-7529
- Exotic Chatline: (877) 266-6626
- Desires Chat: (877) 207-8487
- Adam & Eve Hot Chat: (800) 314-4273
- LiveLinks: (305) 503-4188
- 1-800-PhoneSex: 1(800) 746-6373
- Kink Connections: 1(844) 407-1608
Interested in Sexting? Try SextFriend:
SextFriend
SextFriend is a site where you can meet girls that want to Sext. Phone sex can be a little hard especially if you have no privacy. SextFriend will pair you with a sexting buddy that will get you all hot and bothered. Sign up for SextFriend today.
1. Just Phone Sex: Best Overall Phone Sex Line Call - (888) 871-2280
Just Phone Sex jumped to the top of our list as the best of the best for a variety of reasons. To start users simply dial the number, (888) 871-2280, and wait for a sexy voice to pick up on the other side. From there you'll get a free trial for a little while and then continue for as long as you wish.
These professionals know exactly how to tap into your dirtiest desires. Have a specific kink you want to engage in? These are the people to take your phone sex fantasies to a whole new level.
Features:
- Roleplay specialist
- Group calls
- Erotic conversations.
2. Phone & Flirt: Call - (888) 982-4622
Do you want to get into hot late-night dirty talk with horny women? Phone & Flirt could be the phone sex line for you. Once you dial (888) 982-4622 you'll quickly be connected to a phone sex professional.
With Phone and Flirt, you get to control how long the calls take, but trust us: from the way, these ladies talk it won't take long for you to finish. Why choose phone sex when you can have the real deal? Well sometimes the fantasy is better, and there are times when you don't want to admit your deepest desires to someone you know. These perfect strangers won't judge you at all and instead might take your fantasies farther than ever before.
Features:
- 24 Hour Availability
- Anonymous calling
- Free trials
3. Talk Dirty Chatline: (888) 769-3699
Talk Dirty Chatline is where you'll want to go if you want to engage in seriously dirty talk. Leave the vanilla content for somewhere else. This dirty chat line is designed to help connect you to others that are just as wild.
Whether it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night you can expect to dial-up Talk Dirty Chatline and find someone ready to get hot with you.
Features:
- Private conversations
- Party lines
- Classic chat line experience
4. Barely Legal Chat: (888) 577-7764
If you like your babes young and hot and barely legal then this is absolutely the chat line for you. Here you'll find girls that have just become of age ready to gain some experience. Barely Legal Chat offers a trial for free phone sex with real women.
You can describe exactly what you want and they will take it from there. These young women are ready to live out your sexual fantasies with you. Just pick up the phone and dial, (888) 577-7764 to be connected to a sweet young lady.
Features
- Operators 18 - 25 years old
- Free trial
- 24/7 phone sex chat line access
5. Sex Chat: (888) 433-7088
Sex Chat is one of the most well-known phone sex chat lines. Since it's been around for a while it's established itself and can afford to give you a little sample. Who doesn't want free phone sex? Call the number
Free phone sex is hard to find, don't pass up even a second of sexy fun. Give them a call and they will give you a lick of what you're in for. Not interested? Just hang up. But we promise it will be worth staying on the line for.
Features:
- Phone sex professionals
- First call discounts
- Phone sex chatline
6. Sexy Live Connections: (888) 565-7529
Mainstream porn has gotten so impersonal. Phone sex lets you have a fantasy with a real person that's custom-tailored just to you. Your phone sex operator can deliver horny lines that you might have never even heard of.
Sexy Live Connections lets you tap into a real person on the other side and have an experience for just the two of you. Dial-up their exclusive phone sex hotline and get talking dirty.
Features:
- Live operators
- Kink specialist
- Large community
7. Exotic Chatline: (877) 266-6626
If you're looking for free trials the Exotic Chatline is the place for you. Ring them up and get the first few minutes of free phone sex.
You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning women out there who are lonely and can't wait to play with you. People use the Exotic Chatline to discuss their wildest kinks and BDSM fantasies as well as joining a community of like-minded individuals.
Features:
- Erotic storytellers
- Video chat
- Hot women
8. Desires Chat: (877) 207-8487
Desires Chat takes phone sex operators a notch higher by connecting you to people that are a part of your local community. Imagine going to your local coffee shop and wondering if the cute barista was the one you were on the phone with the night previous.
Dial the line and start getting into some free phone sex. You won't regret dialing this hotline.
Features:
- Dedicated phone sex number
- Fair pricing
- Free trial
9. Adam & Eve Hot Chat: (800) 314-4273
You've probably heard of Adam & Eve Hot Chat. This is one of the most popular chat lines for good reason. On Adam and Eve, you'll be connected to the man or woman of your dreams. In some scenarios, you might be able to get a couple on the line.
Call this phone sex line if you want to get 5 minutes of free phone sex and even get into some fetish chat.
Features:
- Girlfriend experiences
- Hot phone sex
- Sex chat
10: LiveLinks: (305) 503-4188
Phone sex is all about making those connections with live individuals. The phone sex industry thrives because you get connected with a real person. No bots. No Spam. Just pure one on one phone fantasy.
Call this chat line when you want to get on and have a truly filthy time on a talk dirty chat line with someone that wants to explore anything and everything. Dial (305) 503-4188 to access real women.
Features
- Realistic Scenarios
- Hot phone sex
- Sexy chats
11: 1-800-PhoneSex: 1-800-746-6373
This 1 800 line is the very best phone sex number. This company was able to lock in this elusive phone number by being the best in the biz. Back in the day, you used to be able to jump on a party line and be connected with random kinksters everywhere. Well, this company is bringing that back.
Want to chat with extremely sexy strangers? Want to engage in erotic conversation? Simply dial 1-800-746-6373. Within seconds you'll be on a chat line ready for phone fun with your fantasy girl.
Features
- Erotic fantasies
- Sexy Fun
- Steamy Conversation
12: Kink Connections: 1(844) 407-1608
If you're looking for true sexual excitement call Kink Connection at 1 (844) 407-1608. When you ring them up and you'll get the first few minutes free on this phone sex chat line.
This erotic line is one of the best phone sex numbers. Horny operators help bring all of your most exciting sexual fantasies to life. On Kink Connections you can live out your sexiest kinks free of judgment. Paid operators will bring your kink to life — it will feel like you're in the same room. Other phone sex numbers make you wait, but Kink Connections' lines are always open.
Features
- Live operators
- Kink specific
- Exciting community
Interracial Phone Sex:
1. Black Phone Chat: (888) 666-7792
You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning Black Women out there who are hot and ready for erotic chat. The phone lines are always open and everyone is waiting to flirt with you. Phone sex has never been hotter.
Features:
- Sexy Black Women
- Video chat
- Dirty Talk
2. Espanol Chat: (877) 767-7779
Not all paid phone sex numbers are created equal. Espanol chat is a phenomenal and sexy line. The phone sex and sexy scenarios are all conducted in Spanish. Ring them up and get the first few minutes of free phone sex.
You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning women out there who want to whisper sweet and sexy Spanish phrases in your ears. So what are you waiting for? Espanol Chat is the line for you. Give this sex chat line a call.
Features:
- Sexy Spanish Speakers
- Free Phone Time
- Free trial
3. Hot Latinas Chat: (877) 865-3338
For very hot phone sex look no further than Hot Latinas Chat at
You can describe exactly what you want and they will take it from there. They can speak with you in both English and Spanish, the choice is yours! With plenty of free minutes, this phone sex chat line is an absolute no-brainer. Do yourself a favor, and call Hot Latinas Chat right now.
Features:
- Exotic Chat line
- Hot Latina Women
- Bilingual Babes
Gay Phone Sex Lines:
=1. Gay Hotline: (800) 330-7699
If you are looking for a gay sex chat line go straight to the original: Gay Hotline (800) 330-7699. This classic toll-free number is perfect for real phone sex with hot gay singles. They will encourage you to share your wildest phone fantasy and you'll be sure to come back again and again.
First-time callers are free and taboo chat is encouraged. Once you dial you'll have sexy conversation after sexy conversation, and you'll never want to stop calling in. This is one of the best sexy phone numbers you can call for a guaranteed great phone sex chat. Trust us when we say, run don't walk, and call today!
Features:
- Taboo Chat
- Gay operators
- First Call Free
2. Gay Phone & Flirt: (888) 690-2866
Not ready to commit? Try Gay phone and Flirt at 888-690-2866. This classic phone sex number connects you with sexy gay people for a local hot chat. Talking dirty with hot strangers has never been easier. Simply dial and play.
These sex lines are piping hot and ready for you. Whether it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night you can expect to dial and play and find someone ready to be dirty with you.
Features:
- Party Line
- Phone Sex Chat
- No Strings Attached
3. Gay Males Line: (888) 525-6366
This is an incredible deal: This phone chat line is called the Gay Males Line and keeps your sexual preference in mind! Call (888) 525-6366 to get the first few minutes of free phone sex with hunks near you.
You can expect to be instantly connected to a sexy and thriving gay chat network. This brand new line is hot hot hot. It's a safe and sexy way to connect with local gay men while keeping your private conversation sexy and light.
Features:
- Horny Hotties
- Video chat
- Remain Anonymous
Frequently Asked Questions
Are chat lines expensive?
Some sex lines can be pricey but we promise we have found the very best and least likely to break the bank. Your phone fun will be well worth the money and you'll find a new way to tap into your sexual excitement with erotic conversations and real phone sex.
How do I know I won't get a bot?
Unlike on dating apps and other online chatting porn sites, phone chats guarantee that you really will speak with a real sexy live woman. You're guaranteed to get exactly what you are looking for: hot women talking dirty.
Sex lines are full of women ready to live out your sexual fantasies. No need to worry about bots or fake profiles. Use your imagination and let the phone sex operates do the rest.
Will my sexual fantasies be anonymous?
Yes! The best part of using phone chat is that you can always remain anonymous. Even if it's a brand new line or a party line all the other callers will never know who you are and you'll be free to indulge your phone fantasy to the utmost degree. Great phone sex free from judgment or fear of being discovered?
Can I video chat?
Phone chat is mostly designed for just phone chat, but some lines do offer private video conversations for an extra fee. So yes, Sometimes you can. Not all phone sex chatlines offer this feature but the list above offers many that do. Even if a video call is not possible, trust us, all your erotic fantasies will be surpassed.
What about call volume? Will I have to wait?
We collected a list of the best phone sex numbers which means you'll never have to wait. When you call you will get exactly what you want and what you need, exactly when you need it. No waiting on other callers, and no tricks only fun times.