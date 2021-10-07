Best Phone Sex Numbers to Call in 2023 (Free Trials Included)

Just Phone Sex jumped to the top of our list as the best of the best for a variety of reasons. To start users simply dial the number, (888) 871-2280, and wait for a sexy voice to pick up on the other side. From there you'll get a free trial for a little while and then continue for as long as you wish.

These professionals know exactly how to tap into your dirtiest desires. Have a specific kink you want to engage in? These are the people to take your phone sex fantasies to a whole new level. Features: Roleplay specialist

Group calls

Erotic conversations. 2. Phone & Flirt: Call - (888) 982-4622

Do you want to get into hot late-night dirty talk with horny women? Phone & Flirt could be the phone sex line for you. Once you dial (888) 982-4622 you'll quickly be connected to a phone sex professional.

With Phone and Flirt, you get to control how long the calls take, but trust us: from the way, these ladies talk it won't take long for you to finish. Why choose phone sex when you can have the real deal? Well sometimes the fantasy is better, and there are times when you don't want to admit your deepest desires to someone you know. These perfect strangers won't judge you at all and instead might take your fantasies farther than ever before. Features: 24 Hour Availability

Anonymous calling

Free trials 3. Talk Dirty Chatline: (888) 769-3699

Talk Dirty Chatline is where you'll want to go if you want to engage in seriously dirty talk. Leave the vanilla content for somewhere else. This dirty chat line is designed to help connect you to others that are just as wild.

Whether it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night you can expect to dial-up Talk Dirty Chatline and find someone ready to get hot with you. Features: Private conversations

Party lines

Classic chat line experience 4. Barely Legal Chat: (888) 577-7764

If you like your babes young and hot and barely legal then this is absolutely the chat line for you. Here you'll find girls that have just become of age ready to gain some experience. Barely Legal Chat offers a trial for free phone sex with real women.

You can describe exactly what you want and they will take it from there. These young women are ready to live out your sexual fantasies with you. Just pick up the phone and dial, (888) 577-7764 to be connected to a sweet young lady. Features Operators 18 - 25 years old

Free trial

24/7 phone sex chat line access 5. Sex Chat: (888) 433-7088

Sex Chat is one of the most well-known phone sex chat lines. Since it's been around for a while it's established itself and can afford to give you a little sample. Who doesn't want free phone sex? Call the number (888) 433-7088 for free minutes on one of the world's best exotic chat lines.

Free phone sex is hard to find, don't pass up even a second of sexy fun. Give them a call and they will give you a lick of what you're in for. Not interested? Just hang up. But we promise it will be worth staying on the line for. Features: Phone sex professionals

First call discounts

Phone sex chatline 6. Sexy Live Connections: (888) 565-7529 Mainstream porn has gotten so impersonal. Phone sex lets you have a fantasy with a real person that's custom-tailored just to you. Your phone sex operator can deliver horny lines that you might have never even heard of.

Sexy Live Connections lets you tap into a real person on the other side and have an experience for just the two of you. Dial-up their exclusive phone sex hotline and get talking dirty. Features: Live operators

Kink specialist

Large community 7. Exotic Chatline: (877) 266-6626 If you're looking for free trials the Exotic Chatline is the place for you. Ring them up and get the first few minutes of free phone sex.

You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning women out there who are lonely and can't wait to play with you. People use the Exotic Chatline to discuss their wildest kinks and BDSM fantasies as well as joining a community of like-minded individuals. Features: Erotic storytellers

Video chat

Hot women 8. Desires Chat: (877) 207-8487 Desires Chat takes phone sex operators a notch higher by connecting you to people that are a part of your local community. Imagine going to your local coffee shop and wondering if the cute barista was the one you were on the phone with the night previous.

Dial the line and start getting into some free phone sex. You won't regret dialing this hotline. Features: Dedicated phone sex number

Fair pricing

Free trial 9. Adam & Eve Hot Chat: (800) 314-4273 You've probably heard of Adam & Eve Hot Chat. This is one of the most popular chat lines for good reason. On Adam and Eve, you'll be connected to the man or woman of your dreams. In some scenarios, you might be able to get a couple on the line.

Call this phone sex line if you want to get 5 minutes of free phone sex and even get into some fetish chat. Features: Girlfriend experiences

Hot phone sex

Sex chat 10: LiveLinks: (305) 503-4188 Phone sex is all about making those connections with live individuals. The phone sex industry thrives because you get connected with a real person. No bots. No Spam. Just pure one on one phone fantasy.

Call this chat line when you want to get on and have a truly filthy time on a talk dirty chat line with someone that wants to explore anything and everything. Dial (305) 503-4188 to access real women. Features Realistic Scenarios

Hot phone sex

Sexy chats 11: 1-800-PhoneSex: 1-800-746-6373 This 1 800 line is the very best phone sex number. This company was able to lock in this elusive phone number by being the best in the biz. Back in the day, you used to be able to jump on a party line and be connected with random kinksters everywhere. Well, this company is bringing that back.

Want to chat with extremely sexy strangers? Want to engage in erotic conversation? Simply dial 1-800-746-6373. Within seconds you'll be on a chat line ready for phone fun with your fantasy girl. Features Erotic fantasies

Sexy Fun

Steamy Conversation 12: Kink Connections: 1(844) 407-1608 If you're looking for true sexual excitement call Kink Connection at 1 (844) 407-1608. When you ring them up and you'll get the first few minutes free on this phone sex chat line.

This erotic line is one of the best phone sex numbers. Horny operators help bring all of your most exciting sexual fantasies to life. On Kink Connections you can live out your sexiest kinks free of judgment. Paid operators will bring your kink to life — it will feel like you're in the same room. Other phone sex numbers make you wait, but Kink Connections' lines are always open. Features Live operators

Kink specific

Exciting community Interracial Phone Sex:

1. Black Phone Chat: (888) 666-7792 . First-time callers won't have to worry about the phone bill as they offer amazing free trials.



There are paid phone sex lines for everything. If sexy interracial moments are your kink, consider calling up Black Phone Chat at (888) 666-7792 First-time callers won't have to worry about the phone bill as they offer amazing free trials. You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning Black Women out there who are hot and ready for erotic chat. The phone lines are always open and everyone is waiting to flirt with you. Phone sex has never been hotter. Features: Sexy Black Women

Video chat

Dirty Talk 2. Espanol Chat: (877) 767-7779 Not all paid phone sex numbers are created equal. Espanol chat is a phenomenal and sexy line. The phone sex and sexy scenarios are all conducted in Spanish. Ring them up and get the first few minutes of free phone sex.

You can expect to be instantly connected to some of the most stunning women out there who want to whisper sweet and sexy Spanish phrases in your ears. So what are you waiting for? Espanol Chat is the line for you. Give this sex chat line a call. Features: Sexy Spanish Speakers

Free Phone Time

Free trial 3. Hot Latinas Chat: (877) 865-3338 For very hot phone sex look no further than Hot Latinas Chat at (877) 865-3338. This phone sex number gives you direct access to sexy Latinas who are dying to chat with you.

You can describe exactly what you want and they will take it from there. They can speak with you in both English and Spanish, the choice is yours! With plenty of free minutes, this phone sex chat line is an absolute no-brainer. Do yourself a favor, and call Hot Latinas Chat right now. Features: Exotic Chat line

Hot Latina Women

Bilingual Babes Gay Phone Sex Lines: =1. Gay Hotline: (800) 330-7699