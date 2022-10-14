Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Fungi farms and pizza-making robots: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here's what our readers clicked on this week

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Mushroom magic: Tess Burzynski founded a fungi farm in Detroit. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mushroom magic: Tess Burzynski founded a fungi farm in Detroit.

This week, our most read stories were all cannabis-related, including a new MSNBC documentary about a Flint man who received Michigan's longest non-violent prison sentence after selling marijuana.

Our readers were also interested in local pizza happenings as a new pizza-making robot has landed in metro Detroit, and everyone is still interested in Pink Panties Pizza's weed-infused pies.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. "Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area"

9. "For Sweetest Day, a look at how three Detroit-area couples navigate work, family, and marriage"

8. "A worker-owned thrift store is coming to Hamtramck"

7. "Whitmer gains major police endorsement despite Dixon’s tough-on-crime rhetoric"

6. "Tess Burzynski spreads spores in Detroit at Fungi Freights farms"

5. "Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot"

4. "Detroit’s first themed Nike Air Jordan release solidifies its place in sneaker culture"

3. "Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan"

2. "Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass"

1. "Michigan man at center of MSNBC’s new documentary shows the harm of the war on drugs"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area

By Steve Neavling

The area near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport is largely vacant on Detroit's east side.

Detroit to pay more than $1M over police brutality lawsuit after bloody summer of protests

By Steve Neavling

Police use a baton during an Aug. 23, 2020, protest in Detroit.

Whitmer gains major police endorsement despite Dixon’s tough-on-crime rhetoric

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

What the GOP’s embrace of Herschel Walker says about the state of our political culture

By Abdul El-Sayed

No Exceptions. Except for Herschel.

Also in News & Views

Birmingham family sues Snapchat after son died from fentanyl-laced pill he bought on app

By Steve Neavling

Snapchat has become a popular platform for buyers and sellers of fentanyl.

Lime offers free e-scooter rides to vote in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Lime has 400 scooters in Detroit.

Detroit to pay more than $1M over police brutality lawsuit after bloody summer of protests

By Steve Neavling

Police use a baton during an Aug. 23, 2020, protest in Detroit.

Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area

By Steve Neavling

The area near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport is largely vacant on Detroit's east side.
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us