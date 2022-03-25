Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

A breadless sandwich shop, Camp Cannabis, and an iconic hockey fight: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux duke it out three seconds into Tuesday night's game at Joe Louis Arena, Nov. 11, 1997. - DAVID P. GILKEY, DETROIT FREE PRESS
David P. Gilkey, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux duke it out three seconds into Tuesday night's game at Joe Louis Arena, Nov. 11, 1997.

This week our readers reminisced with us, as a lot of them checked out our cover story for the 25th anniversary of a massive hockey brawl between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche.

It may be a surprise to some others (*cough* New York *cough*), but Detroiters love their pizza, and our readers wanted to know what crowned us the “Best Pizza City” in the country.

A new sandwich shop that ditches the bread also had our readers quite intrigued.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Hazel Park becomes third Michigan city to decriminalize natural psychedelics"

9. "Single-payer healthcare bill to be introduced in Michigan House"

8. "Plans to turn Detroit’s I-375 into an ‘urban boulevard’ to move forward this spring"

7. "Call to release Breonna Taylor's father from Michigan prison"

6. "Judge vacates murder, rape convictions of Oakland County brothers who spent 25 years in prison"

5.​​ "Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit"

4. "‘Camp Cannabis’ festival planned for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall"

3. "Detroit has been named the ‘best pizza city’ in the country"

2. "Former rivals Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux will relive their infamous 1997 fight at a Royal Oak watch party"

1. "25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

Trending

Democrats call on AG’s Office to investigate Shelby Township police over handling of protesters

By Steve Neavling

Shelby Township police arrest protesters who were rallying against the department's police chief, Robert Shelide, in 2020.

Tensions flare over Detroit ordinance to provide lower-income tenants with free legal representation

By Steve Neavling

Spirit of Detroit at city hall.

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

By Joe Lapointe

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

Single-payer healthcare bill to be introduced in Michigan House

By Tom Perkins

A large group of people gather for the first-ever Medicare For All Rally led by Bernie Sanders in downtown Chicago in 2019.

Also in News & Views

‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu found in Macomb County, marking second Michigan case since February

By Steve Neavling

Backyard chickens in Detroit.

Michigan Supreme Court strikes down lawsuit that claimed GOP bias in state House map

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Michigan groups seek to break stigma around young parenting

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

"Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" says Kristie Wilcox, founder of the group She's Got Grit.

Democrats call on AG’s Office to investigate Shelby Township police over handling of protesters

By Steve Neavling

Shelby Township police arrest protesters who were rallying against the department's police chief, Robert Shelide, in 2020.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us