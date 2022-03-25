A breadless sandwich shop, Camp Cannabis, and an iconic hockey fight: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

click to enlarge David P. Gilkey, Detroit Free Press Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux duke it out three seconds into Tuesday night's game at Joe Louis Arena, Nov. 11, 1997.

This week our readers reminisced with us, as a lot of them checked out our cover story for the 25th anniversary of a massive hockey brawl between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche.

It may be a surprise to some others (*cough* New York *cough*), but Detroiters love their pizza, and our readers wanted to know what crowned us the “Best Pizza City” in the country.

A new sandwich shop that ditches the bread also had our readers quite intrigued.

Here are the top stories of the week:



10. "Hazel Park becomes third Michigan city to decriminalize natural psychedelics"

9. "Single-payer healthcare bill to be introduced in Michigan House"

8. "Plans to turn Detroit’s I-375 into an ‘urban boulevard’ to move forward this spring"

7. "Call to release Breonna Taylor's father from Michigan prison"

6. "Judge vacates murder, rape convictions of Oakland County brothers who spent 25 years in prison"

5.​​ "Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit"

4. "‘Camp Cannabis’ festival planned for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall"

3. "Detroit has been named the ‘best pizza city’ in the country"

2. "Former rivals Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux will relive their infamous 1997 fight at a Royal Oak watch party"

1. "25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era"



