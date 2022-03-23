Former rivals Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux will relive their infamous 1997 fight at a Royal Oak watch party

Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press
Red Wing Darren McCarty and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux fight during first-period action at Joe Louis Arena.
For hockey fans, March 26, 1997 is a date that will live in infamy. That's the day Red Wings player Darren McCarty got his revenge on Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux for maiming fellow Wing Kris Draper in an earlier game — and ignited a massive, multi-player brawl that is still talked about to this day.
Well, it looks like after all these years, there's no bad blood between the two players. A tipster let us know that both McCarty and Lemieux will make an appearance at Royal Oak's Fifth Avenue bar to watch the game in its entirety and participate in a Q&A session afterward.
The event is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Fifth Avenue, located at 215 W. 5th St., Royal Oak.
Tickets are $50 and are available to purchase online
.
In this week's Metro Times cover story
, former New York Times reporter Joe Lapointe argues the brawl was a pivotal moment that ushered the Wings into its greatest era.
