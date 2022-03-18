‘Camp Cannabis’ festival planned for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall 

click to enlarge
- A cannabis-infused music festival is coming to Marquette.
An event billing itself as the first licensed marijuana consumption event in the Upper Peninsula has been announced.
"Camp Cannabis" is planned for Oct. 7-9 in Tourist Park, Marquette. It's sponsored by Fire Station Cannabis Co., the U.P.'s first licensed chain of dispensaries.
The Fire Station says the event will feature "national and regional music artists and comedians," though a lineup has not yet been released. The dispensary says more details will be announced soon.
The company also says the festival will feature spaces "dedicated to marijuana education," as well as opportunities for shopping.
Tickets are available for both camping on the festival grounds or just weekend passes without the campsites.
"The event is an opportunity for attendees to come together in a welcoming environment to celebrate and learn about cannabis," the organizers said in a press release. "Through Camp Cannabis, TFS hopes to lessen the stigma associated with the use of cannabis, further event attendees' knowledge of the plant, and provide the Upper Peninsula with a one-of-a-kind arts and culture experience."
Early bird tickets are on sale at 906fire.com/camp-cannabis
.
In 2021, the Canna Jam festival
was held in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park, featuring a Pink Floyd cover band. It was one of the first licensed consumption events to come to Michigan after the voters approved cannabis for adult-use in 2018.
