‘Camp Cannabis’ festival planned for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall The event will feature 'national and regional music artists and comedians,' though a lineup has not yet been released

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].