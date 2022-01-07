Beaumont's 'breaking point,' Chatfield investigated, a Red Wing goes green: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines

COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines with the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus. Former Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield is also back in the news with allegations of sexual assault.
Here's what else our readers were interested in this week:
10. "Pontiac's Exferimentation Brewing Co. closes after 5 years of unconventional craft beer"
9. "Tlaib is moving to run in a new congressional district; Lawrence won't seek a new term"
8. "Lume Cannabis has opened its 30th dispensary in Michigan"
7. "Omicron’s surging. What you need to know."
6. "This is not a drill — HopCat is returning to Royal Oak"
5. "Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown rebrands as Hazel's"
4. "Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of defrauding DeVos family, others"
3. "Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty drops new line of cannabis gummies"
2. "Ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his sister-in-law"
1. "Beaumont Health nears 'breaking point' with more than 430 employees out sick with COVID-19"
