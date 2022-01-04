Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown rebrands as Hazel's

click to enlarge Anthony Morrow (Bureau)

Beth Hussey and Emmele Herrold own Hazel’s in Birmingham.

A popular Birmingham restaurant is starting 2022 with a new name.Hazel, Ravines and Downtown will be known as Hazel's when it reopens on Jan. 6, according to a press release.The restaurant was opened by co-owners Beth Hussey and Emmele Herrold in 2018, named after the intersection in Birmingham where it's located.According to the press release, the owners decided to rebrand it as Hazel's after staff and guests started calling the spot by the shorter moniker.The new name comes with a rebranding from Detroit's Skidmore Studios. It also comes with the return of the seasonal Hazel's Crab Trab menu on Jan. 6, which includes fresh-caught Stone Crab Claws, a Grouper Reuben, New Orleans-style Barbecue Shrimp, Conch Fritters, Alligator Bites, spicy Gumbo, and the Crazy Crabganza, which comes with three pounds of Stone Crab, King Crab, and Snow Crab.The menu also includes tiki cocktails like Painkillers, Hurricanes, and frozen Margaritas, and desserts like Key Lime pie by pastry chef Olivia Rinke.The Hazel's Crab Trap menu lasts until April 4.The restaurant is located at 1 Peabody St., Birmingham.