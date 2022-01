Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty drops new line of cannabis gummies 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Darren McCarty.

Former Detroit Red Wings player Darren McCarty's pivot into Michigan's blooming cannabis industry continues with a new line of gummies that drop this week.The line, available through a partnership with cannabis company Pincanna, features a hockey-themed mix of THC-, CBD-, and CBN-infused products, including "Power Play" (THC), "Intermission" (CBD), "Game Day" (THC and CBD), "Shut Out" (CBN and THC), and "Lights Out" (CBD and CBN).THC is known for its high, while CBD is believed to have calming effects, and CBD is touted as a sleep aid.McCarty has become a vocal proponent of cannabis, crediting it to helping him overcome his struggles with alcoholism. In 2020, he partnered with cannabis company Pincanna to launch a line of Darren McCarty-branded pre-rolls "For my everyday wellness routine, I turn to the cannabis plant to give me energy, help me relax, ease my aches and pains and help me sleep," McCarty said in a statement. "Our new gummy lineup has something for everyone — from the everyday cannabis user to those who haven’t ever experienced the benefits of cannabis before. I’m pumped about the addition of CBN in two of the combinations, which is the new frontier for those who are looking for a restful night’s sleep.""All of us at Pincanna are extremely excited about the opportunity Darren's gummy collection brings to our product offerings," Pincanna founding partner Robert Nusbaum said in a statement. "Darren is a true cannabis ambassador and the accessibility of these gummies will help him spread the word even more about all the great things cannabis has to offer."The Darren McCarty Brand gummies will at first be offered at Pincanna stores in East Lansing and Kalkaska before appearing at other dispensaries across Michigan, according to a press release. McCarty himself will also appear at The Greenhouse of Walled Lake to debut the new line from 5-6:30 p.m, on Friday, Jan. 7.More information is available at pincanna.com