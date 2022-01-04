Lume Cannabis has opened its 30th dispensary in Michigan 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Michigan marijuana giant Lume Cannabis Co. started 2022 off right with the opening of its 30th dispensary.

Lume opened its newest storefront in Mount Pleasant on New Year's Eve, while many of us were at home faced with disappointment from canceled parties and a COVID-19 surge. The shop, located at 1207 N. Mission St., is actually Lume’s second Mount Pleasant location.

Lume saw exponential growth during 2021 with the opening of 16 adult-use stores, putting them closer to their goal of having 100 shops open by 2024.

“Lume is proud to call Michigan home, and our number one goal is to serve the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We are proud to give back to the communities we serve by creating jobs and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to help fix roads, hire first responders and support local schools.”

Michigan's marijuana industry is booming, which is a good reminder that people who are still incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses should be released.

