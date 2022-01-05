Email
Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Tlaib is moving to run in a new congressional district; Lawrence won't seek a new term

Posted By on Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - PHIL PASQUINI / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com
  • U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday that she’ll move and run for third term in Congress in a new district.

Tlaib, who represents the 13th District, said she’ll vie for the seat in the 12th District, which includes Dearborn, Southfield, and part of Detroit.



Under a new redistricting map — Michigan is losing a congressional seat — the districts include new territories.

Tlaib's announcement comes one day after U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, announced that she’s not running for re-election. Lawrence, who is the only Black member of Congress from Michigan, lives in what is now the 12th District.

“As expected, communities in the current 13th Congressional District were unfortunately split up between the new 12th and 13th Congressional Districts,” Tlaib said in a statement. “After much deliberation with my family, residents, and my team, I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election in what will now be Michigan’s 12th Congressional District. The new 12th Congressional District contains nearly two-thirds of the people I currently serve. I’m excited to continue to fight for our residents and engage with new neighbors in Wayne and Oakland Counties.”

Lawrence didn’t say why she’s not running for re-election.

“Today, after reflecting on my journey — and all my goodness what a journey – and having conversations with my family, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress," Lawrence said in a video. "I am incredibly grateful for the people of Michigan’s 14th congressional district who placed their trust and vote in me – in me, just a little Black girl from the east side of Detroit.”


In a statement Tuesday, Tlaib said Lawrence is a trailblazer.

“As a Detroiter, a Michigander, and a woman of color in politics, I send my deep gratitude to Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence for her partnership and support. It has been an honor to represent the city of Detroit with her,” Tlaib said. "Detroit and its surrounding communities have been blessed to be represented by notable, historic, and pioneering figures in Congress – Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence will truly go down in history as one. I look forward to continuing to work with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence for the remainder of the year to deliver results for the residents of the Metro Detroit area."

The new 12th District includes cities in Tlaib’s current district — Garden City, Inkster, Westland, and Redford Township. The new communities are Beverly Hills, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Southfield.

First-term state Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, is running for the 13th District.

He also applauded Lawrence’s career, saying her “rise in politics is phenomenal.”

“I have deep gratitude for her tireless work for the children and working families,” Thanedar said in a statement to Metro Times. “She will go down in the history as a legend, who positively impacted the lives of ordinary people. She was a trailblazer as the first African American woman as the mayor of Southfield.”

