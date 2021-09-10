Email
Friday, September 10, 2021

Ivermectin, hate camps, and ‘Shariah law’: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge Doctors warn that horse-dewormer can be lethal and should not be used to combat COVID-19. - PHOTO VIA HJBC / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Photo via HJBC / Shutterstock.com
  • Doctors warn that horse-dewormer can be lethal and should not be used to combat COVID-19.


This week, it seems that our readers took another look at a May story about a certain Macomb County Prosecutor who bypassed the assistant prosecutor to make a deal for a child abuser

A lot of readers were interested to know what “Shariah law” actually means and are really into the property drama between Green Dot Stables and the Detroit International Bridge Co. Our readers were also as confused as us about why former police chief James Craig is acting as though he hasn’t announced his bid for GOP governor.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. “James Craig is pretending he hasn’t announced he’s running for governor yet”

9. “Doctors warn horse-dewormer can be lethal, so why are people taking it for COVID-19?”

8. “Henry Ford Health System employees file lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate”

7. “White supremacist who allegedly scouted abandoned Michigan jails for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial”

6. “Birmingham’s Big Rock Chophouse will close at the end of this year”

5. “Child abuser may dodge jail time because of ‘shady’ deal with Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido”

4. “Trump still wants a so-called 2020 election ‘audit’ in Michigan, per state GOP co-chair”

3. “Detroit communities react to the sudden death of beloved Mudgie's Deli owner Greg Mudge”

2. “Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed”

1. "Why ‘Shariah law’ doesn’t mean what most Americans think it means"

