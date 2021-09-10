Ivermectin, hate camps, and ‘Shariah law’: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines

This week, it seems that our readers took another look at a May story about a certain Macomb County Prosecutor who bypassed the assistant prosecutor to make a deal for a child abuser
A lot of readers were interested to know what “Shariah law” actually means and are really into the property drama between Green Dot Stables and the Detroit International Bridge Co. Our readers were also as confused as us about why former police chief James Craig is acting as though he hasn’t announced his bid for GOP governor.
Here are the top stories of the week:
10. “James Craig is pretending he hasn’t announced he’s running for governor yet”
9. “Doctors warn horse-dewormer can be lethal, so why are people taking it for COVID-19?”
8. “Henry Ford Health System employees file lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate”
7. “White supremacist who allegedly scouted abandoned Michigan jails for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial”
6. “Birmingham’s Big Rock Chophouse will close at the end of this year”
5. “Child abuser may dodge jail time because of ‘shady’ deal with Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido”
4. “Trump still wants a so-called 2020 election ‘audit’ in Michigan, per state GOP co-chair”
3. “Detroit communities react to the sudden death of beloved Mudgie's Deli owner Greg Mudge”
2. “Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed”1. "Why ‘Shariah law’ doesn’t mean what most Americans think it means"
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.