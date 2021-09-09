Birmingham’s Big Rock Chophouse will close at the end of this year

click to enlarge Screenshot via Google Maps

Big Rock Chophouse will be closing its doors at the end of this year.

After nearly 40 years in the Birmingham Train Station, Big Rock Chophouse will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

While the announcement may be one of heartbreak for Big Rock Chophouse’s regular patrons, Norm LePage, co-owner of the Birmingham staple, hopes that customers will continue to visit until the restaurant formally closes this December.

“We’re hoping all of our valued customers will want to enjoy dinner with us a few more times before we close,” LePage said in a statement.

Norm and Bonnie LePage first opened Norman’s Eton Street Station after the historic train station was restored in 1984. Ten years later, the LePages partnered with Ray and Mary Nicholson to help manage Mac & Ray’s in Harrison Township. The partnership continued to grow and in 1997, Norman’s Eton Street Station was transformed into Big Rock Chophouse.

Despite the restaurant’s closing, Big Rock Chophouse’s staff are not going to have to look far for new employment. LePage has plans to use the staff at other restaurants.

“Our entire loyal and dedicated staff are planning on staying with us until the end,” LePage said in the press release. “We will be working on placing them at some of our other restaurant locations including Lumen Detroit and Griffin Claw Brewing Company.”