Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Birmingham’s Big Rock Chophouse will close at the end of this year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge Big Rock Chophouse will be closing its doors at the end of this year. - SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
  • Big Rock Chophouse will be closing its doors at the end of this year.

After nearly 40 years in the Birmingham Train Station, Big Rock Chophouse will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

While the announcement may be one of heartbreak for Big Rock Chophouse’s regular patrons, Norm LePage, co-owner of the Birmingham staple, hopes that customers will continue to visit until the restaurant formally closes this December.

“We’re hoping all of our valued customers will want to enjoy dinner with us a few more times before we close,” LePage said in a statement.

Norm and Bonnie LePage first opened Norman’s Eton Street Station after the historic train station was restored in 1984. Ten years later, the LePages partnered with Ray and Mary Nicholson to help manage Mac & Ray’s in Harrison Township. The partnership continued to grow and in 1997, Norman’s Eton Street Station was transformed into Big Rock Chophouse.

Despite the restaurant’s closing, Big Rock Chophouse’s staff are not going to have to look far for new employment. LePage has plans to use the staff at other restaurants.

“Our entire loyal and dedicated staff are planning on staying with us until the end,” LePage said in the press release. “We will be working on placing them at some of our other restaurant locations including Lumen Detroit and Griffin Claw Brewing Company.”

Big Rock Chophouse is open 4:30-10 p.m.Tues.-Thurs. and 4:30-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 245 S. Eton St., Birmingham; 248-647-7774; bigrockchophouse.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed Read More

  2. Simit House introduces metro Detroit to Turkey’s brilliant bakeries Read More

  3. Detroit communities react to the sudden death of beloved Mudgie's Deli owner Greg Mudge Read More

  4. Sloppy Crab prepares to open in former Briggs Detroit space later this month Read More

  5. Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon plans to open new locations in metro Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation