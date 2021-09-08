Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed in property dispute with Moroun

click to enlarge
Jerilyn Jordan
Last week, the Detroit International Bridge Co. erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property.
A court ordered billionaire Matthew Moroun's Detroit International Bridge Company to take down a metal fence it erected through the parking lot of Detroit burger joint Green Dot Stables as part of an ongoing property dispute.
"They took the fence down via court order," Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll told Metro Times
via text message on Tuesday. "Going to court but would like to avoid it. But they have cut off communication with me. They also lied and said they told us about the fence. That is not true. I offered to purchase the property in question to avoid court at twice what they think the value is and they told me to stop contacting them. Very strange."
Detroit International Bridge Company put the fence up last week after it discovered it owned part of the property.
"This week’s activity comes after months of cordial communication with Green Dot," DIBC spokeswoman Esther Jentzen said in a statement. "When we suspected they were occupying part of our property, both parties engaged in extensive research and concluded that DIBC was the owner. This was made evident when Green Dot provided DIBC a letter of intent to lease the property. We responded with a counter and believed we were not far from a resolution. Shortly after, Green Dot’s position and approach to the communication changed significantly."
Jentzen says the company decided to put up the fence "[in] an effort to limit liability exposure for our company and the restaurant’s customers." But when the court ordered the fence removed, citing squatter's rights, "We abided immediately," she said.
The skirmish comes ahead of a Friday court date.
"I would love to settle it outside of court because there seems to be easy solutions here but they didn’t really give us much of a choice," Discoll told Metro Times
. "I'm really pissed they are telling the media they told us about the fence."
DIBC also claims they have been misrepresented.
"We should have been notified of the court hearing but were not," Jentzen said. "Much of what is being reported to the media by a Green Dot representative is inaccurate and inflammatory. Unfortunately, it is this approach that has led us to where we are now. We look forward to the opportunity to represent ourselves in court on September 10th."
According to Deadline Detroit
, Moroun offered to buy the property, but Driscoll asked for $15 million, and Moroun countered with $300,000.
Now, talks between the two parties have completely broken down.
"[Can you] put a plea in for me to have them contact us and resolve this?" Driscoll asked Metro Times
. "Since I can't talk with them directly anymore. I even had the attorney reach out but nothing."
Jentzen said the company had no further comment.
