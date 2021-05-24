Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 24, 2021

Child abuser may dodge jail time because of ‘shady’ deal with Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - MICHIGAN STATE SENATE
  • Michigan state Senate
  • Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is accused of signing off on “a shady backroom deal” that may allow a man who severely beat his 10-week-old son to dodge jail time.

The boy’s brain injuries were so serious that he was placed on a ventilator for at least 10 days and underwent two life-saving surgeries on his skull, according to a sentencing memo.



The child “suffered from subdural hemorrhages, numerous and multilayered retinal hemorrhages, actual brain tissue injury and neck ligature injuries,” the memo states.

The man, Collin Quint, delayed taking the boy to the hospital, even though he was having seizures, according to the memo states.

“This defendant allowed this baby to continue to suffer after inflicting serious injuries to the child,” the memo states.

Because of the injuries, the child is still learning to crawl.

Quint pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse on March 17 and is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Lucido, a Republican and former state senator, bypassed the assistant prosecutor on the case and struck a deal with Quint’s attorney Art Garton, an arrangement that appears to violate the Macomb County Prosecutor Office’s policies. According to the policy, neither the prosecutor nor his chief deputy is permitted to bypass the assistant prosecutor to reduce charges.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecutor’s office dropped a first-degree child abuse charge, which carries a stiffer jail sentence.

Garton, who is asking a judge to sentence his client to probation on the lesser charge, donated $600 to Lucido’s campaign on Nov. 3, and a partner at his firm Garton and Vogt contributed $500, according to campaign finance records. Another attorney on the defense team, Denise Hirschmann, donated $750 to Lucido.

“Every child who has been abused – especially one as traumatically as this – deserves justice and no shady backroom deal should ever get in the way of that,” Emily Mellits, a Warren resident and member of the Macomb Accountability Project (MACAP), said in a statement. “If Mr. Lucido is willing to let people who violently abuse children off the hook to benefit his political friends, as it appears, then Macomb County families better start looking for a new prosecutor because the one we have now can’t be trusted.”

The assistant prosecutor in the case, Molly Zappitell, who is the head of the office’s Child Protection Unit, was caught off guard by the plea deal.

“I didn’t realize that counsel had spoken to, uh, my boss, Prosecutor Lucido, directly,” Zappitell told the judge, according to a court video recording.

In April, MACAP called on Lucido to resign after a fourth woman publicly alleged he sexually assaulted or inappropriately touched her. The group said Lucido has demonstrated a pattern of sexual harassment and surrounds himself with abusers.

MACAP also established an online form for alleged victims to share their stories.

Earlier this month, MACAP filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections, alleging Lucido violated state law by promoting the Republican Party on the official Facebook page of the prosecutor’s office.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Lucido for comment.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Gassy Republicans
You can learn a lot about Republicans based on what they tolerate
Can Detroit’s RecoveryPark recover?
Savage Love: Shafted
Free Will Astrology (May 19-25)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit has a new electronic music-centric bar and art gallery just in time for Movement Read More

  2. A Detroit flight attendant was fired by Delta for calling out an internet troll Read More

  3. No, 250k people did not march for Palestine in Dearborn Read More

  4. Can Detroit’s RecoveryPark recover? Read More

  5. City Council considers ordinance to protect Detroit River from another industrial collapse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation