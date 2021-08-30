Rep. Jewell Jones offers to write vaccination exemption letters as delta variant surges in Michigan

click to enlarge Michigan House of Representatives

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) took to his social media over the weekend to offer to write letters of support for anyone seeking vaccination exemptions.

On Aug. 28, Jones shared to his followers that he was willing to write letters to support those filling out vaccination exemption forms for work or school. He captioned the graphic text saying:

*can’t make any promises but it’s worth a sHoT 💉* God gave us choice: Do good and live, or do evil and die. Choice(s) is/are an integral aspect of the foundation of our world. Why should you be forced to do anything. ✊🏾💯 #HOLLA (at me).

The offer comes one week after pharmaceutical company Pfizer became the first to have its COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by the FDA. It also comes at a time where the state of Michigan has 55% of its residents fully vaccinated and, as of Aug. 27, averages nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Back in June, the Michigan House passed a bill that would ban government-sponsored vaccination passports. Despite this ban for the yet-to-be-developed vaccination passports, some local venues and restaurants have begun to require their patrons to show proof of vaccination in an effort to help protect its staff from the virus.

While Michigan and other states have no plans to implement a vaccination passport, that hasn’t stopped fake vaccination cards from being sold on the black market. Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 44 other state attorney generals in an effort to stop the fake cards being sold online.

Jones does not appear to be charging for his letter of support. It is currently unclear whether an endorsement from any politician would help someone be approved for a vaccination exemption.

Also, what weight would a disgraced lawmaker’s letter have?