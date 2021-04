Rep. Jewell Jones charged with drunken driving, resisting police after car crash

click to enlarge Michigan House of Representatives

State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

State Rep. Jewel Jones is facing up to two years in prison on four criminal charges in connection with an alleged drunk driving crash on I-96 in Livingston County.The 25-year-old Inkster Democrat is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Friday in 53rd District Court on charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving, Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry tellsJones was arrested on April 6 and spent a night in the Livingston County Jail following a car crash on I-96 near Fowerlville.Details of the allegations have not been released.Jones, who was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, became the youngest representative to serve in the state House in January 2017, when he was 21.Jones is a progressive Democrat who has fought for racial and environmental justice marijuana reform , and a moratorium on facial recognition technology Jones is serving a third term in the 11th District, which includes all of Garden City and Inkster and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.couldn’t immediately reach Jones or his office for comment.