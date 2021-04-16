Email
Friday, April 16, 2021

Rep. Jewell Jones charged with drunken driving, resisting police after car crash

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

State Rep. Jewel Jones is facing up to two years in prison on four criminal charges in connection with an alleged drunk driving crash on I-96 in Livingston County.

The 25-year-old Inkster Democrat is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Friday in 53rd District Court on charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving, Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry tells Metro Times.



Jones was arrested on April 6 and spent a night in the Livingston County Jail following a car crash on I-96 near Fowerlville.

Details of the allegations have not been released.

Jones, who was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, became the youngest representative to serve in the state House in January 2017, when he was 21.

Jones is a progressive Democrat who has fought for racial and environmental justice, marijuana reform, and a moratorium on facial recognition technology.

Jones is serving a third term in the 11th District, which includes all of Garden City and Inkster and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach Jones or his office for comment.

April 14, 2021

